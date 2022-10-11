Australia Households Deeply Pessimistic as Firms Show Resilience

Michael Heath
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Australian consumer confidence is hovering around historic lows at the same time as business conditions strengthen, reinforcing a divide between households and corporates’ experiences in the economy.

Westpac Banking Corp.’s index of consumer sentiment slid to 83.7, highlighting that pessimists easily outweigh optimists with the divide at 100. Shortly after, National Australia Bank Ltd.’s business conditions -- measuring hiring, sales and profits -- rose above their pre-Covid peak.

The contrast likely reflects policy lags, with the Reserve Bank of Australia hiking interest rates by 2.5 percentage points since May as it tries to rein in inflation. That’s hurting consumer sentiment as mortgage repayments climb in addition to cost of living increases.

But households are still cashed up from pandemic-era savings and unemployment remains very low, meaning spending is also holding up and businesses are cashing in on the demand.

“Deeply pessimistic consumer sentiment will translate to weaker spending as the lagged cash flow impact of rising interest rates flows through,” said Stephen Wu, an economist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “Once this occurs, it is likely that businesses conditions will ease substantially.”

There are signs it may be starting to happen, with a CBA gauge of household spending intentions falling in September for the first time since April, coinciding with the rate rises.

Australia’s central bank slowed the pace of rate increase this month to a quarter-percentage point, bringing to an end four straight half-point hikes as it aims to avoid plunging the economy into recession in its campaign to cool prices.

The RBA’s outlook differs from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England’s as inflation isn’t as intense as in the US and UK, and wages are more subdued, giving Australian policy makers more flexibility.

Another positive sign from today’s business sentiment is that it showed signs that cost pressures are easing. Australia’s third-quarter inflation data will be released later this month.

Rising rates across the world to counter strong inflation, combined with war and geopolitical tensions are leading many economists to forecast a global recession ahead.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers, who will deliver his first budget in two weeks’ time, said Tuesday that the domestic economy was well placed to weather any such downturn.

“It’s not our expectation that the Australian economy will go backwards,” Chalmers told reporters in Canberra. But, he acknowledged, “the world economy is a dangerous place right now.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Stocks Slide on Weaker Consumer Spending

    China’s CSI 300 index hit its lowest level in more than two years on its first trading day after a weeklong national holiday.

  • Twitch Tries to Win Back Streamers’ Trust After Compensation Changes

    (Bloomberg) -- Weeks after Amazon.com Inc.’s video livestreaming site Twitch announced controversial changes to the way creators make money on the platform, executives sought to rebuild trust with streamers at its annual TwitchCon convention.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile

  • Malaysia Assets Decline on Parliament Dissolution, Asia Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s stocks and the ringgit weakened after Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of parliament on Monday, paving the way for polls this year, and as equities slumped in Asia.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtPutin Threatens Mor

  • War and prospect of rate hikes hoist dollar, gilt wipeout hits Treasuries

    Asian stockmarkets fell and the dollar rose on Tuesday with investors worried about rising interest rates and an escalation in the Ukraine war, while Treasury yields leapt as an unnerving collapse in British gilts ricocheted around global bond markets. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.7% to a two-year low, led by a deepening slide for chipmakers and China tech stocks in the wake of U.S. export curbs aimed at hurting Chinese technology development. Japan's Nikkei dropped 2%.

  • Hello Alice president and chef break down small business recovery amid COVID-19

    Hello Alice Co-Founder and President Elizabeth Gore and Chef Russel Jackson, owner of Reverence NYC, join Yahoo Finance Live to explain the pandemic recovery process for restaurants and small businesses, in addition to discussing the community of Hispanic business owners.

  • Stocks, Treasuries Fall as Inflation Angst Rises: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology companies led stocks lower in Asia amid concern that rising interest rates and geopolitical threats will crimp economic growth.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities HitSome of the biggest los

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: Is Wall Street Closed For Columbus Day?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • Veteran Indian politician Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

    Mulayam Singh Yadav, a veteran Indian politician and three-time chief minister of the country's most populous state, died on Monday after over six weeks in hospital, his son said. Yadav, who was 82, entered politics in his 20s, rising to become chief minister of northern Uttar Pradesh state in 1989. The state sends the highest number of lawmakers to the lower house of parliament and a strong showing in Uttar Pradesh is essential for any party or coalition to win power at the federal level.

  • Crypto Lending Platform Moon Mortgage Raises $3.5M Seed Round

    The platform will allow investors to use their crypto as collateral for financing real estate investments.

  • As Charter Hall Long WALE REIT's market cap (ASX:CLW) drops to AU$2.9b, insiders might be questioning their decision to buy earlier this year

    The recent 3.1% drop in Charter Hall Long WALE REIT's ( ASX:CLW ) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased...

  • Some Apple workers in Australia vote to strike over pay, benefits

    A union representing Australian employees of iPhone maker Apple Inc voted to strike due to lack of progress on wage negotiations, a union official said on Tuesday. The one-hour strike planned for Oct. 18 is set to disrupt the tech company's store operations in the country and add to the pressure it is facing elsewhere on industrial relations. The planned strike will involve about 150 of Apple's 4,000 Australian employees who are represented by the Retail and Fast Food Workers Union (RAFFWU), restricting most customer services in at least three of the company's 22 stores in the country, the union said.

  • Proposition 28 asks voters to approve $1 billion for arts and music in California schools

    Proposition 28, on the ballot in November, would bring in an additional $1 billion annually for California schools to add music and arts education.

  • How the U.S. dollar wrecking ball can knock stocks down another 10-15%

    How the U.S. dollar wrecking ball can knock stocks down another 10-15%

  • ‘This debate to some extent is over.’ Major economies are already in a global recession, Morgan Stanley strategist says

    “The question is, how do we get out of it through the course of next year?”

  • Israel pays family of dead Palestinian-American detainee

    Israel's Defense Ministry said Sunday that it had reached a settlement to compensate the family of a Palestinian-American man who died earlier this year after he was detained by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank. The settlement marks a rare case of compensation in a Palestinian claim against alleged wrongdoing by Israeli military forces and comes after U.S. criticism against Israel. In January, Israeli troops detained Omar Asaad, 78, at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, binding his hands and blindfolding him.

  • Oil Edges Lower as Slowdown Concerns Eat Into OPEC-Driven Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil swung between gains and losses as concerns over a global slowdown and potentially weaker demand vied with a tightening supply outlook after OPEC+ last week announced an output cut.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks o

  • Fed's Brainard says rates to stay restrictive, but attentive to risks

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Reserve is clear on the need for restrictive monetary policy to lower inflation, Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said on Monday, but the path and pace of rate increases will remain "data-dependent" as the central bank monitors the economy and the evolution of domestic and global risks. In prepared remarks and responses to questions, Brainard said Fed rate hikes to date were beginning to slow the economy - perhaps even more than expected - and that the full brunt of tighter policy would not even be felt for months to come. Additionally, the "concurrent" rate hikes by central banks abroad as they all fight local outbreaks of inflation was creating an impact "larger than the sum of its parts" that posed potential risks U.S. officials need to monitor, Brainard said.

  • UK consumer spending lags far behind inflation, BRC and Barclaycard surveys show

    British consumer spending grew last month at a rate that lagged behind inflation by a long way, according to surveys on Tuesday that underlined the risk of recession as the cost-of-living crisis rumbles on. Barclaycard said spending on its credit and debit cards rose 1.8% year-on-year in September, the weakest reading since February 2021 and far behind the annual 9.9% increase in consumer prices in August. Nine out of ten people surveyed by Barclaycard from Sept. 23-26 said they were concerned by rising household energy bills.

  • Ravens to place S Marcus Williams on IR, not expected to miss season

    Ravens HC John Harbaugh gave an update on S Marcus Williams

  • Two Fed Officials Make Case for Caution With Future Interest Rate Raises

    Fed Vice Chairwoman Lael Brainard noted that previous and anticipated rate increases will slow the economy in ways that can’t be observed yet.