Australia Households Deeply Pessimistic as Firms Show Resilience

Australian consumer confidence is hovering around historic lows at the same time as business conditions strengthen, reinforcing a divide between households and corporates’ experiences in the economy.

Westpac Banking Corp.’s index of consumer sentiment slid to 83.7, highlighting that pessimists easily outweigh optimists with the divide at 100. Shortly after, National Australia Bank Ltd.’s business conditions -- measuring hiring, sales and profits -- rose above their pre-Covid peak.

The contrast likely reflects policy lags, with the Reserve Bank of Australia hiking interest rates by 2.5 percentage points since May as it tries to rein in inflation. That’s hurting consumer sentiment as mortgage repayments climb in addition to cost of living increases.

But households are still cashed up from pandemic-era savings and unemployment remains very low, meaning spending is also holding up and businesses are cashing in on the demand.

“Deeply pessimistic consumer sentiment will translate to weaker spending as the lagged cash flow impact of rising interest rates flows through,” said Stephen Wu, an economist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “Once this occurs, it is likely that businesses conditions will ease substantially.”

There are signs it may be starting to happen, with a CBA gauge of household spending intentions falling in September for the first time since April, coinciding with the rate rises.

Australia’s central bank slowed the pace of rate increase this month to a quarter-percentage point, bringing to an end four straight half-point hikes as it aims to avoid plunging the economy into recession in its campaign to cool prices.

The RBA’s outlook differs from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England’s as inflation isn’t as intense as in the US and UK, and wages are more subdued, giving Australian policy makers more flexibility.

Another positive sign from today’s business sentiment is that it showed signs that cost pressures are easing. Australia’s third-quarter inflation data will be released later this month.

Rising rates across the world to counter strong inflation, combined with war and geopolitical tensions are leading many economists to forecast a global recession ahead.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers, who will deliver his first budget in two weeks’ time, said Tuesday that the domestic economy was well placed to weather any such downturn.

“It’s not our expectation that the Australian economy will go backwards,” Chalmers told reporters in Canberra. But, he acknowledged, “the world economy is a dangerous place right now.”

