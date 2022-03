Kotaku

Babylon’s Fall came out earlier this month, and already it feels like it’s on life support. The only reason it seemed to make any splash at all amidst the current release calendar onslaught was because of just how bad it is. Now publisher Square Enix is trying to reassure fans the new worst PS5 game isn’t dead and will continue to get more post-launch updates, including NieR:Automata costumes.