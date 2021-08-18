Australian Crypto Firm Iris Energy Files for U.S. Direct Listing

Harry Brumpton
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Green Bitcoin mining firm Iris Energy Pty has confidentially filed with U.S. regulators for a direct listing on the Nasdaq this year.

The Sydney-based company has lodged a draft registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a debut that it expects to take place in the fourth quarter of 2021, the company said in a press release Wednesday. The planned listing is subject to regulatory review as well as market and other conditions, the company said.

Iris, which uses renewable energy to produce the cryptocurrency, was planning a fresh $200 million private funding round to prepare for a U.S. direct listing, Bloomberg News reported in July. The company had earlier considered potentially going public via a merger with a blank-check company.

The company’s flagship project is a 50 megawatt data center in British Columbia, Canada, that runs Bitcoin mining equipment powered by renewable energy, according to its website. In British Columbia, the majority of electricity comes from hydroelectric power.

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. went public via a Nasdaq direct listing in April at $250 a share and rose to as much as $429.54 on its first day of trading. It closed at $250.80 each on Tuesday in New York.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sean Hannity Keeps Using the Afghan Crisis to Sell Pillows and Cell Phones

    GettyFox News star Sean Hannity has repeatedly used the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Afghanistan as a sales line to plug his radio show’s sponsors in recent days, comparing the chaotic evacuation in Kabul to a “stampede away from high prices.”Hannity has spent much of his radio and television airtime since Sunday railing against the Biden administration over the Taliban rapidly taking over Afghanistan following the withdrawal of American troops, which has resulted in the sudden collapse of t

  • Crude Oil Steadies After Four-Day Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held a four-day drop driven by escalating concern that the spread of delta coronavirus variant is setting back the recovery in key economies, potentially jeopardizing a revival in energy consumption.West Texas Intermediate traded near $67 a barrel after retreating almost 4% in the longest losing run since March. Among recent data, U.S. retail sales fell in July by more than forecast and Chinese economic activity slowed last month. That’s spurred aversion to risk, hurting commo

  • Stocks Steady, U.S. Futures Waver Amid Virus Risk: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were steady Wednesday and U.S. equity futures wavered as investors assessed risks to the economic recovery from the resurgent coronavirus. The dollar held an advance.MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asia-Pacific shares edged up, with Japan, China and Hong Kong posting modest gains. Overnight, U.S.-listed Chinese equities tumbled again on Beijing’s regulatory crackdown. U.S. equity contracts fluctuated in the wake of the S&P 500’s largest decline in a month.Treasuries were little

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall after retail sales disappoint, earnings come in mixed

    The S&P 500 declined after closing at an all-time high by the end of Monday's session. That marked the index's fifth consecutive record close. The Dow and Nasdaq also traded lower.

  • Home Depot Stock Is Dropping Afte Earnings. Why Lowe’s Is Getting Hit Even Harder.

    Investors don't like Home Depot's same-store sales numbers---and they're antsy about Lowe's report, which comes out Wednesday.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 3 Stocks

    Few investors have realized better sustained profits than George Soros. His hedge fund’s annualized returns exceeded 30% for over 30 years, and made him one of the world’s richest men. He gained fame in 1992 when he made a famous bet against the Pound Sterling and generated over $1 billion in profits in just 24 hours. While his political activities have generated controversy and criticism, no one can doubt his financial acumen. He bases that acumen on a simple aphorism: “If investing is entertai

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy and Hold Forever

    Dividend investing is a proven strategy to build wealth, but not if you chase yields. The trick is to buy dividend growth stocks that pay regular, stable, and growing dividends, and hold them for as long as you possibly can. Among these, I believe the below 5 are the best Dividend Kings to buy now and hold for the long term.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stakes in 3 Drugmakers and GM, Adds to Kroger

    Overall, Warren Buffett and his investment lieutenants made few notable changes to Berkshire’s equity portfolio.

  • Lucid Stock Drops After Unexpected Earnings Release. It Shouldn’t.

    The electric vehicle maker filed its second-quarter financial report. There's even less useful information for investors than usual.

  • Michael Burry of ‘Big Short’ Bets Against Cathie Wood’s ARKK

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, the investor made famous by “The Big Short” movie, has taken aim at one of Wall Street’s hottest stars.Burry’s Scion Asset Management owned bearish put contracts against 235,500 shares of the ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) at the end of the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The new position was valued at almost $31 million, the filing says.The flagship exchange-traded fund of Cathie Wood and her firm Ark Investment Management lured billions

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    The best investors in the world swear by holding high-quality companies for decades on end. These stocks fit that bill.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Trying to time the market rarely works. Even if you get lucky once or twice, the odds of correctly predicting the future on a consistent basis are virtually nonexistent. That's why I take a long-term approach, looking for high-quality stocks I can hold for at least five years.

  • Moderna (MRNA) Begins Rare Disease Study, Inks Supply Agreement

    Moderna (MRNA) doses first patient in phase I/II study with mRNA-3705 for the treatment of a rare multi-organ disorder. The company also revises the supply agreement with the Canadian Government for its COVID vaccine.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Are on Sale and Begging to Be Bought

    Long-term investors can net huge discounts on these top-tier growth stocks.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Before Earnings Today

    The stock is up 63% this year, but earnings tomorrow could change that.

  • Where To Invest Your Money When Inflation Is High — and What Investments To Avoid

    Inflation fears in the United States have many Americans thinking about how to protect their money against rising prices and higher costs of living. This requires strategizing on which investments to...

  • Taliban won't have access to central bank reserves held in the U.S.: administration official

    The Taliban's declaration that it had taken control of Afghanistan on Monday put central bank watchers around the world on alert. Driving the news: The nation's central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank, held $9.4 billion in international reserves as of April, according to the International Monetary Fund.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: International observers are concerned about what the Taliban would do with the funds i

  • 3 High-Flying Stocks That May Fall 53% to 84%, According to Wall Street

    Time and again, patience begets profits on Wall Street. According to Wall Street analysts and investment firms, there are three high-flying stocks that could lose anywhere from 53% to 84% of their value over the coming year, based on the consensus price target for each company. First up is skyrocketing biotech stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), which has gained almost 1,900% since the beginning of 2020.

  • EV Maker Faraday Future Has a New Buy Rating. Wall Street Says Stock Can Double.

    Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is pioneering a new, ultraluxury segment of electric vehicles and its shares could gain more than 70% from recent levels as a result, a Wedbush analyst said Tuesday. Analyst Dan Ives launched coverage of the electric vehicle maker with a Buy rating. Ives said he likes the luxury niche the company is targeting and that Faraday’s early models will be compared with Maybach and Bentley.

  • Chainalysis Report: 37 Billion Dogecoin Is Owned By Only 31 Investors

    What Happened: On-chain analysis from blockchain data firm Chainalysis revealed that newer Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) investors had increased their skin in the game. In a recent market intel report, Chainalysis’s Chief Economist Philip Gradwell said Dogecoin is currently being adopted by new investors at a level not seen since the late-2017 bull market. Between July 2020 and August 2021, new Dogecoin holders increased their share of supply from 9% to 25%, while those who held the meme-based cryptoc