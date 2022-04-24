Australian Dollar Looks to Inflation Data for Rebound Prospect

Melissa Cheok and Michael G. Wilson
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Australian dollar may rebound from four weeks of losses as inflation data is due to provide clues on the pace of monetary policy tightening.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Economists expect data on Wednesday to show the annual trimmed mean gauge of consumer prices rose to 3.4% in the first quarter, higher than the central bank’s 2% to 3% inflation target. The Aussie has dropped about 2.7% against the dollar in the past two weeks amid growing expectations of aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Traders may pivot back toward the Aussie with as more clarity comes on when the Reserve Bank of Australia will also start to raise rates. The RBA said last week that accelerating core inflation and a pickup in wages growth have brought forward the likely timing of a hike, with overnight-indexed swaps pricing in an increase of almost 50 basis points by June.

“As uncertainty around the Federal Reserve tightening cycle falls and the Reserve Bank of Australia starts to catch up, the Aussie will start to recover,” said Ashish Agrawal, head of FX & EM macro strategy research at Barclays Bank Plc. He expects the currency to end the year at 76 U.S. cents, with potential for it to hit 80 cents in 2023.

The Australian dollar is projected to reach 76 U.S. cents by the fourth quarter of this year, according to median estimates compiled by Bloomberg. It traded around 72.50 cents on Monday, having fallen 0.1% this year, the smallest decline against the greenback among Group-of-10 currencies.

Earlier this month, Governor Philip Lowe signaled inflation will be a key reading, suggesting the central bank’s June meeting is now in play.

Bill Evans, an influential economist at Westpac Banking Corp., said last week he expects the RBA to adopt a clear tightening bias at its May meeting before making a 40 basis points hike in June. The cash rate is currently 0.1% and most economists expect the first hike in June will be 15 basis points, taking the benchmark to 0.25%.

“In these last couple of weeks, there’s been just a little bit of a reversal in the Aussie dollar,” said Chris Siniakov, head of Australian fixed income at Franklin Templeton Investment Australia Ltd. “We’re looking for an opportunity on this pullback to buy in,” he added.

He sees the currency trading between 73 to 77 cents, ending the year at around 75 cents, with support from strong commodity prices.

To be sure, the risk of more lockdowns in China could hurt Australia. A slower growth backdrop there would reduce demand for Australian commodity exports, capping gains in the currency.

Here are the key Asian economic data due this week:

  • Monday, April 25: Singapore March inflation data, Malaysia foreign reserves data, Taiwan March industrial production

  • Tuesday, April 26: New Zealand credit card spending, Japan jobless rate, South Korea 1Q GDP, Singapore March industrial production data, Philippines March budget balance

  • Wednesday, April 27: Australia CPI

  • Thursday, April 28: New Zealand trade balance, Bank of Japan policy decision, Japan retail sales, Japan industrial production, Taiwan 1Q GDP

  • Friday, April 29: Australia PPI, Australia private sector credit, South Korea industrial production, Thailand BoP current account balance, Thailand foreign reserves data, Thailand exports data

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Technology Bear Market: 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Many tech stocks are selling off their highs by 20% or more. Smart investors are looking to buy quality companies at discounted prices.

  • Down More Than 23%, This Year's 2 Worst-Performing Dow Stocks Look Like Monster Buys Right Now

    There are 30 components in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. It may surprise investors to learn that the bottom-two performers so far this year are Nike (NYSE: NKE) and Home Depot (NYSE: HD), which have been two of the better performers over the last decade.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Proven Winners You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    These highly profitable and time-tested companies are screaming buys following a peak decline of 22% in the Nasdaq.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Market Correction

    Having the right mindset during a stock market correction can turn it from a challenge to an opportunity. One of my favorite places to go bargain shopping during a stock market correction is the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector. Three REITs that I plan to add to during the next market correction are AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW).

  • Nvidia Stock Is Too Cheap to Ignore, But Should You Buy?

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were in fine form on the stock market last month, gaining 12% and giving investors some relief after a terrible start to 2022. Nvidia stock is down nearly 20% so far this month, giving up all the gains that it scored in March. Nvidia's recent crash has brought the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio down to 55.8, which is lower than the stock's five-year average earnings multiple of 58.5.

  • A Moscow broker explains what's happening in Russia's chaotic markets, where vultures are scavenging for profit and the Kremlin is propping up stocks and the ruble

    A strange calm has settled on Russia's financial markets. But scratch under the surface, and almost everything has changed.

  • Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in This Dow Dividend King and Wait 5 Years

    Dividend stocks provide a hands-off stream of income to give peace of mind during market volatility.

  • Twitter is reportedly reconsidering Elon Musk's bid to buy the social media company after the Tesla CEO confirmed $46.5 billion in financing

    The change of pace comes after Twitter filed for a shareholder rights plan, or "poison pill," last week designed to avoid a hostile takeover by Musk.

  • Want $75,000 in Passive Income the Easy Way? Here's Where to Invest

    To generate a significant level of passive income typically requires a lot of work to accumulate enough money initially. Want $75,000 or more in passive income the easy way? Three top ways of generating passive income are investing in real estate, bonds, or dividend stocks.

  • Will Tesla's Potential Stock Split Make You Rich?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has garnered a lot of attention since its 5-for-1 stock split in 2020, and the light continues to shine on the electric vehicle maker. Last month, Tesla announced plans for a potential stock split, and the company's share price shot up. If you're thinking about getting a slice of Tesla's stock, don't let the potential stock split be the only number that's driving your decision.

  • This Emerging Opportunity Could Send Nvidia Stock Soaring

    The graphics specialist's video gaming business could get much bigger in the long run thanks to this fast-growing opportunity.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Now?

    AT&T's (NYSE: T) stock price rose 4% on April 21 after the telecom giant posted its first-quarter earnings report. This marked AT&T's first earnings report after its long-awaited spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), which closed on April 8 and finally ended its messy media expansion plans. AT&T's consolidated revenue fell 13% year over year to $38.1 billion, which missed analysts' estimates by $190 million.

  • 3 Fintech Stocks to Buy While They're Down

    Technology stocks have been put through the wringer by the market as of late. Dread over future interest rate hikes and uncertainty about Russia and Ukraine have spurred investors to exit positions in growth stocks and resort to safer assets. The financial technology (fintech) industry, which refers to the blend of technology and finance, has been particularly hard hit recently.

  • Worried About a Market Crash? Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks

    The idea of buying growth stocks ahead of a potential market crash might seem counterintuitive. Indeed, the business has been incredibly profitable, with operating income rising from $538 million in 2012 to $47 billion in 2021.

  • 3 REITs That Prove Slow and Steady Wins the Race

    Investing for the long haul is a long-proven way to build wealth, and patience is well-rewarded for those who pick well and let great companies take care of their businesses and their investors. Heck, if you had put $10,000 in the S&P 500, say, 20 years ago and let it run, that stake would have returned a cool $58,940, counting dividends and share price gain through that metric known as total return. Here are three real estate investment trusts (REITs) that do just that, and each has soundly beaten the S&P 500 over the past two decades while providing respectable dividend yields along the way.

  • 3 Dirt-Cheap Growth Stocks That Are Also Passive Income Machines

    When the market turns turbulent, dividend stocks can offer shelter from the storm. With volatility roiling the market recently, there are now some great growth stocks trading at beaten-down valuations that also pay substantial dividends. Read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML), Regions Financial (NYSE: RF), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) as top companies in that category that are worth investing in right now.

  • Exactly How I'd Invest $50,000 for Retirement, Starting From Scratch

    For example, what if you suddenly had $50,000: What would you do with it? One terrific thing to do with $50,000, especially if you haven't saved much for your future, would be to invest it for your retirement. If I'm starting from scratch, I'll assume that I don't know very much about investing other than the fact that lots of people seem to make a lot of money investing in stocks.

  • 3 Things About AMD That Smart Investors Know

    It was nearly rendered obsolete by both larger rivals before its current CEO, Lisa Su, brought it back from the brink of bankruptcy. Intel's stock price rose less than 80% during that same period. AMD was once an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) like Intel.

  • Why I'll Never Buy Annaly Capital Management

    I got burned once in the mREIT space, and I won't get burned again. This 13% yield isn't worth the risk for a dividend investor like me.

  • This Is the Perfect Healthcare Stock to Buy and Hold for Decades

    For instance, when someone's in the hospital and needs surgery, there's absolutely nothing that can stand in for having a super-clean operating room -- and that's where Steris (NYSE: STE) comes in. Let's explore what makes this stock so great as a long-term holding. Whether it's equipment for aseptic manufacturing, sterilizing surgical tools as a service, or simply selling alcohol wipes, the company's customers simply can't fulfill their primary objectives without its aid -- and Steris has no direct competitors that operate on the same global scale.