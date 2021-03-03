Australian Economy’s Recovery Intensifies With GDP Up 3.1%

1 / 2

Australian Economy’s Recovery Intensifies With GDP Up 3.1%

Michael Heath
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s economy maintained its rapid recovery in the final three months of 2020 as households tapped their savings to consume and firms boosted investment, highlighting the nation’s successful pandemic response.

Gross domestic product jumped 3.1% from the third quarter, when it rose a revised 3.4%, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said in Sydney Wednesday. Economists had forecast a 2.5% expansion. From a year earlier, the economy shrank 1.1% versus an estimated 1.9% contraction.

“This is the first time in the over 60-year history of the national accounts that GDP has grown by more than 3% in two consecutive quarters,” the ABS said.

The Australian dollar edged up immediately after the report and traded at 78.34 U.S. cents at 11:56 a.m. in Sydney.

Australia’s rapid rebound has been underpinned by its ability to contain Covid-19, boosting consumer and business confidence. The nation’s households are now spending savings built up from stimulus payments during last year’s lockdown when there were fewer consumption options.

The nation’s unemployment rate has steadily fallen with the economy gathering strength, dropping to 6.4% in January from a pandemic peak of 7.5%. The government is due to end its signature wage subsidy program -- JobKeeper -- at the end of this month, creating pressure on jobs in industries like tourism that face an ongoing struggle from closed international borders.

Today’s report showed:

Household spending surged 4.3%, adding 2.3 percentage points to GDP; government spending increased 0.8%, contributing 0.2 percentage pointResidential construction climbed 4.1%, while machinery and equipment purchases surged 8.9%The savings rate slid to 12% from a revised 18.7% in the third quarter

Australia recorded its first recession -- defined locally as two consecutive quarters of contraction -- in 28-1/2 years in the first half of 2020. That stretch included avoiding slumps during the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis, the Dot-Com Bubble and the 2008 global financial crisis.

The government and central bank have worked closely to support the economy during the pandemic. The Reserve Bank of Australia’s key role has been ensuring there was plenty of low-cost credit available and keeping down government borrowing costs.

The RBA’s key interest rate and three-year bond yield target are at 0.10% and it’s running a low-cost funding facility for banks. The central bank is also operating a A$200 billion ($156 billion) quantitative easing program targeting longer-dated securities that’s designed to help keep a lid on the currency.

The Australian dollar has risen more than 35% from its 55 U.S. cent nadir in March last year, spurred by the economy’s rapid recovery and the price of iron ore soaring to around $170/ton, a level unseen since the nation’s mining boom a decade ago.

(Updates with further details from report in seventh paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • UBS Seeks to Raise Stake in China Joint Venture to 67%

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG plans to deepen its control over its Chinese securities unit as two of its partners in the venture are seeking to sell their stakes.UBS, which in 2018 became the first foreign bank to win approval for majority control of a securities venture in the nation, is planning to snap up another 16% of the firm, boosting its control to 67%, said people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing an internal matter.UBS has been discussing the purchase with Guangdong Provincial Transportation Group Co. and China Guodian Capital Holdings Ltd., who will put their 14% and 1.99% respective holdings in the venture on sale as early as today, the people said.Unlike rivals such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG, the Zurich-based bank currently has no intention of going for full ownership, which China allowed foreign banks to do last year. UBS has said it has a good relationship with its Chinese partner and prefers to keep the asset management arm of the Beijing government as a shareholder because of the connections it can provide in China, the people said.A media representative at UBS declined to comment. Guangdong Transportation and Guodian Capital couldn’t be reached for comments on phone numbers provided on their websites.Foreign banks have aggressive plans to expand in China -- in some case seeking to double their staffing -- as the country further opens its $54 trillion financial market. By gaining control of their firms, they are better able to set the strategic direction to boost investments. Foreign firms have had limited success with joint ventures over the past decade in China, which in many cases have been unprofitable.JPMorgan Chase & Co. in November raised its stake in its venture to 71%, buying out an additional 20% for about $27 million. In December, Goldman agreed with its partner to snap up the 49% that it doesn’t own in its venture.UBS is in the process of moving several managing directors from Hong Kong to mainland China to better compete for deals in the country.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SoftBank Said to Write Down $1.5 Billion Greensill Holding

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund has substantially written down its $1.5 billion holding in Greensill Capital, and is considering dropping the valuation to close to zero, people familiar with the matter said.The writedown occurred at the end of 2020, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the decision isn’t public. Representatives for SoftBank and Greensill declined to comment.In recent months, the supply-chain finance company owned by billionaire Lex Greensill has been looking for ways to raise capital with the ultimate aim of going public, people familiar with the matter have said previously.However, the firm has been seeking to cut risk on its bank loan book under pressure from the German regulator BaFin, separate people familiar with the matter said. On Monday, key customer Credit Suisse Group AG suspended funds that invest in Greensill products amid concerns about the size of its exposure to firms linked to U.K. industrialist Sanjeev Gupta, according to a Credit Suisse statement and people familiar.Gupta is the head of GFG Alliance and invests in and revamps moribund steel and power plants. Securities linked to Gupta and arranged by Greensill were among investments at the center of a 2018 crisis at Swiss asset manager GAM Holding AG that brought down star trader Tim Haywood. Loans linked to GFG also featured prominently in supply-chain finance funds at Credit Suisse, for which the bank teamed up with Greensill.The investment into Greensill by the Vision Fund was led by former managing partner Colin Fan, who recently left his role at the behemoth investment fund. SoftBank redeemed $700 million from the Credit Suisse funds last year, amid conflict of interest accusations. Many of the companies that were financed by the investment vehicles were also Vision Fund portfolio companies, including Indian hotel chain Oyo and Fair Financial Corp.The Vision Fund has rebounded from a rocky spell over 2020, reporting a 844.1 billion yen ($7.9 billion) profit in the three months ended Dec. 31, surpassing record numbers set just a quarter earlier.(Updated with additonal context.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asian stocks mixed after Wall St. rises

    Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street rose as a wave of investor concern about possible higher interest rates receded. Market benchmarks in Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. Overnight, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index climbed 2.4%, recovering most of its losses from the past week.

  • China Fintech Curbs That Hit Ant Were No Surprise: Ping An

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s curbs on fintech that thwarted a massive stock sale by Ant Group Co. have been under consideration for years and weren’t a surprise to those in the industry, according to an executive at China’s biggest insurer by market value.Like Ant, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. was in the midst of planning a public listing for a fintech unit when regulators began issuing a flurry of rules to contain the country’s burgeoning online lending industry. Its Lufax Holding Ltd. debuted on the New York Stock Exchange days before the most-sweeping checks were unveiled in November, followed closely by the abrupt suspension of Ant’s initial public offering.While the string of tightening moves has prompted investors to dump Chinese tech stocks and led to deep cuts in valuations, industry players saw them coming, Jessica Tan, co-chief executive officer of Ping An said in an interview. Tan, 43, oversees Ping An’s technology units including Lufax and OneConnect Financial Technology Co.“Chinese regulators don’t suddenly throw a regulation at you and say ‘we will do this,’” Tan said while on a visit to her native Singapore. “Every regulation that has been announced, it’s not a surprise to any of us, including Ant. Ant knows these regulations as well.”Despite the warnings, global investors and bankers were caught off guard when the authorities derailed Ant’s planned $35 billion IPO on the eve of its listing, pointing to the changed regulatory environment. The IPO had created a frenzy, with orders topping $3 trillion and shares in the gray market trading at a 50% premium to the offer price.Ant, Lufax and their rivals must now comply with new rules that curb expansion and force firms to boost capital to finance lending.“These regulations have been discussed for the past two years, so all of us know” them, Tan said, citing warnings in Lufax’s public offering documents. “For us, we’ve already complied with the regulations, so we don’t expect any change.”Lufax WarningLufax warned in its prospectus that China’s retail credit and wealth management industries “may not develop as we anticipate,” and the regulatory frameworks “remain uncertain for the foreseeable future.”During a roadshow before the listing in October, the company said it planned to increase the proportion of loan risk it bears with lending partners to 20% from 2% because of potential regulatory demands, people familiar have said.Proposed online micro-lending rules announced on Nov. 2 called for platform operators to provide at least 30% of the funding for loans extended jointly with partners including banks. Ant’s IPO was halted the next day, just two days before the planned listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai.Ant, Jack Ma’s fintech juggernaut, wasn’t aware of the draft regulations until they were published to solicit public comments, the company said in a emailed statement. The company had fully disclosed in its prospectus all known material risks, including those relating to potential regulatory changes, Ant said.The document carried lengthy warnings about China’s “highly complex, continuously evolving” regime, and also outlined Ant’s response at the time to draft rules on financial holding companies that would be subject to additional scrutiny.China’s regulatory clampdown continues to weigh on its fintech sector as more rules are rolled out. Authorities announced new requirements on co-lending last month, capping the business at no more than 50% of banks’ outstanding loans. The New York-traded shares of both Ping An units tumbled last week, joining a tech sell-off.As the price movements show, “investors are still worried about regulatory tightening,” said Kevin Kwek, a Singapore-based analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein. While the latest rule impacts Ant more due to its size, “investors generally expect that tightening isn’t quite done yet.”Last month’s requirements on online lending were released only after officials “fully” sought feedback from various types of financial institutions, which widely recognized the rule changes, the banking regulator said last week. The agency will continue to close loopholes in its regulatory system to better prevent risks, it said in a statement on its website.Lufax, which was once among China’s largest peer-to-peer lenders, was forced to morph into a financial giant offering wealth management and retail lending after Chinese authorities launched a sweeping crackdown on the P2P sector three years ago.Profit JumpLufax reported a 17% jump in fourth-quarter profit as tax expenses dropped, even after cutting loan rates for borrowers to comply with relevant new rules. It also gave guidance for a 48% surge in net income for the first quarter from the previous three months.Shenzhen-based Ping An has been growing in other parts of Asia and beyond. OneConnect Financial has expanded into 14 countries, most recently in Abu Dhabi, the Philippines and Malaysia. The firm is looking to hire about 100 people in Southeast Asia, adding to a staff of 400, after revenue grew about 40% last year, she said.“The big trend is that all financial institutions will increasingly spend more and more on technology,” said Tan, who built the fintech unit about five years ago. OneConnect will help fill the gap with software and innovation for firms that aren’t able to do it all themselves, she said.(Updates with regulator comment in 15th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ting Hsin Weighing $800 Million IPO of KFC’s Chinese Rival

    (Bloomberg) -- Ting Hsin International Group, the Taiwanese food company behind the Master Kong brand, is weighing a Hong Kong initial public offering of its restaurant business in mainland China, people with knowledge of the matter said.The firm has invited banks to pitch for a role on the listing, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The Taiwanese company may include restaurant chains Dicos, a prominent fried chicken brand, and Master Kong Chef’s Table, which specializes in Taiwan-style beef noodles, in the Hong Kong listing, the people said. The IPO could raise about $800 million, one of the people said.Deliberations are at an early stage and the company may decide not to pursue an IPO, the people said. A representative for Ting Hsin couldn’t immediately comment.Dicos operates about 2,600 outlets across China and has more than 70,000 employees serving 600 million customers annually, according to a press release. It announced in January that it has added plant-based egg substitute JUST Egg to its menu at over 500 locations in China.The chain ranks third in China by market share among limited service restaurants, which comprise fast food and fully-takeaway outlets, according to market research provider Euromonitor International. Dicos’ 1.2% share puts it behind only Yum China Holdings Inc.’s KFC and McDonald’s Corp. in the country.Ting Hsin is a major shareholder in Tingyi (Cayman Island) Holding Corp., a Hong Kong-listed firm that sells Master Kong-branded noodles, teas and juices, and which is PepsiCo Inc.’s official partner in China.(Updates with Dicos market share in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • KKR-Backed Applovin Files for Nasdaq Listing After Posting Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Mobile apps company Applovin Corp. filed for a U.S. initial public offering, disclosing that it flipped from a profit to a loss last year despite revenue gains.The Palo Alto, California-based company in its filing Tuesday listed the amount of the IPO as $100 million, a placeholder that will likely change. The number of shares and their proposed price range will be disclosed in a later filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.Applovin has completed several acquisitions to scale up in recent years. It announced in May that it was acquiring game-maker Machine Zone, which people familiar with the matter said was valued in the deal at about $500 million. It also bought Berlin-based Adjust in a deal that valued the maker of tools to measure the performances of apps at close to $1 billion, Bloomberg reported.The company said in the filing that it had a net loss of $126 million on almost $1.5 billion of revenue in 2020, compared with $119 million in net income on $994 million in revenue the previous year. It attributed the reversal in income partly to increased stock-based compensation, the filing shows.KKR & Co., which acquired a stake in Applovin in 2018, and Chinese investor Hontai Capital are listed among the company’s biggest shareholders.The Class A shares in the offering will carry one vote each, while its Class B shares will have 20. The holders of Class B shares are expected to enter an agreement for their shares to be voted together and Applovin will qualify as a controlled company, according to the filing.Applovin plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol APP. Its offering is being led by Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co., KKR, Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Roblox Warns of Slowing Growth Just Ahead of Its Direct Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Roblox Corp., the kid-focused gaming company that’s planning to go public this month, warned investors that the booming user growth it enjoyed during the pandemic is about to disappear.The total hours that users spend engaged with the gaming platform could drop by as much as 11% in the second quarter, Roblox said in a statement Tuesday. Though the number of daily active users is expected to grow 3% to 9%, that’s a fraction of the growth it’s been experiencing during Covid-19 lockdowns, which have kept many kids home from school.The outlook threatens to temper excitement for Roblox’s direct listing, which is slated for around March 10. The company has been a phenomenon during the pandemic, with kids -- particularly tweens -- using the platform to hold virtual birthday parties, graduations and other events. The company’s daily active users grew 85% in 2020. The amount of time those users spent engaged on the platform more than doubled.“We headed into 2020 with strong organic growth which was further bolstered by social distancing restrictions,” Chief Financial Officer Michael Guthrie said in the statement. “As those restrictions ease, we expect the rates of growth in 2021 will be well below the rates in 2020, however, we believe we will see absolute growth in most of our core metrics for the full year.”For all of 2021, daily active users are expected to climb as much as 12% to 36.4 million. Hours engaged will range between a drop of 3% and a gain of 3%. The company also expects one-time expenses of $51 million tied to its direct listing.Roblox hosts millions of games that are built by its users, who then get a share of any related revenue. Two thirds of all U.S. kids ages 9 to 12 use the platform, according to the company. But in the pandemic, its average user age has been increasing, and Roblox is now even planning to expand to appeal to middle-aged workers.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Revs Up Grand Chip Ambitions to Counter U.S. Blacklistings

    (Bloomberg) -- In just two decades, China sent people into space, built its own aircraft carrier and developed a stealth fighter jet. Now the world’s youngest superpower is setting out to prove its capabilities once more -- this time in semiconductors.At stake is nothing less than the future of the world’s No. 2 economy. Beijing’s blueprint for chip supremacy is enshrined in a five-year economic vision to be unveiled during a summit of top leaders in the capital this week. It’s a multi-layered strategy both pragmatic and ambitious in scope, embracing aspirations to replace pivotal U.S. suppliers and fend off Washington, while molding homegrown champions in emergent technologies.China wants to build a coterie of technology giants that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Intel Corp. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., conferring the same priority on that effort as it accorded to building atomic capability. While specifics of that endeavor won’t emerge for months, comments by government officials, Party mouthpieces like the People’s Daily and state think-tanks provide important clues about the envisioned road map.Read more: Xi Mobilizes China for Tech Revolution to Cut Dependence on WestThe approach entails making do over the next five years or so with aging semiconductors that are adequate for electric cars and even military applications, but can’t run advanced smartphones and similar devices. That buys China time to focus on fields like so-called third-generation chipmaking in which no country yet dominates and -- Beijing hopes -- create an array of indigenous giants in areas including machinery, software and new materials. The ultimate goal is to groom local alternatives to global linchpins like Cadence Inc. and Synopsys Inc. in design software and Europe’s ASML Holding NV in chipmaking gear.“Semiconductors are a crucial sector in the information era that will lead the future of economic development,” Science & Technology Minister Wang Zhigang said at a press conference last week. “At the same time, China will strive to achieve self reliance and strengthen our own capabilities.”The World Is Short of Computer Chips. Here’s Why: QuickTakeChina’s efforts gained urgency because the Biden administration is escalating a battle against what it called “techno-autocracies.” That could extend or even expand blacklistings that banned key transactions with corporations from Huawei Technologies Co. to ByteDance Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. To a country that imports $300 billion of chips annually, a worsening global shortage drives home the risk of relying on potentially hostile suppliers for the building blocks of everything from artificial intelligence to sixth-generation networking and autonomous vehicles.It will take years for local companies to match foreign counterparts in manufacturing and design expertise, during which there’s no ready answer to the dominance of Japanese and American names in chipmaking equipment. Chinese companies will still only supply 35% of its domestic demand by the end of this decade, IDC analyst Mario Morales estimates.They’ll also have to contend with Washington. The U.S. signaled it intends to go ahead with a Trump administration-proposed rule to secure the technology supply chain next month, a move that gives the Department of Commerce broad authority to prohibit transactions involving “foreign adversaries” like China.“The United States and its allies should utilize targeted export controls on high-end semiconductor manufacturing equipment ... to protect existing technical advantages and slow the advancement of China’s semiconductor industry,” the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, headed up by former Google chairman Eric Schmidt, recommended to Biden and Congress this week.Huawei, the country’s largest technology company by revenue, underscores the leverage Washington wields. Once the world’s biggest smartphone maker, Huawei was forced to sell its Honor division and run at close to minimum production capacity after it lost access to chips from the likes of TSMC under American regulations.Read more: China Said to Plan Broad Chip Sector Support to Fight Trump“It just stimulates the Chinese community to accelerate their internal developments and eventually they may come out even stronger,” said Luc Van den hove, president of the Imec research center in Leuven, Belgium, which focuses on innovation in semiconductor technology. “And I think that’s certainly a risk of trying to keep the two worlds further apart.”Read more: Biden Putting Tech, Not Troops, at Center of U.S.-China StrategyBeijing had set aside at the start of its last five-year plan around 1 trillion yuan ($155 billion) for potential investment in semiconductors over five to 10 years, according to McKinsey. It will now continue to bankroll research and investment in coming years, Wang said last week. That should galvanize the much larger influx of private capital needed to produce genuine breakthroughs.It’s an approach that’s worked before for the internet, where a mix of government and private capital helped build the likes of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing Inc. In February, the state-backed Global Times reported smartphone makers Xiaomi Corp. and Oppo acquired stakes in Jiangsu Changjing Electronics Technology Co., exemplifying the sort of private-sector involvement Beijing’s counting on.When it comes to the chips, “we will see more support relative to private firms, because they play a bigger role in those sectors,” said Wendy Leutert, GLP-Ming Z. Mei Chair of Chinese Economics and Trade at Indiana University.Read more: The U.S.-China Conflict Over Chips Is About to Get UglierIn the meantime, up-and-comers such as Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. and Tsinghua Unigroup can help tide the country over a deficit of mobile processors, memory and telecom modules should Washington close off supply routes. They will mainly operate mature processes of 14 nanometers and older, sufficient for all but the most exacting applications such as smartphones, high-performance computing and graphics processors. Meanwhile, global leader TSMC is ramping up for mass production of 3 nm chips in 2022, about five or six generations ahead.At the same time, they’ll act as focal points for the country’s most capable brains to work on stop-gap measures such as advanced packaging that can improve chip computing power in the absence of more sophisticated U.S. technology. The hope is that such fine-tuning buys time for the homegrown development of advanced technologies, such as in 7-nanometer chips and silicon design software.Some of the key local players in that space include Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Co. and Naura Technology Group Co., who are working on equipment that can someday replace ASML’s extreme ultra-violet lithography or EUV machines -- a prerequisite for any advanced chipmaking.Local startups like Empyrean are trying to replicate the similarly indispensable software tools licensed by Synopsys and Cadence, employed by most of the world’s chip designers from Intel on down. Even in the commoditized realm of memory, a subsidiary of state-backed Tsinghua Unigroup is spending billions on mass production to challenge Samsung Electronics Co. and Micron Technology Inc.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysTSMC may lose market share in China in the next three years to local contract chipmakers such as Semiconductor Manufacturing International. These Chinese peers are accelerating advance-node technology development and will likely gain orders from local chip designers such as Will Semiconductor and Unisoc, which are trying to avoid dependence on U.S. technology due to bilateral trade tensions and the risk of sanctions.- Charles Shum and Masahiro Wakasugi, analystsClick here for the research.Read more: China Still Buying $300 Billion of Chips From U.S., ElsewherePresident Xi Jinping has pledged an estimated $1.4 trillion through 2025 for technologies ranging from wireless networks to AI. A big chunk of that is geared toward semiconductors.Chinese firms such as Tsinghua will be responsible for building half the world’s 30-odd new fabrication plants or fabs in the next two years alone. It’s already spending 2.4 times more than the U.S. on semiconductor equipment, much of it made by American companies, Morales wrote in a report.The World Is Short of Computer Chips. Here’s Why: QuickTakeThe bet is that its corporations can compete if they accelerate research into burgeoning, adjacent fields like AI and quantum computing now. That’s where third-generation chips come in. Those are mainly made of materials such as silicon carbide and gallium nitride, can operate at high frequency and in higher power and temperature environments, with broad applications in fifth-generation radio frequency chips, military-grade radar and electric vehicles.The country may secure first-mover advantage, even if traditional silicon-based semiconductors will continue to account for the vast majority of global use for the foreseeable future, Citigroup analysts have said. U.S.-based Cree Inc. and Japan’s Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. are just beginning to grow this business, while Chinese rivals such as Sanan Optoelectronics Co. and state-owned China Electronics Technology Group Corp. have made inroads.The country’s other chipmakers, which include SMIC, Will Semiconductor Ltd. and National Silicon Industry Group Co., benefit more broadly from the state support.“The investment commitment that China is making ensures that the Chinese semiconductor ecosystem will continue to play an important role in the progress of our industry and the overall IT market,” said IDC’s Morales.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Government policies, economics creating market for carbon capture: Exxon CEO

    Exxon, under pressure from activist investors who want the company to develop more ambitious plans for the energy transition, recently launched a Low Carbon Solutions business to focus on carbon capture and storage. Exxon will "leverage into what we see as a converging set of forces," Woods said at IHS Markit's CERAWeek virtual conference, as technologies improve and government policies, especially in the United States, focus on supporting carbon capture and storage.

  • Jack Ma loses title as China's richest man after coming under Beijing's scrutiny

    Alibaba and Ant Group founder Jack Ma has lost the title of China's richest man, a list published on Tuesday showed, as his peers prospered while his empire was put under heavy scrutiny by Chinese regulators. Ma and his family had held the top spot for China's richest in the Hurun Global Rich List in 2020 and 2019 but now trail in fourth place behind bottled water maker Nongfu Spring's Zhong Shanshan, Tencent Holding's Pony Ma and e-commerce upstart Pinduoduo's Collin Huang, the latest list showed.

  • U.S. panel recommends export 'choke points' to prevent Chinese dominance in semiconductors

    A U.S. national security commission on Monday recommended Congress tighten up "choke points" on chipmaking technology to prevent China from overtaking the United States in semiconductors in the coming years. The National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI), led by former Google Chairman Eric Schmidt, recommended clamping down on China's ability to procure the manufacturing equipment needed to make advanced computing chips. "China is making an aggressive push to promote authoritarianism around the world," an NSCAI official told Reuters.

  • Farming in Australia Faces Slowdown Following Bumper Year

    (Bloomberg) -- A year of bumper harvests has supercharged Australian farming, but the outlook for next season is less stellar with output value shrinking on lower prices and reduced volumes of crops and livestock.The overall value of farm production is forecast to contract 4% to A$63.3 billion ($49 billion) in 2021-22, according to a report from government forecaster Abares. While that figure is expected to stay above A$60 billion over the next five years, the sector faces challenges -- including pressure on red meat prices as China rebuilds its hog herds and a highly variable climate.“Shifting trade, along with macroeconomic and production uncertainties, will provide the backdrop for what we expect to be a more difficult environment in which to grow production and trade value,” Abares’ acting Executive Director Jared Greenville said in a statement. Wine, beef and barley exports are among products hit by a raft of trade curbs amid rising political tensions with China.The sector remained fairly resilient to Covid disruption last season, Greenville said, with production value rising 8% from a year earlier to A$66 billion, thanks to plentiful rains which boosted the winter crop to the second largest on record. While upcoming crops are set to benefit from residual soil moisture and improved water availability across the country, the overall 2021-22 harvest is unlikely to match the records set last season, the report noted.Still, exports are expected to climb 6% in 2021-22, the first increase in four years, helped by increased demand for cotton, wool and dairy products.Other highlights from the report:Close to average rainfall is expected for March to May across northern Australia and parts of eastern, western and southern Australia, which is likely to support average pasture growth and summer crop productionConditions for agriculture in Australia over the medium term are most likely to be adequate but not highly favorable, with an added likelihood of at least one dry year over the next five yearsMost climate models predict a neutral year in 2021–22Australian wheat production is forecast to fall to around 25 million tons in 2021–22, reflecting a return to more average yields, from a record 33.3 million tons a year earlierThe total volume of agricultural production is not expected to increase over the medium term. The volume, while variable year-to-year, has been fairly stable over the decade to 2020–21(Adds final bullet point)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Two U.S. men charged with aiding Ghosn's escape land in Japan

    An American father and son accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday to face questioning from prosecutors and the prospect of charges that could carry a three-year prison term. The plane carrying U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son Peter, who were extradited by U.S. authorities on Monday, landed at Tokyo's Narita airport, and the two men were escorted on to waiting police buses, according to a Reuters witness. The Taylors will not be indicted immediately, but will likely face charges after an investigation is concluded.

  • Musk Floats ‘Starbase’ Name Change for Texas Launch Town

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is eyeing a name change for Boca Chica, Texas, the Gulf Coast community where his Space Exploration Technologies Corp. is building its futuristic deep-space rocket.“Creating the city of Starbase, Texas,” Musk tweeted Tuesday. “From thence to Mars, And hence the Stars.”A SpaceX representative made a “casual inquiry” recently about requirements to incorporate Boca Chica and rename it the City of Starbase, said Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino. In a statement, he said county commissioners have been notified of the discussions about Boca Chica, a small burg near the Mexican border where SpaceX’s new Starship prototypes dominate the seaside skyline.“Sending a tweet doesn’t make it so,” Trevino said in an interview. “They have a lot of hoops and hurdles to go through before they can make it so.”Renaming Boca Chica would further deepen Musk’s imprint on Texas. In addition to SpaceX’s activity, his automaker, Tesla Inc., is building a massive factory in East Austin for its forthcoming electric pickup truck. The private Musk Foundation has moved to Austin from California, and Musk himself has said he has relocated Texas, though he still spends time in the Golden State.SpaceX also tests rockets in McGregor, Texas, which is near Waco. The Starship prototypes it’s developing in Boca Chica are one day meant to fly people to the moon and to Mars.Separately, SpaceX posted engineering positions at Starlink for “a new, state of the art manufacturing facility” it’s building in Austin. Starlink is the company’s space-based Internet service, which is available in parts of Canada, the U.S. and U.K. Austin television station KXAN reported earlier on the new job postings.As for Boca Chica, the incorporation process is handled under Texas law by Cameron County commissioners. That process would also include utilities in the town, which doesn’t have a public water system. Water is transported by truck from nearby Brownsville and stored in tanks at each home.An Austin-based lobbyist for SpaceX referred all calls to the company, which didn’t respond to requests for comment.Added Judge Trevino, “I think they may be getting a little ahead of themselves.”(Updates with county statement in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • This Tesla rival sees its $220,000 hypertruck hitting roads soon

    Hyliion's founder Thomas Healy offers Yahoo Finance a timeline on when his hypertruck will come to market.

  • How Rich Are Reese Witherspoon and Other Top TV Stars?

    Television star salaries have skyrocketed in recent years along with the rise of streaming services. It’s arguable that Apple TV+ set a new high standard for earnings when it&nbsp;agreed to pay...

  • Six months and counting: Where is India’s farmer protest headed?

    Nearly six months since protests first erupted across Punjab, the demonstration seems to be showing no signs of abating. It continues to rage like wildfire.

  • Daily Gold News: Monday, March 1 – Gold’s Rebounding to $1,750

    Gold is 0.6% higherer this morning, as it is retracing some of Friday’s sell-off.

  • Did You Participate In Any Of Brickworks' (ASX:BKW) Respectable 49% Return?

    The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise...

  • China ‘Worried’ About Bubbles in Property, Foreign Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top banking regulator said he’s “very worried” about risks emerging from bubbles in global financial markets and the nation’s property sector, sparking fresh concerns about further tightening in the world’s second-biggest economy. Stocks dropped across Asia.Bubbles in U.S. and European markets could burst because their rallies are heading in the opposite direction of their underlying economies and will have to face corrections “sooner or later,” Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and Party secretary of the central bank said at a briefing in Beijing on Tuesday.READ MORE: Asian stocks slip as investors weigh impact of bond yields and China’s asset-bubble warningChina’s financial regulators are walking a fine line of trying to curb risks at home while limiting disruptions from abroad as the economy opens wider to foreign capital. The CBIRC vowed in January to stay “ahead of systemic risks,” after capping bank lending to the property market, slashing shadow banking activities and claiming victory in unwinding a wild expansion in peer-to-peer lending.“China’s monetary policy has not been as easy as the U.S. and Europe,” said Steven Leung, executive director at Uob Kay Hian (Hong Kong) Ltd. “This latest comment will create worry of further tightening.”Asia stocks tumbled and U.S. futures declined on Guo’s comments. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index erased earlier gains of as much as 0.8%. The CSI 300 Index in China fell as much as 1.4% and Hong Kong’s main gauge dropped almost 1%. Chinese government bonds gained from a shift toward haven assets, sending yields on benchmark 10-year notes to a nearly three-week low.“Beijing calling the overseas market rally a bubble won’t help sentiment in Hong Kong stocks, which had been seeing strong inflows from the mainland,” said Castor Pang, head of research at Core Pacific-Yamaichi.Regulators are watching capital inflows into China, where the economy is still growing and interest rates are higher, although the size and speed of such inflows remain controllable at the moment, Guo said.China’s top financial regulator also weighed in on the fintech sector, saying platforms that offer banking services must comply with the same capital requirements as traditional lenders to curb risks. The regulator has set different deadlines for each type of service, with the longest grace period of no more than two years, Guo said, without elaborating.Guo also said bubbles in China’s property market remain relatively big, with many people buying homes for investment or speculative purposes, which is “very dangerous.”A strong economic recovery, combined with a credit surge and a renewed fear of missing out have stoked buyer enthusiasm across China’s largest cities despite stricter curbs this year. Authorities have responded with a slew of policies to fine tune the industry, including a new mechanism on bank lending for real estate and fresh land-bidding rules designed to curb high-flying land costs.Still, home prices in the secondary market, which faces less government intervention, gained the most in 18 months in January, official data showed last week. Existing-home prices of certain popular projects in Shanghai surged more than 30% last year, according to China Real Estate Information Corp.“Guo’s comment reflects that Beijing wants a very stable financial market,” said Linus Yip, a strategist at First Shanghai Securities. “Stabilization is the ultimate goal of its monetary policy.”Other comments from Guo:China lending rates are likely to rebound this yearFinancial firms in Hong Kong not bound by U.S. sanctionsChina supports more Chinese firms listing in Hong KongReaction: Here’s What Analysts Are Saying on China’s Concern Over Bubbles(Updates with chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.