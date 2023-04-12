Australian enviro-tech company picks Iredell County for 226-job hub

An Australian company has turned to Statesville for its first U.S. manufacturing facility.

EPOC Enviro on Tuesday announced plans to establish those manufacturing operations at Statesville Commerce Center, which is being developed by Williams Development Group. The environmental technology company will create 226 jobs there at an average annual wage of $64,464. The company’s total investment in the new facility is expected to surpass $5.7 million, the Iredell Economic Development Corp. confirmed.

EPOC is occupying a 263,701-square-foot building at Statesville Commerce Center. It is expected to start operations later this year at the industrial park

