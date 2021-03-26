Australian envoy reportedly describes China as 'vindictive'

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2019, file photo, a woman walks by the Australian Embassy in Beijing. Ambassador Graham Fletcher told a China-Australia business group in an online briefing from Beijing on Thursday, March 25, 2021, he did not know if China was aware of the damage its trade practices were causing in Australia and internationally. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
ROD McGUIRK
·3 min read

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s ambassador to Beijing has reportedly described China as a “vindictive” and “unreliable” trading partner as Australian officials revealed steep declines in most exports to the nation’s most important market.

Ambassador Graham Fletcher told a China-Australia business group in an online briefing from Beijing on Thursday he did not know if China was aware of the damage its trade practices were causing in Australia and internationally.

“It’s been exposed as quite unreliable as a trading partner and even vindictive,” The Australian newspaper and Australian Broadcasting Corp. on Friday quoted Fletcher as saying.

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade did not immediately comment on the accuracy of the media reports.

A diplomatic rift between the free trade partners has worsened since Australia called for an independent inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic a year ago.

Australian exports of coal, wine, barley, cotton, lobsters and wood have either been blocked or severely disrupted, usually for unclear reasons.

China is unlikely to disrupt trade in iron ore, Australia’s most lucrative export, while production in Australia’s main rival, Brazil, is compromised by the pandemic.

Due to booming iron ore prices, Australian exports to China fell by only 2% in value in the last six months of 2020, compared to the same period a year earlier, foreign department officials told a Senate committee late Thursday.

But with iron ore stripped out, Australian exports to China would have fallen by about 40%, department official Elly Lawson said.

“We have seen quite significant drops in some commodities,” Lawson said.

The officials did not place a dollar value on the exports.

The pandemic had a negative impact on Australian exports, but exports had only declined by 22% to the rest of the world outside China, department economist Jennifer Gordon said.

Forty ships carrying Australian coal remained stranded off the Chinese coast, some for “several months,” department secretary Frances Adamson said.

Australian coal exports to India and Japan had “increased quite substantially,” limiting the fall in overall exports of coal — Australia's second-most valuable commodity — to 8%, Gordon said.

Trade Minister Dan Tehan wrote to his China’s new Commerce Minister Wang Wentao in January in a bid to establish lines of communication. But Wang had not responded, Lawson said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday welcomed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s criticism, made in a speech in Brussels, of “China’s blatant economic coercion of Australia.”

“We want to have a positive trading relationship with China and we’re obviously facing some difficult issues in that relationship and really appreciate the great support we’ve had from liberal democracies all around the world. None less so than the United States,” Morrison told reporters.

“We’ve always been keen to work through these issues. But while we’re big on trade in Australia, we don’t trade away who we are and we don’t trade away our values: ever,” Morrison added.

Recommended Stories

  • Canada calling? Hong Kong residents shift billions abroad after clampdown

    As China imposed a sweeping national security law in Hong Kong last year after massive protests, residents of the city moved tens of billions of dollars across the globe to Canada, where thousands are hoping to forge a new future. Capital flows out of Hong Kong banks reaching Canada rose to their highest levels on record last year, with about C$43.6 billion ($34.8 billion) in electronic funds transfers (EFT) recorded by FINTRAC, Canada's anti-money laundering agency, which receives reports on transfers above C$10,000. One Canadian lender, Equitable Bank, also told Reuters it had seen a surge in deposits from Hong Kong just after the new law was introduced in June 2020.

  • Turkey raises Uighur issue with Chinese minister amid protests

    Turkey raised the issue of Uighur Muslims during talks with China's foreign minister in Ankara on Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, as hundreds of Uighurs protested against the treatment of their ethnic kin in China. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Cavusoglu and later President Tayyip Erdogan, as around 1,000 protesters gathered in Istanbul, chanting "Dictator China" and "Stop Uighur Genocide, Close the Camps".

  • Xinjiang cotton could portend a US-China consumer decoupling

    The coordinated backlash comes just days after the EU, US, UK, and Canada sanctioned Chinese officials over the treatment of Uyhgurs in Xinjiang.

  • China sanctions UK figures over Xinjiang as rift widens with West

    At least one million Uyghurs and people from other mostly Muslim groups have been held in camps in Xinjiang, rights groups say

  • US, Europe, NATO close ranks to counter 'aggressive' China

    The United States and European countries are closing ranks to respond to what the U.S. calls “aggressive and coercive” behavior by China, days after the U.S. and its allies launched coordinated sanctions against Chinese officials accused of rights abuses in the far-western Xinjiang region. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that he wants to work with the U.S.'s partners on “how to advance our shared economic interests and to counter some of China’s aggressive and coercive actions, as well as its failures, at least in the past, to uphold its international commitments.”

  • Canada border agents had valid interest in Huawei CFO, prosecutor tells extradition judge

    Canadian Border agents had legitimate reasons to question Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou for three hours before her arrest by federal police, a prosecutor said in court on Wednesday, pushing back at defense arguments. Meng's lawyers contend that abuses of process took place in the lead-up to her arrest in December 2018 that should invalidate the U.S. extradition request. Meng, 49, was arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on a U.S warrant at Vancouver International Airport.

  • Biden says China won't surpass U.S. as global leader on his watch

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said he would prevent China from passing the United States to become the most powerful country in the world, vowing to invest heavily to ensure America prevails in the race between the world's two largest economies. Biden said he had spent "hours upon hours" with Xi Jinping when he served as vice president under former President Barack Obama, and was convinced the Chinese president believed autocracy - not democracy - held the key to the future.

  • Taiwan Central Bank Insiders Call for Overhaul of Dollar Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Three current and former members of Taiwan’s central bank board are calling for an overhaul of its currency policy, saying efforts to tamp down on the local dollar’s appreciation is increasingly having a negative effect on the economy.Board members Li Yi-ting and Chen Shiu-sheng, and ex-member Wu Tsong-min, have co-authored a book with writer Ariel Chen to be published in April.According to an excerpt of the book seen by Bloomberg News, the authors acknowledge that a devalued currency may have been beneficial to Taiwan’s economic growth in the past, but it’s also driven up costs of imported materials and equipment. That’s inhibited the incentives for businesses to move up the value chain, keeping them tied to a low-cost production model, they say.For the two decades former Governor Perng Fai-nan was at the helm between 1998 and 2018, the central bank closely managed the level of the Taiwan dollar, ensuring it didn’t appreciated beyond 28.5 to the greenback. He also oversaw a more-than 440% increase in Taiwan’s foreign reserves.The central bank’s huge reserves have distorted its decision-making processes, the authors say. The monetary authority inevitably has to consider the impact of any interest-rate decisions on the bank’s balance sheet, rather than focusing purely on what would be best for the economy, they say.Deputy Governor Yen Tsung-ta said in response to queries from Bloomberg News that it would be “more appropriate to respond after reading the whole book.”The authors lay out what they see as the long-term damage caused to the economy by Perng’s rigid and staunchly defended policies. Under Governor Yang Chin-long, who assumed his role three years ago, the bank has eased its grip on the currency and been more open about its intervention in foreign-exchange markets.Read more: Taiwan’s Central Banker Leaves Legacy of Stability, Sharp ElbowsThe authors suggest three main areas of reform: strengthening the bank’s independence and oversight of its reserves, improving transparency and accountability and reforming the bank’s decision-making process on monetary policy.The book concludes with the authors expressing their hope the central bank will implement their recommended changes, which, they predict, will gradually improve the problems caused by Taiwan’s monetary policy over the past 20 years.(Updates with chart and additional background information in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Philippines, Vietnam press China over vessels massing in South China Sea

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte expressed concern to China's ambassador about Chinese vessels massing in the South China Sea, his spokesman said, as Vietnam urged Beijing to respect its maritime sovereignty. International concern has grown in recent days over what the Philippines has described as a "swarming and threatening presence" of more than 200 Chinese vessels that it believes were manned by maritime militia.

  • Sticky bombs latest weapon in Afghanistan's arsenal of war

    Sticky bombs slapped onto cars trapped in Kabul’s chaotic traffic are the newest weapons terrorizing Afghans in the increasingly lawless nation, as Washington searches for a responsible exit after decades of war. The primitive devices, sometimes made in mechanics’ workshops for little money, are used by militants, criminals or those trying to settle personal scores. Over the past year, one or more cars have been exploding in Kabul almost every day and residents are terrified.

  • Chinese social-media users burn their Nikes after the company says it's 'concerned' about forced labor of Uyghurs in Xinjiang

    A mass boycott effort against Nike is unfolding in China after the brand said it was concerned about labor practices in the Xinjiang region.

  • Exclusive: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi to make EVs using Great Wall's plant - sources

    China's Xiaomi Corp plans to make electric vehicles (EVs) using Great Wall Motor Co Ltd's factory, said three people with direct knowledge of the matter, making it the latest tech firm to join the smart mobility race. Great Wall's Hong Kong stock rose more than 15% and its Shanghai shares gained by their maximum 10% daily limit. Xiaomi, one of the world's biggest smartphone makers, is in talks to use one of Great Wall's plants in China to make EVs under its own brand, said two of the people, who declined to be identified as the information is not public.

  • How to Leave a Financially Dependent Relationship

    Financially abusive or dependent relationships hurt everyone involved. Here's how to get out—and gain financial independence.

  • Uyghurs in Turkey protest Chinese foreign minister's visit

    Hundreds of Uyghurs staged protests in Ankara and Istanbul on Thursday, denouncing Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to Turkey and demanding that the Turkish government take a stronger stance against human rights abuses in China’s far-western Xinjiang region. The crowd gathered at Istanbul’s Beyazit Square, holding posters of missing relatives they believe are being kept in detention camps in China and chanting slogans against Beijing.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return over the last 12 months is 74.3%. But there is no question some investments performed better than others along the way. Bitcoin’s Big Run: As strong as the stock market has been since it bottomed on March 23, 2020, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has been much stronger. After a wild ride that took Bitcoin prices near $20,000 in late 2017, the previous Bitcoin bubble burst in 2018 and the cryptocurrency finished the year down 72.6%. Bitcoin came back to life in 2019, however, finishing the year up 87.2% and priced at around $7,200. Several factors led to a surge in Bitcoin buying in 2020. First, investors concerned about the potential long-term damage that trillions of dollars in federal stimulus could do to the value of the dollar have flooded into Bitcoin as a potential safe-haven play. Second, younger Americans receiving three rounds of direct stimulus payments have poured a significant chunk of that cash into investments, including Bitcoin. Mizuho recently estimated the most recent round of $1,400 stimulus payments alone could contribute to roughly $24 billion in Bitcoin buying. After starting 2020 at around $7,200, Bitcoin prices had reached $10,000 by mid-February. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) By the beginning of March, the volatile cryptocurrency was back down to around $8,600 after news of the coronavirus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. When the stock market bottomed on March 23, Bitcoin investors were feeling the pain as well. Investors who had purchased Bitcoin as a COVID-19 flight-to-safety trade were down big with Bitcoin priced at around $5,800 at the time. However, once the government stimulus payments started flowing, Bitcoin regained its swagger. By May 31, Bitcoin prices were back above $10,000, and they haven’t traded below $10,000 since September 2020. Related Link: If You Invested ,000 In Ford Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now Bitcoin In 2021, Beyond: Bitcoin made it to new all-time highs above $20,000 in December 2020, almost exactly three years after its last new high. The cryptocurrency eventually made it as high as $61,643 in recent weeks, more than tripling its 2017 high. In recent days, the cryptocurrency has pulled back from all-time highs, settling back down to around $55,500 at publication time. Still, Bitcoin investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated a massive return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Bitcoin bought on March 23, 2020, would be worth about $8,816 today. Given the exponential rise in Bitcoin prices in the past year coupled with the loss of stimulus payment support in the coming months, some investors are understandably growing concerned about a potential repeat of the 2018 sell-off. Bitcoin has experienced three boom-to-bust drawdowns of more than 80% in the past decade, and a similar sell-off in 2021 could send its price tumbling back down to around the $12,000 level. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'Stimmy' Checks And The Stock Market: Will The Retail Trading Frenzy Continue?Cash App Is Giving Away M In Bitcoin: What You Need To Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Chinese stocks drop after SEC delisting measures

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese tech giants fell in early trading Thursday after the U.S. adopted measures that would kick foreign companies off stock exchanges if they don’t comply with American auditing standards. The rules also require that firms prove they are not owned or controlled by an entity of a foreign government and to name any board members who are Chinese Communist Party officials. The move by the Securities and Exchange Commission is the latest in an unprecedented regulatory crackdown on Chinese technology companies. American regulators say their market power stifles competition. China cried foul Thursday. Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying called the action “discriminatory.” "We urge the U.S. to stop politicizing securities management, stop discriminatory practices against Chinese companies, and to provide a fair, just, and non-discriminatory business environment for companies from various countries, including Chinese companies, to go public in the United States." Some analysts said U.S.-listed Chinese companies may be unable to comply with American accounting standards because they could risk violating Chinese law. Shares of Baidu fell 6% out of the gate in New York trading as JD.com dropped 4% and Alibaba and NetEase shed 2%.

  • Reclusive Billionaire In-N-Out Heiress Lynsi Snyder Selling $17M California Estate — See Inside

    The 4.23-acre compound comes complete with a main residence, pool cabana, guest house and recreation center

  • Intel's 'Strategic Faux Pas' Could Be AMD's Gain Says Northland Capital Analyst

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) could benefit from Intel Corporation’s (NASDAQ: INTC) “strategic faux pas” to try to reenter the foundry business, according to Northland Capital Markets. The Advanced Micro Devices Analyst: Gus Richard upgraded the rating for Advanced Micro Devices from Market Perform to Outperform, while raising the price target to $96. The Advanced Micro Devices Thesis: Taiwan Semiconductor is unlikely to relinquish its manufacturing lead to Intel “any time soon,” Richard said in the upgrade note. “We believe that Intel's commitment to re-entry into the foundry market and maintain leading-edge manufacturing capacity makes it a low priority at TSMC,” the analyst wrote. On the other hand, Advanced Micro Devices is a preferred customer for Taiwan Semiconductor as all its leading-edge volume is produced at Taiwan Semiconductor, he noted. “INTC expansion into the foundry market will increase AMD as a priority for TSMC and INTC will be persona non grata,” Richard said. “For this reason, we expect AMD's market share momentum to continue,” he added. AMD Price Action: Shares of Advanced Micro Devices are up 0.039% to $76.51 at the time of publication Thursday. (Photo: Paul Sakuma Photography via AMD) Latest Ratings for AMD DateFirmActionFromTo Mar 2021Northland Capital MarketsUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform Jan 2021MizuhoMaintainsBuy Jan 2021Loop CapitalMaintainsBuy View More Analyst Ratings for AMD View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Advanced Micro Devices's EPYC3 Server Launch Impressed This Analyst© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • U.S. says hopes WHO report on virus origins is 'based on science'

    The United States expects the World Health Organization (WHO) investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus pandemic to require further study, perhaps including a return visit to China, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday. Marc Cassayre, charge d'affaires at the U.S. mission to the U.N. in Geneva, also voiced hope that the WHO-led mission to the central city of Wuhan in Jan.-Feb. had access to the raw data and to the people required to make an independent assessment. The lengthy report by the team - composed of international experts and their Chinese counterparts - is expected to be issued this week, the WHO says.

  • Man entered Atlanta Publix with six guns and body armor, police say

    One witness allegedly told police "he heard clicking sounds from the bathroom stall" in the store.