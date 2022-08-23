Australian Executive Vik Bansal Poised To Increase Stakeholder Value For the Third Time with Boral CEO Appointment

Exec-Edge
·6 min read

By Exec Edge Editorial Staff

The Australian building and construction company Boral Limited (ASX: BLD.AX) has had a shakeup of a year. Beginning with a takeover in July prior by Seven Group Holdings, over the past twelve months it has proceeded to jettison $4 billion in assets, including its holdings in the United States. As the company stands poised to refocus efforts on the home turf, it recently announced it will be bringing in industrials executive Vik Bansal as chief executive officer to lead the charge.

It was no surprise that shares for Boral jumped 15 percent on the day Bansal’s appointment was announced, given his credentialed and recognised history as a business leader. He will be bringing with him over two decades of experience in corporate leadership across Australia, Asia and the United States, which has included roles such as chief operating officer and president of the American manufacturing company Valmont Industries and general manager of the OneSteel business responsible for steel distribution and metal processing services.

As a CEO, Bansal has become known for his ability to increase shareholder value. During his six-year term at the waste management company Cleanaway the company rose over 120 places on the ASX market index, becoming an ASX 100 company and increasing its market capitalization from less than $1 billion to over $5 billion. He joined the steel manufacturer and distributor InfraBuild in July of 2021, and the company recently reported a number of improved half-year metrics including a 41 percent increase in net revenue to A$2.94 billion.

However, Bansal’s leadership style has been one that looks beyond pleasing shareholders. He sets bigger goals for the companies he leads, looking to its stakeholders – its employees and the communities it serves – as inspiration for creating value. Seeking to build sustainable businesses that are adaptable to a world that is changing with increasing rapidity, he worked at both Cleanaway and InfraBuild to increase their decarbonisation credentials.

Bansal’s experience in upping the green credentials of companies within the industrial sector will certainly give him large insights into tackling the challenges that Boral and indeed the entire industry are facing. Boral Board Chair Ryan Stokes said that the next phase for the company is one that will require a leader whose style has the active management and disciplined execution needed to face problems in the market such as the extreme fluctuation in input prices, particularly involving energy. The company lowered earnings guidance twice in the past year due in part to increased freight costs and the flooding that has plagued New South Wales and Queensland affecting profits.

Stokes told The Australian he was convinced to offer Bansal the job after studying his transformational work at Cleanaway – for which he earned Turnaround Management Association’s (TMA) “Turnaround of the Year Award” in the large company category.

Much of what Bansal accomplished at both Cleanaway and InfraBuild is also applicable to Boral. As with the other two companies he has led, Boral is a vertically integrated industrial business that is “in a good market with a good market share,” Bansal told The Australian. The challenges of energy prices, freight and fuel is a problem that is happening across the board, and in his experience with steel at InfraBuild he found that the market ultimately paid for the rising costs and predicted that prices will eventually have to be lifted in the cement and concrete sector as well.

Additionally, Bansal’s experience in decarbonization will certainly be applicable to Boral. Stokes told The Australian that Boral has the leading low carbon concrete in the market, a fact that they intend to further promote in the future to drive the company’s green credentials.

 At Cleanaway, Bansal was able to radically transform the business by focusing on its contributions to Australia’s circular economy. Through spearheading greenfield investments and strategic acquisitions within the recycling space, he was able to change the company’s image from that of a disjointed waste management business to a strong organisation with a mission statement of “making a sustainable future possible.”

He also worked for over a year to build the company’s first standalone sustainability report, an 88-page document that aligned the company to the United Nations’ SDGs and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board’s (SASB) Waste Management Standard and reported its climate change risk disclosures in accordance with the Task force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework.

Prior to Bansal beginning his tenure at InfraBuild, owner Sanjeev Gupta had declared that all of the companies under his CFG Alliance would become carbon neutral by 2030. The company had developed its GREENSTEEL strategy to achieve this goal, and Bansal further sharpened InfraBuild’s focus on increasing the use of renewable energy, promoting greater use of recycled materials and operating facilities close to key markets.

InfraBuild already produces its steel exclusively through the electric arc furnace method which uses recycled steel to make new products, but the facilities are still at least partially powered by fossil fuel energies such as natural gas and coal. Much of Bansal’s focus at InfraBuild was working toward exploring new energies such as green hydrogen, biofuel, wind and solar energy. Bansal told The Australian that he believes that Boral will be able to play in the recycling space with construction materials.

Another of the many changes over the past year has been the exit of Boral’s CFO Tino La Spina, who had an ​​annualized remuneration package of A$1.8 million. As Seven Group looks to cut costs and increase profits, Stokes told The Australian that the A$1.5 million salary Bansal will be receiving is anchored with equity as well as a strong short-term and long-term incentive structure within the remuneration package. This indicates both the confidence they have in his ability as well as the trust Bansal has in his ability to create strong results within the company. 

Vik Bansal’s ability to increase stakeholder value has been demonstrated through his work at Cleanaway and InfraBuild, and Stokes has said he is confident that Vik is the right leader to build the same strength in culture at Boral. A public company in need of strong leadership with a history of over 75 years in Australia, things appear perfectly aligned for Bansal to step in and effect change as he has in the past.

He has told the story of beginning his time at Cleanaway by holding a town hall meeting in which he informed those attending that he would likely have to be doing some serious cost cutting. Rather than hearing boos and jeers as he expected, Bansal was met with a rousing applause, and was later told that people were happy to have someone in charge who was open and honest with their intentions. This anecdote does well at displaying Bansal’s true strength: increasing shareholder value by valuing his stakeholders.

Contact:

executives-edge.com

editor@executives-edge.com

Recommended Stories

  • Australian govt embarks on crypto stocktake ahead of sector regulation

    Australia said on Monday it would do a virtual stocktake of the country's cryptocurrency holdings, the first signal from the new centre-left government that it plans to regulate the $1 trillion sector. Treasurer Jim Chalmers said that his department would undertake "token mapping", or cataloging the types and uses of digital currency owned within the country, as a first step to identifying which cryptocurrency assets to regulate, and how. Australia would be the first country in the world to conduct such an exercise, he added in a statement.

  • Australia to keep pace with crypto laws with “token mapping”

    The Australian Treasury under the ruling Albanese Government will prioritize “token mapping” in 2022 to help regulations Down Under keep pace and adapt with the crypto sector. See related article: Singapore’s MAS to further strengthen crypto regulations Fast facts “Token mapping”, the primary step in the government’s reform agenda, intends to identify the appropriate direction […]

  • Will Global Regulations Stifle the Crypto Industry or Encourage New Users?

    With the Australian government announcing a new cryptocurrency regulatory regime on Monday, and news in April that the U.K. government will introduce new regulations for stablecoins, steps are being taken around the globe to monitor and control the fast-moving digital asset industry, under the guise of consumer protection. Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in a statement that the “Treasury will prioritize ‘token mapping’ work in 2022, which will help identify how crypto assets and related services should be regulated.” Worldwide, regulators are in the tough position of writing rules that can account for all the varied ways open source cryptocurrencies can be used without stifling innovation.

  • Ukrainian refugees to enter US surpasses 150,000. Long-term survival is a big concern. Here's why.

    The number of Ukrainian refugees has now surpassed President Joe Biden's pledged goal of 100,000. For many, their long-term survival remains in doubt.

  • Russia to cut itself off from peace talks if show trial of Ukrainian POWs is held, says Zelenskyy

    Russia will cut itself off from peace talks if it organizes a show trial of captured Mariupol defenders, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his regular evening address on Aug. 21.

  • Florida holds primary elections that will decide who will face off against superstar GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in November

    The Democratic nomination for US Senate is expected to go to Rep. Val Demings, a former Orlando police chief who'd face off against GOP Sen. Marco Rubio.

  • Zoom CFO: ‘We are seeing pressure’ in the online business

    Zoom CFO Kelly Steckelberg joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, macro economic pressure, consumer demand, hiring, and the outlook for growth.

  • Andrew Young: Martin Luther King Jr. ‘had no fear of death’

    In a recent episode of “Influencers with Andy Serwer”, Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and Former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young discussed his relationship with the late Martin Luther King Jr., and what it was like to be at the center of the civil rights movement in the fifties and sixties.

  • A Risky $3.3 Billion Bet on the Fall of Tesla and Elon Musk

    Since Tesla started up, the electric-vehicle leader has faced hedge funds betting that it would fail.

  • Zoom stock declines as platform struggles to attract paying customers

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discusses Zoom stock after the company reported earnings.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her investments and stock strategies are panning out or not, one thing has always been consistent. Wood has never deviated from her path, and continues to this day to urge investors to stay the path. Wood h

  • The Stock Market May Have Just Sent an Important Signal

    The slump in the stock market could continue while the dollar becomes stronger as Wall Street waits for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech later this week and as concerns about inflation and a slower economy rise. U.S. stocks fell sharply to start the week on on Aug. 22 with the S&P 500 down 2.14% and the Nasdaq down 2.55%. The S&P 500's decline was the largest in two months.

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation stays white hot

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for Over 60% Upside Potential

    What to make of the markets today? While last week ended on a down note, we’re still looking at a general rally trend, with year-to-date losses being heavily moderated and the major indexes having climbed out of bear territory. The key point for now, as it has been so often this year, is volatility. Covering the markets for JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic tells investors to take advantage of down days and buy the dips. “Buying on weakness so far yielded positive returns and ha

  • Hidden Cost of Free Trading? $34 Billion a Year, Study Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Last year, five US professors opened two brokerage accounts and placed identical orders to test an algorithm. The next day, one was down by $150. The other was up $12.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyTh

  • One Upcoming Stock Split Flying Under Investors' Radars

    So far in 2022, we've witnessed several market titans undergo a stock split, including Amazon and Alphabet. However, one company with an upcoming stock split that's seemingly flying under the radar is Nintendo.

  • Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    PSP Investments cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft in the second quarter, and bought more Walmart shares.

  • 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Retirees in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best high-yield dividend stocks for retirees in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investment for a retirement portfolio, and go directly to read 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Retirees in 2022. Staying financially afloat during retirement in the US is hard and requires rigorous planning and […]

  • Here’s Why Argosy Investors Bought AT&T (T)

    Argosy Investors, an investment management company, recently released its second-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Year to date, the fund returned -25.4% in select accounts compared to -20% for the S&P 500. The main reason for the fund’s underperformance was the poor performance of its most significant holdings. For […]

  • Saudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ Action

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallySaudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said “extreme” volatility and lack of liquidity mean the futures market is increasingly disconnected from funda