Australian Facility Management (FM) Market Review 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2025 - Impact Assessment of COVID-19 on the Industry

DUBLIN, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Facility Management Market by Service (Property, Cleaning, Security, Support, Catering, Others), by Type (Hard, Soft & Others), by End User (Commercial, Industrial, Residential), by Source (Outsource v/s Inhouse), by Company, by Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo More

The Australian Facility Management Market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.



The Australian Facility Management Market is driven by the growing need to improve the organizational processes and efficiencies while reducing the overall cost and dependency on human resources. Additionally, the increasing need to create a safer work environment along with adhering to the environmental and regulatory compliances is further expected to propel the market growth through 2025.



Furthermore, supportive government policies & schemes facilitating infrastructural development and building automation are further expected to fuel the market growth. Besides, increased adoption of technologies such as IoT, AI, augmented reality, cloud based solutions, among others coupled with increasing investments by the major players operating in the market is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth. However, dearth of skilled professionals and expertise can hamper the market growth over the next few years. Also, lack of managerial awareness and inadequate process frameworks can further restrict the market growth during the forecast period.



The Australian Facility Management Market is segmented based on service, type, end-user, source, company, and region. Based on type, the market can be categorized into hard, soft and others. The soft type is expected to dominate the market through 2025 since it includes services such as cleaning, water disposal, security, among others. The hard type is also expected to witness growth on account of the ongoing infrastructural developments in the country. Based on end-user, the market can be grouped into commercial, industrial and residential. The commercial segment is expected to dominate the market on account of increasing working population which requires office spaces. This growth in office spaces has increased the demand for integrated facility management thereby driving the segmental growth during the forecast period.



The major players operating in the facility management market are Spotless Group Holdings Limited, Ferrovial Services Australia Pty Ltd, Programmed Maintenance Services Limited, Serco Group Pty Limited, Fresh Start Australia, ISS Australia, Broadspectrum, BGIS, JLL Inc., GJK and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Australian Facility Management Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Australian Facility Management Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Australian Facility Management Market based on service, type, end-user, source, company, and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Australian Facility Management Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Australian Facility Management Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Australian Facility Management Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Australian Facility Management Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Australian Facility Management Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Australia Facility Management Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Australia Facility Management Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Service (Property, Cleaning, Security, Support, Catering, Others)

6.2.2. By Type (Hard, Soft, Others)

6.2.3. By End-user (Commercial, Industrial, Residential)

6.2.4. By Source (Outsource v/s Inhouse)

6.2.5. By Company (2019)

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Australia Property Services Facility Management Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Service

7.2.2. By Type

7.2.3. By End-user

7.2.4. By Source



8. Australia Cleaning Services Facility Management Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Service

8.2.2. By Type

8.2.3. By End-user

8.2.4. By Source



9. Australia Security Services Facility Management Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Service

9.2.2. By Type

9.2.3. By End-user

9.2.4. By Source



10. Australia Support Services Facility Management Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Service

10.2.2. By Type

10.2.3. By End-user

10.2.4. By Source



11. Australia Catering Services Facility Management Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Service

11.2.2. By Type

11.2.3. By End-user

11.2.4. By Source



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



15. Australia Economic Profile



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Spotless Group Holdings Limited

16.2. Ferrovial Services Australia Pty. Ltd.

16.3. Programmed Maintenance Services Limited

16.4. Serco Group Pty Limited

16.5. Fresh Start Australia

16.6. ISS Australia

16.7. Broadspectrum

16.8. BGIS

16.9. JLL Inc.

16.10. GJK



17. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gudqnm