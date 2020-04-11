Australian Finance Group (ASX:AFG) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 24% Share Price Gain

The last three months have been tough on Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 47%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been pleasing. To wit, it had solidly beat the market, up 24%.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Australian Finance Group was able to grow EPS by 4.1% in the last twelve months. The share price gain of 24% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Australian Finance Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Australian Finance Group the TSR over the last year was 30%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Australian Finance Group's total shareholder return last year was 30%. That includes the value of the dividend. That's better than the annualized TSR of 13% over the last three years. These improved returns may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Australian Finance Group you should know about.

