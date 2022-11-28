Australian fintech firm launches new AUD stablecoin, AUDE

Lachlan Keller
·2 min read

Australian blockchain fintech startup Ettle Pty Ltd. has completed the first transaction on its recently launched Australian dollar-pegged stablecoin, AUDE, according to a statement shared with Forkast.

See related article: Australia’s ANZ stablecoin used to purchase carbon credits

Fast facts

  • Running on Ethereum, Algorand and other Ethereum Virtual Machine compatible blockchains, the AUDE transaction was completed between business clients for software development services.

  • Ettle said it plans to make the stablecoin available for broader use for businesses seeking exposure to a digital Australian dollar in the first quarter of 2023.

  • Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies whose value is pegged to an underlying asset, most typically the U.S. dollar, but in AUDE’s case the Australian dollar. They can conduct settlement on-chain as opposed to a third-party platform such as Visa, thus reducing counterparty risks and transaction times.

  • “We are excited about the prospect of our technology democratizing Australian dollars on the growing Web3 ecosystem,” Ettle Pty Ltd. chief executive officer James Hill said in a statement. “We believe that the future success of the Web3 economy will be dependent on the use of trusted and reliable stablecoin infrastructure.”

  • AUDE joins a growing list of Australian dollar-backed stablecoins; on Nov 1, leading Australian fintech company Novatti Group Limited launched its own stablecoin, the AUDD on the Stella blockchain. The AUDD will be available for customers to exchange directly 1:1 with Australian dollars via the company’s online platform or app.

  • One of Australia’s major banks, ANZ Banking Group, launched its own Australian dollar-pegged stablecoin, A$DC, earlier this year and completed its first transaction in March. The Victor Smorgon Group also used A$DC to purchase tokenized carbon credits in June.

See related article: Australia to revamp cryptocurrency rules after FTX collapse

