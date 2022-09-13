Australian Firm Defies Top Investor, Buys Chicago Skyway Stake From Canada Pensions

Chris Bourke
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Atlas Arteria Ltd. agreed to buy a $2 billion stake in the Chicago Skyway toll road despite strong opposition from the Australian company’s biggest shareholder.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and OMERS Infrastructure sold their respective one-third stakes in the 12.5 kilometer (7.8 mile) road linking downtown Chicago to its south-eastern suburbs. The deal forms a venture with Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, which will retain a one-third interest, according to a statement Tuesday.

An equity raising will help fund the deal, for which details will be provided “in due course,” according to Atlas Arteria.

The acquisition was announced despite a strongly-worded statement Monday from Atlas Arteria’s biggest shareholder IFM Investors, following confirmation of the talks. It said the deal could be potentially “dilutive to distributions” and that those concerns were shared by other major shareholders.

Atlas Arteria shares dropped 2.1% in Sydney on Monday. Trading of the stock was suspended on Tuesday morning.

“If the company continues with this course of action, IFM Global Infrastructure Fund will consider all legal options available to it, including seeking an accelerated board transition by way of an EGM, to protect its interests as a shareholder of the company,” IFM said.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals including consent of the City of Chicago.

(An earlier version of this story removed an incorrect share price move.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

