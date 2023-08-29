Australian Ford Bronco Restomod Unveiled

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Sadly, too many Americans, especially the youth, are forgetting that once the Australians were really into muscle cars and off-roaders. For those people, seeing that an Aussie team has created what might be one of the best restomod first-gen Ford Broncos out there might be shocking or highly suspect. But Premcar’s build, which was revealed recently at Monterey, should make a believer out of just about anyone.

The boutique manufacturer and automotive engineering firm located in Melbourne has made a name for itself with impressive Nissan Navaras and Patrol Warriors. But this Bronco is head and shoulders above those.

Collaborating with American brand Gateway Bronco, the two crafted a Bronco Luxe-GT that’s supposed to be the “Porsche GT3 for sport SUVs.” It looks great with plenty of throwback styling, a good stance, and everything buttoned up properly. All that’s necessary considering discerning shoppers considering this option will be cross-shopping the Mercedes G-Wagon, Porsche Cayenne, Range Rover, etc.

Premcar engaged in a two-year development program obtaining ten US patents as it ran the Bronco around US deserts and other wild areas. After all, even a pretty off-roader is only as good as its trail capabilities.

A long list of improvements over the original Ford design have been made, including a tougher ladder-frame chassis, wider track widths front and rear, beefier suspension, traction/stability control, full skid plates, and an extended wheelbase.

Owners could use this beautiful restomod for weekend play or outfit it for longer overland journeys, if they so wish. With a starting price at a cool $400,000 they’ll probably be well-heeled enough to add to the off-roader in any way they wish. We just don’t expect to see many of these running around on our local trails.

