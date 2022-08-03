Australian government confident of emissions reduction law

Australian Greens leader Adam Bandt waves while at the National Press Club in Canberra, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. All 12 senators of the minor Greens party, that wants a 75% emissions reduction by the end of the decade, had agreed to support an amended bill to enshrine the center-left Labor Party's election pledge to reduce Australia's greenhouse gas emissions, Bandt said. (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ROD McGUIRK
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Anthony Albanese
    Prime Minister of Australia since 2022

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government said Wednesday it is confident its greenhouse gas reduction target will be enshrined in law after negotiating amendments with senators from outside the new administration’s ranks.

A bill to enshrine the center-left Labor Party’s election pledge to reduce Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions by 43% below 2005 levels by 2030 was the first piece of legislation introduced to the Parliament when it sat last week for the first time since the May 21 elections.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government had negotiated sufficient support for the bill to pass the Senate without changing the 43% commitment.

“I am very confident that it will be passed through the House of Representatives and through the Senate,” Albanese told reporters.

All 12 senators of the minor Greens party, which wants a 75% emissions reduction by the end of the decade, had agreed to support the amended bill, Greens leader Adam Bandt said.

“The Greens have improved a weak climate bill and we will pass it," Bandt told the National Press Club.

"But the fight to stop Labor’s new coal and gas mines continues and, in this Parliament, the only obstacle to stronger climate action is Labor,” Bandt added.

With the Greens’ backing, the bill only needs the support of one of the six remaining unaligned senators to achieve a majority in the 76-seat chamber.

Albanese did not say which senator or senators had promised support or what his government had conceded. But he said senators outside government did not get a “whole lot of things that they want.”

“We made our position very clear. There will be some amendments passed in the House of Representatives that are sensible, that are consistent with our position,” Albanese said.

Labor has a narrow majority in the House of Representatives.

Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen said a legally enforced target would instill confidence in business to invest in clean energy.

“It’s now very clear that our legislation will pass the Parliament,” Bowen said.

The conservative coalition that ruled for nine years until the election won’t budge from its 2015 Paris commitment to reduce emissions by between 26% and 28%.

When Labor was last in power between 2007 and 2013, its climate plans were rejected as too ambitious by the conservatives and not ambitious enough by the Greens.

Environmentalists criticized the Greens for rejecting a Labor bill in 2009 that would have made polluters pay for their greenhouse gas emissions through an emissions trading scheme because the Greens wanted deeper reductions.

Labor and the Greens agreed on legislation that imposed a carbon tax on 350 of Australia’s biggest polluters from 2012, but a conservative government removed the tax two years later.

Recommended Stories

  • Blue Collar U, dedicating effort to Buffalo mass shooting victims, wins The Basketball Tournament

    Blue Collar U wins The Basketball Tournament, dedicates effort to Buffalo mass shooting victims

  • Arizona Speaker Rusty Bowers trails Trump-backed candidate

    Republican Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers was trailing late Tuesday in his bid for a state Senate seat after refusing former President Donald Trump’s pleas to help overturn the 2020 election results and testifying before Congress about the efforts. Bowers is trying to move to the state Senate because of term limits and faced an opponent in the GOP primary who criticized him for refusing to help Trump or go along with a contentious 2021 “audit” that Republican leaders in the Senate commissioned.

  • Lodi Police participate in National Night Out

    The Lodi Police Department participated in National Night Out by by going out and speaking with members of the community.

  • Taiwan sees cyberattack, Chinese warplanes amid spat with China over expected Pelosi visit

    Taiwan on Tuesday was hit with a cyber-attack and threatened by Chinese war planes flying near its unofficial boundary in the Taiwan Strait ahead of a speculated visit from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

  • Manchin-Schumer Deal Has a New Hurdle: Kyrsten Sinema

    (Bloomberg) -- Now that Senator Joe Manchin is on board with a $433 billion tax and climate bill, Democrats, Republicans and the private equity industry all are trying to suss out where Senator Kyrsten Sinema stands.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised AlarmsPelosi to Me

  • Factbox-Economic sanctions China has imposed on Taiwan over Pelosi visit

    China on Wednesday suspended exports of natural sand to Taiwan and halted imports of fruit and fish products from the self-governed island as U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in a trip condemned by Beijing. In a warning salvo ahead of Pelosi's visit, Chinese customs had suspended imports from 35 Taiwanese exporters of biscuits and pastries since Monday. In January-June, China's imports from Taiwan reached $122.5 billion, up 7.3% from a year earlier, Chinese customs data showed.

  • Kansas abortion vote: Major victory for pro-choice groups

    In a major victory for pro-choice groups, the conservative state keeps abortion rights in place.

  • Supreme Court certifies ruling ending Trump border policy

    The Supreme Court on Monday certified its month-old ruling allowing the Biden administration to end a cornerstone Trump-era border policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court, a pro forma act that has drawn attention amid near-total silence from the White House about when, how and even whether it will dismantle the policy. The two-word docket entry read “judgment issued” to record that justices voted 5-4 in a ruling issued June 30 that the administration could scrap the “Remain in Mexico” policy, overruling a lower court that forced the policy to be reinstated in December. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said shortly after the Supreme Court victory that justices would need to communicate the decision to a lower court, which, in turn, should lift the order to keep the policy in place in a lawsuit filed by the state of Texas.

  • Fox News Anchor Loses It When Manchin Questions Her Patriotism

    Fox NewsFox News anchor Harris Faulkner briefly lost it during a contentious interview with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) on Tuesday, taking strong issue with the centrist senator asking her if she’s afraid of Democrats doing “something good” for America.“My father served,” an incensed Faulkner fired back at Manchin at one point, demanding that the West Virginia lawmaker not make it “personal.”With Manchin taking a media victory lap after finally striking a deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schum

  • GOP Plans to Deploy Obscure Rule as Weapon Against Spending Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Republicans are using an obscure rule named for the Senate’s longest-serving member to challenge provisions of the Democrats’ surprise tax, health and climate deal in the hopes of whittling down the legislation.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised AlarmsPe

  • Presidential Motorcade Officer Details Trump's Behavior On Jan. 6

    Retired D.C. police officer Mark Robinson has also testified before the Jan. 6 committee.

  • DOD ‘wiped’ phones of Trump-era leaders, erasing Jan. 6 texts

    The Department of Defense (DOD) failed to retain text messages from a number of its top officials relating to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot because it wiped their phones during the transition, a watchdog group that sued for the records disclosed Tuesday. American Oversight filed a public records request for the communications of former…

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan; China suspends imports and deploys warships to Strait

    Despite strong threats of retaliation from China over recent months, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) finally landed in Taiwan, declaring America’s “unwavering commitment” to democracy. Dressed in a pink pantsuit, white heels and her signature pearls, Pelosi got off the plane from Malaysia on Tuesday. The House speaker comes third in line for the presidency after the vice president, making her the No. 3 U.S. official in terms of stature.

  • Manchin secures top Democrats' commitment for troubled pipeline project - media

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin has secured a commitment from President Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to allow the Mountain Valley Pipeline to be completed, his office told a CBS affiliate on Monday. The commitment to the West Virginia senator from Democrats Biden, Schumer and Pelosi will be used to pass legislation for the state's pipeline to be completed and "streamline the permitting process for all energy infrastructure," the news outlet reported, citing Manchin's office. Manchin's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

  • AG Garland asked what the point of SCOTUS is: “Federal law invalidates state laws that are in direct contradiction."

    The Department of Justice is filing suit against the state of Idaho for its restrictive abortion laws, which came into effect after the Supreme Court struck down Roe vs Wade. At a press briefing, Attorney General Merrick Garland was asked if what the DoJ was doing circumvents and undermines the Supreme Court.

  • GOP agrees to deal on veterans bill

    Senate Republicans have reached an agreement to pass legislation expanding benefits for veterans who are suffering illnesses due to toxic exposures, after they blocked the bill last week and sparked outrage from the veteran community and comedian Jon Stewart. “We expect to have an agreement on the PACT Act with amendments,” Senate Majority Leader Charles…

  • Bipartisan compromise bill would restore abortion rights

    A bipartisan group of senators is pushing compromise legislation to restore abortion access in the wake of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a long shot effort to put a majority of the Senate on the record opposing the decision. While the bill is not expected to pass — and is unlikely to even get a vote — the legislation introduced by two Republicans and two Democrats on Monday is intended to send a signal to state legislatures and the public that a majority of the Senate supports codifying Roe, even if they can’t get the necessary 60 votes to pass it in the 50-50 Senate.

  • Jan. 6 committee tells Trump-nominated Secret Service watchdog to 'step aside' after reports say it knew about deleted texts long before telling panel

    A letter from lawmakers accused Inspector General Joseph Cuffari of "deliberately" choosing not to pursue the missing evidence.

  • Why Nancy Pelosi is visiting Taiwan despite China's threats and pleas from Biden

    Pelosi has a history of standing up to China and also of defying presidents, from George H.W. Bush to Bill Clinton to Donald Trump and now Joe Biden.

  • U.S. Air Force plane headed for Taiwan after South China Sea detour

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -A U.S. Air Force plane that may include House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi among its passengers entered the final leg of its journey to Taiwan after departing from Malaysia and taking an extended route that skirted the South China Sea. Reuters could not immediately establish if Pelosi or her delegation were on flight SPAR19. Pelosi did not confirm if she was visiting the self-governed island, which Beijing claims as its own, but sources earlier told Reuters she was expected to arrive in Taiwan's capital Taipei later on Tuesday.