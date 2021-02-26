Australian government minister was 'accused of rape and under investigation' last year, says ABC

Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government has been hit with a series of scandals in recent weeks - DAVID GRAY /AFP

An Australian Cabinet Minister was accused of rape and was last year under investigation by police until the alleged victim took her own life, local media reported on Friday.

The assault alleged to have taken place in 1988 was reported to police in February 2020, according to the ABC.

The woman who reported the attack had engaged a lawyer and told close friends about the rape, which ABC reported her as having said occurred in Sydney when she was 16-years-old.

A number of the friends spoke to the ABC as part of the report, with one saying the attack “seemed completely consuming and completely debilitating” for the alleged victim.

“She was consumed with a trauma which she told me, deeply and consistently, was as result of an assault that had occurred, early in 1988, and her life at that point was really devoted to exploring how she could get some kind of justice, accountability and peace from that,” the friend said.

New South Wales Police established a unit to investigate the allegation, but a trip planned to take a formal statement from the woman in Adelaide, South Australia, in March 2020 was delayed by Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Friends of the woman, who had years earlier been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, told the ABC her mental health deteriorated in the weeks before she took her life in June 2020.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison reportedly received an anonymous letter Friday morning, including a detailed statement about the attack prepared by the woman for her lawyer late in 2019, urging him to take action.

The ABC published part of the alleged victim’s statement:

“This is my story, plain and simple… And I stand by it, every single word and image in this document is true... All I really want, in the end, is for this to have been reported to the NSW Police Force and to know that a copy of this document, and a transcript of any interview they might do with me, is in their archives.

“If this story does become public knowledge, I hope that it will encourage other women to come forward. Not for me, but for themselves... I also hope that other people who have endured similar traumas, should these facts become public knowledge, will feel less alone.”

The letter was also forwarded to Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw by Labor's Leader in the Senate, Penny Wong, and Greens Senator Hanson-Young.

It was shared with the ABC’s Four Corners investigators by a friend of the alleged victim.

The woman's death means a criminal investigation can no longer proceed but former Liberal minister Sharman Stone urged the ruling Liberal-National coalition to look into the claims, saying she hoped the woman's death was not “in vain”.

“I don't think it can simply stop there… That would be appalling,” she said, adding that there was a “secret men’s business” culture in Federal Parliament.

Former political staffer Brittany Higgins

There have been a wave of sexual misconduct allegations involving government officials in Australia recently and a series of reports detailing harassment and bullying in Parliament House.

Last week, former Ministerial staffer Brittany Higgins publicly alleged that she had been raped in the office of the then Defence Industry Minister by another staffer in March 2019.

She said she'd held back from making the allegation for two years, for fear she would lose her job, and that she had received little to no support from people within the government and her party.

The announcement was followed by three other women claiming the same man had also assaulted them.

The Morrison Government has been under intense pressure over its response to Ms Higgins’ case.

There are four inquiries underway including a multi-party investigation aimed at ensuring Parliament is a safe working environment.

On Friday, Labor's national executive adopted a code of conduct and three policies dealing with sexual harassment prevention and response, harassment and bullying, and handling of complaints.