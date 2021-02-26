Australian government minister was 'accused of rape and under investigation' last year, says ABC

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Giovanni Torre
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison&#39;s government has been hit with a series of scandals in recent weeks&#xa0; - DAVID GRAY&#xa0;/AFP
Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government has been hit with a series of scandals in recent weeks - DAVID GRAY /AFP

An Australian Cabinet Minister was accused of rape and was last year under investigation by police until the alleged victim took her own life, local media reported on Friday.

The assault alleged to have taken place in 1988 was reported to police in February 2020, according to the ABC.

The woman who reported the attack had engaged a lawyer and told close friends about the rape, which ABC reported her as having said occurred in Sydney when she was 16-years-old.

A number of the friends spoke to the ABC as part of the report, with one saying the attack “seemed completely consuming and completely debilitating” for the alleged victim.

“She was consumed with a trauma which she told me, deeply and consistently, was as result of an assault that had occurred, early in 1988, and her life at that point was really devoted to exploring how she could get some kind of justice, accountability and peace from that,” the friend said.

New South Wales Police established a unit to investigate the allegation, but a trip planned to take a formal statement from the woman in Adelaide, South Australia, in March 2020 was delayed by Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Friends of the woman, who had years earlier been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, told the ABC her mental health deteriorated in the weeks before she took her life in June 2020.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison reportedly received an anonymous letter Friday morning, including a detailed statement about the attack prepared by the woman for her lawyer late in 2019, urging him to take action.

The ABC published part of the alleged victim’s statement:

“This is my story, plain and simple… And I stand by it, every single word and image in this document is true... All I really want, in the end, is for this to have been reported to the NSW Police Force and to know that a copy of this document, and a transcript of any interview they might do with me, is in their archives.

“If this story does become public knowledge, I hope that it will encourage other women to come forward. Not for me, but for themselves... I also hope that other people who have endured similar traumas, should these facts become public knowledge, will feel less alone.”

The letter was also forwarded to Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw by Labor's Leader in the Senate, Penny Wong, and Greens Senator Hanson-Young.

It was shared with the ABC’s Four Corners investigators by a friend of the alleged victim.

The woman's death means a criminal investigation can no longer proceed but former Liberal minister Sharman Stone urged the ruling Liberal-National coalition to look into the claims, saying she hoped the woman's death was not “in vain”.

“I don't think it can simply stop there… That would be appalling,” she said, adding that there was a “secret men’s business” culture in Federal Parliament.

Former political staffer Brittany Higgins
Former political staffer Brittany Higgins

There have been a wave of sexual misconduct allegations involving government officials in Australia recently and a series of reports detailing harassment and bullying in Parliament House.

Last week, former Ministerial staffer Brittany Higgins publicly alleged that she had been raped in the office of the then Defence Industry Minister by another staffer in March 2019.

She said she'd held back from making the allegation for two years, for fear she would lose her job, and that she had received little to no support from people within the government and her party.

The announcement was followed by three other women claiming the same man had also assaulted them.

The Morrison Government has been under intense pressure over its response to Ms Higgins’ case.

There are four inquiries underway including a multi-party investigation aimed at ensuring Parliament is a safe working environment.

On Friday, Labor's national executive adopted a code of conduct and three policies dealing with sexual harassment prevention and response, harassment and bullying, and handling of complaints.

Recommended Stories

  • US Army crowdsources ideas to combat sexual assault crisis

    Sgt. Taylor Knueven always knew sexual assault and harassment plagued the U.S. Army. Earlier this week, Knueven and six other soldiers stood before a panel inside the 18th Airborne Corps headquarters at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to present ideas on how the Army can revamp the way it deals with sexual assault and harassment. The Army’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) Program has been the subject of much scrutiny, especially following the murder of Spc.

  • England join list of the century’s two-day Tests with rapid defeat to India

    A turning wicket caused chaos for batsmen on both sides as England’s first-innings collapse for 112 set the tone.

  • Sir Lewis Hamilton: I’ll fight for equality as long as I have air in my lungs

    The Formula One champion knelt in support of Black Lives Matter before every grand prix last season.

  • ‘It’s definitely tempting’ – Aston Martin owner could make Lewis Hamilton offer

    Lawrence Stroll is leading the historic brand’s return to Formula One this season.

  • Max Verstappen putting aside thoughts of replacing Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

    Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes the Dutchman is top of Mercedes’ wishlist as they prepare for life after Hamilton.

  • Barty party over in Australia amid doubts over top ranking

    An Australian summer of tennis that promised so much for Ash Barty has ended in disappointment with the local hero falling at the first hurdle of the Adelaide International a week after blowing a golden chance to win her home Grand Slam. World number one Barty exited Memorial Drive on Wednesday after a 6-3 6-4 loss to Danielle Collins and took a defensive swipe at the Australian public for having unrealistic expectations of her. "You know that there are no easy matches going into any tournament," Barty told local media.

  • Pulitzer Prize-Winning Poet Reveals The Trump Prank That Paul McCartney Pulled On Him

    Paul Muldoon told the story of how the legendary Beatle pretended to be Trump in a 2016 phone call.

  • Ex-commissioner in El Portal pleads guilty to stealing funds for hotels and sex shop buys

    A former El Portal city commissioner will serve probation after he paid back about $50,000 he embezzled from a law firm for stays in hotels, rides all over town and purchases at a Hialeah sex-toy shop.

  • U.S. Navy warship in the Middle East has COVID-19 cases, another ship to run tests

    The USS San Diego which has the confirmed cases is at port in Bahrain. It sails with about 600 sailors and Marines aboard. The guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea, which carries some 380 sailors, is expected to pull into port for further testing.

  • While Biden visits storm-torn Texas, Sen. Ted Cruz will be giving a speech on 'cancel culture' in Florida

    The president is set to tour the state with Gov. Greg Abbott.

  • Prince Harry Tells Friend James Corden He Left the Royal Family Because It Was Destroying His Mental Health

    KOEN VAN WEELPrince Harry has said that he stepped back from royal duties because the British press was “toxic” and “destroying” his mental health.In an extraordinary interview unparalleled in the annals of royal history, Harry gave a candid interview to his close friend James Corden on The Late Late Show while they toured Los Angeles on an open-air double-decker bus. Corden was a guest at Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018 and arrived at the evening reception dressed as Henry VIII. Another guest at the wedding, Oprah Winfrey, has taped an interview primarily with Meghan that will be screened next weekend.Oprah Winfrey’s Interview With Meghan Markle and Harry Will ‘Shine a Light on What They Have Been Through’The two men were served afternoon tea, which Corden said he had provided to remind Harry of home, however the tea service was abandoned after the bus braked sharply, depositing the contents of a tea trolley on top of the prince.“Clear it up, Harry,” Corden joked as the prince picked up tea cups and scones.While the 17-minute long package had a humorous tone and was packed with jokes and gags, it also provided the most candid insight yet into why Harry withdrew from royal duties.Asked about his decision to leave royal life, Harry said he was left with no choice because the British press “was destroying my mental health.”He said of the “toxic” situation: “I did what any husband and father would do—I need to get my family out of here.”In what will be perceived as a dig at the royal establishment that refused to accept Harry and Meghan’s proposal of a hybrid public-private role, Harry said: “We never walked away, and as far as I’m concerned, what decisions are made on that side, I will never walk away.”Royal Family ‘Wringing Their Hands’ at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ActivismHarry said that his life now would continue to be about “public service” and added that he and Meghan were “trying to bring some compassion and try to make people happy and try to change the world in any small way we can.”When Harry said he and Meghan often watched Jeopardy! and Netflix (with whom the couple recently signed a $100 million production deal) in the evenings after putting Archie to bed, Corden asked him about The Crown and its controversial portrayal of his family’s history.Harry, who joked he would like to be played in the series by Damian Lewis, said he preferred it to the tabloid media coverage of the royals because it “does not pretend to be news.”He added: “It’s fictional. But it’s loosely based on the truth.“Of course it’s not strictly accurate, but it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle—the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else—what can come from that.”He continued: “I’m way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife or myself, because it’s the difference between fiction—take it how you will—and being reported on as fact because you’re supposedly news. I have a real issue with that.”Harry also opened up about meeting Meghan and how he knew she was the one on their second date.“We hit it off with each other, and we were just so comfortable in each other’s company,” he said.“Dating me or any member of the royal family is kind of flipped upside down. All the dates become dinners or watching the TV or chatting at home.“We went from zero to 60 in the first two months.”Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, made a cameo in the interview via FaceTime when Harry and Corden paid a trip to the house from the ’90s TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.When Corden suggested the couple should buy the house, Meghan said: “I think we’ve done enough moving.”During the visit to the house, Corden and Harry spoke to the owner and jokingly made an offer to buy it, before Harry asked if he could use the toilet.“I’m actually dying for a pee. Can I use your bathroom?” he asked.Showing that family relations are at least still somewhat functional, Harry said his grandmother, the queen, bought his son Archie a waffle maker for Christmas.He revealed Meghan now makes waffles with a “beautiful organic mix” and they eat them for breakfast with toppings including berries and syrup.He also said that both his grandparents know how to use Zoom, but joked that his grandfather slams the laptop shut physically to finish a call.Over to you, Oprah.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Brazil death toll tops 250,000, virus still running rampant

    Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll, which surpassed 250,000 on Thursday, is the world’s second-highest for the same reason its second wave has yet to fade: Prevention was never made a priority, experts say. Since the pandemic's start, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro scoffed at the “little flu” and lambasted local leaders for imposing restrictions on activity; he said the economy must keep humming along to prevent worse hardship.

  • Hungary may have to tighten lockdown as COVID cases jump, PM says

    Hungary may have to tighten lockdown curbs as coronavirus infections are expected to rise "drastically" in the next two weeks, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday, as the daily tally of new infections jumped to 4,668, the highest this year. Orban also said all the 2.5 million to 2.6 million Hungarians who have registered for COVID-19 vaccinations so far would receive at least one dose by Easter, in early April. Orban, speaking on state radio, said he hoped to get vaccinated with a shot developed by China's Sinopharm early next week.

  • After a chaotic year, Biden moves to reclaim the USPS, despite a defiant Postmaster General Louis DeJoy

    Biden nominated three people to open positions on the agency's governing board, who, if confirmed by the Senate, would create a Democratic advantage.

  • Progressives fume as White House backs down on minimum wage increase

    President Biden and Senate Democrats were pressured Thursday after a measure bumping the minimum wage to $15 per hour was stripped.

  • The surprising real-life age differences between 14 famous movie pairs

    Some on-screen love interest age gaps are surprising, and other times, actors are almost the same age as their on-screen children.

  • Experts say Dominion and Smartmatic could win their defamation lawsuits, but MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says they have 'zero' chance

    The Trump backers Rudy Giuliani, Sydney Powell, and Mike Lindell face defamation lawsuits from Dominion and Smartmatic that may succeed, experts say.

  • Texas lieutenant governor says people getting huge energy bills 'gambled on a very, very low rate' - but suggests they won't have to pay the full amount

    Texans on variable-rate energy deals were faced with enormous bills as the wholesale price of electricity spiked 10,000% during a winter storm.

  • Phone Records Prove House Sergeant-at-Arms DID Ignore Pleas for Backup: Capitol Police Chief

    Erin Schaff/ReutersThe acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police just came with the receipts.Testifying before a House Appropriations subcommittee about the catastrophic breakdown that allowed thousands of MAGA rioters to breach the Capitol, Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman revealed that her predecessor called the House sergeant-at-arms, Paul Irving, at 12:58 p.m. to request the National Guard as rioters breaching the building and forced lawmakers into hiding.Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who resigned after the riot, called Irving again seven minutes later, according to phone records pulled by Pittman—and then called him at least three more times until 1:45 p.m.“When there’s a breakdown you look for those commanders with boots on the ground to provide that instruction,” Pittman said. “That did not happen, primarily because those operational commanders at the time were so overwhelmed, they started to participate and assist the officers… versus providing that guidance and direction.”First Capitol Riot Hearing Only Raised More Questions About Jan. 6The receipts–which support the narrative that a series of unanswered calls, withheld information, and conflicting orders led to complete malfunction—directly contradicted Irving’s testimony.On Tuesday, Sund testified that he asked for National Guard backup just after 1 p.m. But Irving insisted that was wrong. He said he did not remember the conversation with Sund and claimed he didn’t get an official request until “shortly before 1:30 p.m.” Troops were not approved to help overwhelmed officers at the Capitol until 2:10 p.m.“Mr. Irving stated that he was concerned about the ‘optics’ of having the National Guard present and didn’t feel that the intelligence supported it,” Sund said Tuesday. Irving, who resigned in the wake of the riot, said that was “categorically false.”On Tuesday, Irving said that if Sund, Senate sergeant-at-arms Michael Stenger, or any other leaders concluded ahead of Jan. 6 that unarmed National Guardsmen were needed, he “would not have hesitated” to ensure the reinforcement was ready.Pittman’s testimony—and her insistence that Capitol Police did everything possible to contain the insurrection—was just the latest twist in a series of finger-pointing between the top law enforcers in charge of securing the Capitol. During hearings before lawmakers this week, officials have blamed one another for the widespread failures.One failure, Pittman conceded on Thursday, was that nobody in law enforcement knew the mob would be so violent.She told lawmakers that they were prepared for militia groups, white supremacists, and other extremists to be present, but the small organization was not prepared for thousands of “everyday” Americans “who took on a mob mentality.” (Acting D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee revealed on Tuesday that the FBI intel consisted merely of an email sent on Jan. 5.)Officials believe over 10,000 demonstrators were at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and that 800 breached the building. About 1,200 police officers responded, Pittman said.She also made the stunning admission that since Jan. 6, Capitol Police have maintained heightened security because they learned that militia groups have chatted about plans to “blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible” in connection with the State of the Union, which has no scheduled date yet. “We know that the insurrectionists that attacked the Capitol weren’t only interested in attacking members of Congress and officers. They wanted to send a symbolic message to the nation as [to] who was in charge of that legislative process,” Pittman said. On Tuesday, Irving insisted that Capitol Police were privy to intelligence provided by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security that “did not support” the likelihood of a coordinated assault at the Capitol.An NYPD Cop’s Road From Terror ‘Victim’ to Capitol Rioter“The department was not ignorant of intelligence indicating an attack of the size and scale we encountered on the sixth. There was no such intelligence,” Pittman said Thursday. “Although we knew the likelihood for violence by extremists, no credible threat indicated that tens of thousands would attack the U.S. Capitol. Nor did the intelligence received from the FBI or any other law enforcement partner indicate such a threat.”Pittman added that because officers at the Capitol were not prepared for a violent mob, lockdown procedure was not properly executed. She added that some officers were also not sure when to use lethal force, and that radio communications between law enforcers were not robust.Five individuals died during the violent riots. Four were pro-Trump protesters, including Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by a police officer after attempting to break into the Speaker’s Lobby. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died after allegedly clashing with rioters. In the days after the siege, at least two officers died by suicide.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • From the hinterland to Hollywood: how Indian farmers galvanised a protest movement

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is struggling to beat back his biggest political challenge in years from a protest movement which began with disgruntled farmers travelling to New Delhi on tractors and is now gaining wider support at home and abroad. Simmering in makeshift camps housing tens of thousands of farmers since last year, the movement has seen a dramatic growth in recent weeks, getting backing from environmental activists, opposition parties and even A-list Western celebrities. At its heart are three new farm laws passed by the government last September, thanks to the majority Modi's right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) enjoys in the lower house of parliament.