Australian government urges states to stick to COVID-19 reopening plans

A COVID-19 lockdown remains in place as an outbreak of cases affects Sydney
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's federal government warned state leaders on Wednesday that current emergency economic supports may be withdrawn when the country hits a 70-80% COVID-19 vaccination rate, even if individual states and territories decide to retain border controls.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg urged states and territories to stick to a four-stage national reopening plan https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/sydney-under-strict-new-lockdown-rules-cases-soar-2021-07-29 agreed last month, as some have suggested delays given persistently high new daily case numbers in Sydney.

"I wouldn't use the term sanctions ... but there should be no expectation on behalf of premiers and chief ministers that our emergency economic support will continue at the scale that it is currently when we reach the 70-80% targets," Frydenberg told broadcaster Seven News.

Australia, grappling to control a third wave of the coronavirus, has locked down more than half of its 25 million population in its largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, and capital Canberra while also racing to vaccinate millions.

Around 31% of people above 16 in the country have been fully vaccinated while 54% have had at least one dose.

Under the national reopening plan announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison last month, greater freedoms and special rights for the inoculated would kick in when 70% of adults are vaccinated. The international border would gradually be reopened at 80%.

Some economists predict the tough restrictions will push the A$2 trillion ($1.45 trillion) economy to the brink of its second recession https://www.reuters.com/business/australias-stunning-economic-recovery-trips-delta-vaccine-snags-2021-07-22 in as many years.

In Victoria, new cases fell for the second straight day, with 45 new cases detected, down from 50 a day earlier, as officials seek to boost the vaccine rollout by allowing anyone over 16 to book an appointment from Wednesday.

A sudden surge in users looking to book an online appointment has crashed the system with many venting their frustration in social media platforms.

Australia's coronavirus numbers are still relatively low, with just over 45,700 cases and 984 deaths.

($1 = 1.3782 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Renju Jose; editing by Jane Wardell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Australia pandemic panel backs reopening targets despite Sydney outbreak

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia can proceed with its reopening plans when the country reaches 70%-80% vaccination levels, the government's pandemic modelling adviser said, even as some states hinted they may not ease border curbs if Sydney fails to control its Delta outbreak. The Melbourne-based Doherty Institute said the country's focus must shift to limiting the number of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalisations, from its current zero-cases strategy, when at least 70% of the country's population above age 16 is fully vaccinated. "This level of vaccination will make it easier to live with the virus, as we do with other viruses such as the flu," it said in a statement late on Monday.

  • Mistrial declared in Michael Avenatti's embezzlement case

    A California judge declared a mistrial Tuesday in attorney Michael Avenatti's embezzlement case, in which he's accused of stealing nearly $10 million in settlement funds from clients.Why it matters: It's rare for a mistrial to be declared in such cases as faced by the lawyer best known for previously representing adult film actor Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against former President Trump.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeYes, bu

  • Scottish star Robertson commits to Liverpool

    Andy Robertson became the fifth senior player in recent weeks to commit himself to Liverpool when he signed a new long term contract on Tuesday.

  • China Starts Probe Into Party Boss of Alibaba’s Home City

    (Bloomberg) -- China is investigating Hangzhou’s top government official for serious disciplinary violations, casting a spotlight on the city that is home to Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee Secretary Zhou Jiangyong, 53, has been placed under investigation for serious violations of party discipline and state law, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement Saturday. While the agency didn’t elaborate on Zhou’s suspec

  • Kamala Harris' Trip to Vietnam Delayed Due to Mysterious Havana Syndrome Incident

    The State Department said in a Tuesday statement the vice president's office was warned about "a report of a recent possible anomalous health incident" in Vietnam's capital city of Hanoi

  • U.S. House approves voting rights bill, but outlook poor in Senate

    The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a voting rights measure that Democrats say would help counteract a wave of voting restrictions in Republican-led states, but it faced slim chances of passing the Senate. The House voted 219-212 on the bill to restore key protections of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which outlawed discriminatory voting practices. But the outlook in the Senate was poor.

  • 'It's been a long wait': 9 minutes of James Bond's 'No Time to Die' sees life at CinemaCon

    The crowd was wowed by nine minutes of extended footage from Daniel Craig's "No Time to Die" at CinemaCon with the promise of an October release.

  • Trump Supporters Were Asked If They Got Vaccinated And You Know What Happened Next

    Trump was booed for suggesting the COVID-19 shot to his supporters over the weekend.

  • Alex Jones Flips On Trump, Decides Maybe 'He's A Dumbass'

    The Infowars conspiracy theorist raged at the former president for recommending the COVID-19 vaccines.

  • ‘The Daily Show’s’ Jordan Klepper Embarrasses Anti-Vax Protesters in NYC

    Comedy CentralOver the past few years, The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper has emerged as “the king of humiliating Trump fans,” as our own Matt Wilstein put it.During the 2020 election, Klepper confronted rowdy (and maskless) Trump worshippers at one of the former president’s many packed pandemic rallies; pressed a number of pro-Trump insurrectionists just before they stormed the Capitol; and got into an animated back-and-forth with MyPillow guy (and Big Lie-peddler) Mike Lindell.On Monday evening,

  • Dominion CEO broke down in front of his kids during Rudy Giuliani's sweaty news conference where he spread conspiracy theories about the company

    Dominion CEO John Poulos told The New York Times he yelled so loudly that his wife and two children came to check on him.

  • Barron Trump's Enrollment in This New School Confirms Melania Isn't Relocating to NYC Just Yet

    Melania Trump isn’t ready to make New York City her home again right now. The former First Lady and son Barron Trump will be remaining at Mar-a-Lago in Florida for the upcoming school year, which was confirmed when the 15-year-old’s new private school, Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, sent out a note to parents. ‘We […]

  • 'Don't panic and get back to work', Taliban order former officials

    Ashraf Haidari, an economist at the Aghan finance ministry, was waiting anxiously at home when a call came from the Taliban: a commander ordered him back to work so he could help run the country once the "crazy foreigners" had left. On the other end of the line was a Taliban commander, urging Haidari to return to his ministry where he works allocating funds to the country's 34 provinces. To fit in with the norms of the previous Taliban rule, when they brutally enforced a strict interpretation of Islamic law, Haidari grew a beard.

  • Jill Biden Staffer Demands Apology from Fox News Host over ‘Disgusting’ Comments

    Jill Biden’s press secretary called on Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy and the network to apologize on Monday for saying that the first lady had failed the country by allowing Joe Biden to run for president.

  • Duterte announces plan to run for vice president of Philippines, in potential blow to US

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte plans to run for vice president, sidestepping presidential term limits in an unorthodox maneuver with possible ramifications for the United States in the Indo-Pacific.

  • Lawsuit moving forward agaisnt Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Dr. David Scrase over Public Health Order

    Lawsuit moving forward agaisnt Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Dr. David Scrase over Public Health Order

  • Arizona Supreme Court delays release of election audit records

    The Arizona Supreme Court said Tuesday that contractors hired by the Republican-led state Senate to conduct the Maricopa County 2020 election audit would not need to release records from their review by next week.

  • Trump seeks preliminary injunction in lawsuit against Big Tech companies

    Former President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he has filed a motion for a preliminary injunction in his class-action lawsuit against Big Tech companies, which he accused of "unlawful and Communist-style censorship."

  • Philippines' Duterte raises rivals' suspicions by seeking vice presidency in 2022

    MANILA (Reuters) -Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday he will run for the vice presidency in next year's elections, confirming an earlier announcement by the country's ruling political party that was criticized by opponents as a ploy for Duterte to maintain his grip on power. The announcement came ahead of the party's national convention on Sept. 8, where it is also expected to endorse Duterte's aide and incumbent senator Christopher "Bong" Go to be its presidential candidate in the 2022 polls. Under the constitution, a president can serve only one term, and the announcement had been widely anticipated as Duterte had already hinted he could seek the No. 2 job, a move seen by political observers and critics as a backdoor to the presidency https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippines-duterte-ponders-play-power-political-exit-looms-2021-07-08.

  • Trump border wall damaged by heavy flooding

    Maybe Mexico will pay for repairs? Severe weather in southern Arizona appears to have damaged parts of the border wall erected by the Trump Administration. The Tucson Sentinel reports that U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have confirmed “historic” flooding at the nation’s border with Mexico is to blame for the destruction. That appears to include several wide-open metal gates ...