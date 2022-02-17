Australian Hiring Withstands Omicron, Signaling Resilience

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s economy unexpectedly added jobs in January, while the unemployment rate held at a 13-year low, underscoring the resilience of the labor market in the face of a renewed coronavirus outbreak.

Employment rose by 12,900, despite omicron sweeping the nation, and the jobless rate stayed steady at 4.2%, government data showed Thursday. The outbreak showed up in hours worked, which tumbled by 8.8%, with the two most populous states reporting people who worked less hours due to sickness was about three-times the pre-pandemic January average.

Yet Australian bonds advanced, as the weakest addition to jobs in three months appeared to peg back bets on rate-hike timing, even as the numbers were better than expected. Futures traders trimmed bets that the Reserve Bank will hike interest rates in May to about 60%, from 80% odds seen on Tuesday.

The labor market’s strength is a key reason why economists and financial markets expect the RBA will begin raising rates in coming months. Governor Philip Lowe, by contrast, reckons it will take time for low unemployment to translate into faster pay gains, suggesting tightening is still some way off.

“It’s a pretty decent report all round,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada. “A further tightening towards full employment in the second half is likely and consistent with our view of a rate liftoff from the RBA in August.”

Forward-looking measures, such as job vacancies and job advertisements, suggest that the labor market is only going to tighten further.

Figures from the National Skills Commission this week showed the Internet Vacancy Index climbed 4.4% last month to a 13-year high. Over the year to January, recruitment activity is up nearly 41% with advertisements at all-time highs in 10 occupations.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“Labor market dynamics are set to shift in 2022, with the resumption of international travel also boosting supply of labor. An easing of labor supply pressures is likely to prevent sustained wage growth at the pace necessary to push inflation back to the RBA’s target band, supporting its case for keeping rates on hold”

--James McIntyre, economist.

While the RBA forecasts unemployment will this year fall below 4%, a level unseen since the early 1970s, wages growth is only seen lifting to 3% in 2023.

Lowe wants faster wages growth in order to sustainably return inflation to the bank’s 2-3% target before he begins raising rates, following a prolonged period of weak consumer-price growth.

Other Details:

Full-time roles fell 17,000 while part-time positions rose 30,000

The underemployment rate rose 0.1 percentage point to 6.7%

Underutilization increased 0.1 percentage point to 10.9%

The participation rate rose to 66.2% from 66.1% a month earlier

