Australian Home Prices Are Set to Peak Next Year, Goldman Says

Swati Pandey
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s housing market will likely peak late next year and then enter a period of stagnation in response to increased supply and tighter lending curbs, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Prices will surge 22% this year, then decelerate to a 5% gain in 2022, before turning flat in 2023 and then slipping 2% the year after, Goldman economists led by Andrew Boak said in a research note Tuesday.

Goldman expects Australia’s banking regulator to implement a combination of lending restrictions based on loan-to-valuation ratios and debt-to-income over the next year. Earlier this month, the regulator raised the minimum interest rate buffer that lenders need to account for when assessing loan applications.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has held its key interest rate at a record low 0.1% since November 2020 and has signaled it’s unlikely to start lifting borrowing costs until at least 2024. Policy makers have made clear that monetary policy is focused on trying to boost employment and wages and will not be responding to soaring home prices.

“From a policy perspective, we think the softening in price growth over the next few years supports our relatively dovish RBA rates view, given a near-term hiking cycle would weigh on prices and housing-related GDP growth,” Boak said.

In contrast to the central bank’s outlook, traders are pricing in rate hikes as soon as late 2022 or early 2023.

Boak estimates that if the RBA followed market pricing, housing would fall about 13% between 2022 and 2024, subtracting around 1.5 percentage points from economic growth via a reduced wealth effect and lower housing activity.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • GDP growth acceleration is still ‘a ways off’: Goldman’s Hatzius

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung discuss economic action and outlook with Jan Hatzius, Goldman Sachs Chief Economist and Head of Global Economics and Markets Research.

  • Goldman Gets Approval to Take Full Control of China Venture

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. won approval to take 100% ownership of its securities joint venture in China, a key step to expand in the country even as growing political tension and a Beijing-led crackdown on the private sector has ratcheted up risks.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home

  • Goldman Sachs Joins Bank Bond Frenzy With $9 Billion Jumbo Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. tapped the U.S. investment-grade bond market with a $9 billion sale, joining peers Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley in selling new debt after reporting strong third-quarter results. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismWhy Buying

  • Surfer Bethany Hamilton On the Importance of Creating Inclusive Environments for Adaptive Athletes

    The 31-year-old surfer, who lost her arm in a shark attack as a teen, recently partnered with Degree Deoderant, the company behind the #TrainersForHire initiative.

  • Why Upstart Shares Are Trading Lower Today

    Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) is trading lower Monday morning after BofA Securities analyst Nat Schindler downgraded the stock from a Neutral rating to an Underperform rating and announced a $300 price target. Schindler thinks Upstart's long-term outlook is still favorable, but any near-term upside is already priced in following the stock's surge this year. The BofA Securities analyst noted that Upstart has continuously delivered significantly better-than-expected financial results each qu

  • Australia's COVID-19 cases remain subdued as vaccinations rise

    Australia's COVID-19 cases remained subdued on Tuesday as its largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, gradually move towards normality amid a surge in vaccinations, after being rocked by a third wave of infections from the Delta variant. The fast-moving Delta strain forced Sydney, Melbourne and the national capital of Canberra to ditch their COVID-zero approach and officials now aim to ease the tough restrictions once double-dose vaccination rates passed 70%, 80% and 90%. Sydney, Australia's largest city, and Canberra exited a months-long lockdown last week after racing through its inoculation targets while Melbourne is on track to lift its strict stay-home orders later this week.

  • OC oil spill: Congressional committee promises full accountability

    A congressional committee began hearings Monday into the oil spill off the Orange County coastline that shut down beaches and businesses and harmed wildlife in the area.

  • BofA Double Downgrades Upstart, Raises Price Target: What You Need To Know

    Upstart Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ: UPST) stock has appreciated by more than 787% year-to-date, and the company’s near-term upside potential already seems priced in, according to BofA Securities. The Upstart Holdings Analyst: Nat Schindler downgraded Upstart Holdings from Buy to Underperform and raised the price target from $200 to $300. The Upstart Holdings Takeaways: The company’s upbeat quarterly results were driven by share gains and significant margin expansion, with higher loan volumes and ris

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Demand Grows For Next-Gen Security

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Best Buy's (BBY) Superb Black Friday Offers to Lure Customers

    Best Buy (BBY) comes up with the hottest tech offers via its Black Friday deals. Its Totaltech membership program is also quite encouraging.

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Sen. Joe Manchin is demanding Biden's child tax credit come with an income cap around $60,000 and a work requirement, report says

    The child tax credit is just one of the policies facing cuts in the social spending bill because of demands from Manchin.

  • Occidental (OXY) Announces Asset Sale, Meets Divestiture Goal

    Occidental Petroleum (OXY) meets the $10B non-core assets divestiture goal with the agreement to sell interests in two offshore Ghana fields for $750 million.

  • Finance Pro Rachel Cruze Shares the Biggest Money Mistake You’re Probably Making

    Rachel Cruze is a personal finance expert and the author of "Know Yourself, Know Your Money." She is also the host of "The Rachel Cruze Show," where she shares practical tips to save more money, get...

  • Want $1 Million? Invest $100,000 Into These Stocks and Wait 15 Years (or Less)

    If there's one lesson the stock market teaches time and again, it's the importance of patience and seeing your investment thesis through over the long run. It signifies a sustainable shift in the way care is being administered.

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to if the Stock Market Crashes

    Strong brand names, market leaders, a great track record for growing revenue and net income, and the ability to increase dividends over the years are examples of great reasons to add on to an existing position. In addition, each business should have clear catalysts for continued growth well into the future, either by latching on to trends or by leveraging its dominant position to extend its reach and increase its market share. PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is among the leading online payment portals that saw surging demand during the pandemic.

  • Devon Energy Is Going Higher: Here's My Price Target

    Not that long ago investors did not want to have energy names in their portfolio -- but things have changed.

  • Rolex Daytonas have outperformed the stock market over the past year as collectors pile in to the $20 billion secondary market for luxury watches

    Prices for the century-old Swiss brand's watches are going up weekly, but the CEO of Bob's Watches says they're still a relatively affordable luxury.

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 10 Safe Dividend Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 safe dividend stocks to consider for retirement. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Dividend Stocks To Consider. Astronomical valuations in the growth sector and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic pushed dividend stocks to new […]

  • 2 Reasons to Sell Dogecoin

    Dogecoin faces these challenges to a much greater degree than many of its rivals. Founded in 2013, Dogecoin aimed to satirize the wild speculation that tends to drive cryptocurrency valuations. To make matters worse, Dogecoin isn't programmable, which means users can't build decentralized applications (dApps) on its blockchain.