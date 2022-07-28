Australian Inflation Seen Peaking at Almost 8%, Treasurer Says
(Bloomberg) -- Australian inflation is seen peaking at 7.75% by December, underlining the challenges to an economy where rising interest rates are already weighing on the property market and household spending.
Consumer prices are expected to moderate to 5.5% in June 2023, then return inside the Reserve Bank of Australia’s 2-3% target in 2024, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in an economic statement on Thursday. He highlighted the deteriorating international backdrop to his nation’s open, trading economy.
“The world economy is treading a precarious and perilous path,” Chalmers told parliament citing slowing global growth, China’s Covid lockdowns and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “All of this affects us in some form.”
Treasury downgraded Australia’s forecast economic growth this fiscal year and next by half a percentage point. As a result unemployment, currently at a 48-year low of 3.5%, is expected to edge higher and reach 4% in mid-2024, Chalmers said.
The government will provide a full suite of forecasts in a budget set to be handed down in October. The central bank will release its own updated quarterly economic estimates on Aug. 5, three days after it’s expected to raise rates for a fourth consecutive month to 1.85%.
Accelerating inflation and the RBA’s policy tightening are already showing up in household spending, with government data today showing retail sales rose at the weakest pace this year. Property prices are also falling in the key Sydney and Melbourne markets, which is likely to further weigh on confidence.
“Our high inflation is primarily, but not exclusively, global. It will subside but not overnight,” Chalmers said. “Left untreated, inflation which is too high for too long undermines living standards in jobs and wrecks economy. But the medicine is also tough to take -- and millions of Australians with a mortgage are feeling that pain right now.”
Chalmers, who took office in May, said at the time the new Labor government was inheriting the “trickiest” economic circumstances in living memory. He took over a budget deep in deficit over the forward estimates, providing little leeway for additional spending.
By contrast, RBA policy makers have expressed confidence in the economy’s ability to withstand even higher borrowing costs. Deputy Governor Michele Bullock said last month that households are in a “fairly good position” to cope with higher rates, adding much of the debt is held by high-income earners.
