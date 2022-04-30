Australian leader, facing election, decries China's interference

FILE PHOTO: Australia PM Morrison at COP26
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Scott Morrison
    30th Prime Minister of Australia

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's prime minister accused China on Saturday of "form", or a record, on interference in foreign politics, after his home minister said Beijing's unveiling of a security deal with the nearby Solomon Islands was timed to influence an election.

With most polls showing Scott Morrison's conservative coalition headed for a loss in the May 21 election, it has sought to highlight its national security credentials, such as a tough approach to China.

"We are very aware of the influence the Chinese government seeks to have in this country," Morrison told reporters in Tasmania. "There is form on foreign interference in Australia."

He was replying to a query about evidence for a radio statement by Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews that the timing of China's revelation of its recent Solomons deal was a form of foreign interference in Australia's election.

China has said the pact was not targeted at any third party and urged Australia to "respect the sovereign and independent choices made by China and the Solomons".

News of the security pact with the Pacific nation sparked concerns at the prospect of a Chinese military presence less than 2,000 km (1,200 miles) from Australian shores, casting the national security efforts of Morrison's coalition in poor light.

After Australia's opposition Labor party this week called the deal a national security failure by Canberra, Morrison's government has toughened its remarks.

He cited a ban on foreign political donations and a register of foreign representatives, saying, "Any suggestion that the Chinese government doesn't seek to interfere in Australia, well, we didn't put that legislation in for no reason."

In the Solomon Islands a day earlier, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare told parliament the country would not participate in any militarisation in the Pacific, and had signed the China deal as a security pact with Australia was inadequate.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Best and Worst Deals at Costco

    Savvy Costco shoppers know how to make their membership cards pay them back and then some. But not everything is something you should buy at Costco -- or any wholesale club, for that matter. The...

  • Solomon Islands PM says won't accept militarisation of Pacific

    The Solomon Islands signed a security pact with China because a similar deal with Australia was inadequate, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said, adding his country knew the cost of war and would not be part of any militarisation of the Pacific. Addressing parliament on Friday, Sogavare made his first public comments since talks with White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell, who visited Hoinara days after the security pact with China was announced.

  • Americans' unfavorable views of China hit new high -Pew

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Unfavorable opinions of China among Americans are at a new high, with more than 90% of U.S. adults saying China's partnership with Russia is a problem for the United States, a survey released on Thursday by the Pew Research Center showed. Negative views toward China in the United States and many other advanced economies have soared in recent years, as Western governments have complained of the increasingly powerful country using economic and military coercion to exert its will around the world. China and Russia also have developed closer ties, including the announcement of a "no limits" partnership in February, just weeks before Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which Beijing has yet to condemn.

  • A staggering refugee burden evokes a haunting history in Polish capital

    Poland has taken in more Ukrainian refugees than all other countries combined. In Warsaw, where 300,000 arrived, a city's life is transformed.

  • Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital Defies April’s Rout With 10.6% Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital chalked a 10.6% gain in April, according to a person with knowledge of the firm’s performance, weathering the worst month for U.S. stocks in years.Most Read from BloombergBiden Eyes Student-Loan Forgiveness Starting at $10,000Musk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezChina Calls Russia Relationship a ‘New Model’ for the WorldUkraine Latest: Lavrov Says Russia Moving Away from Dollar UsageU.S. Seeks ‘Urgent’ Data on Covid Relap

  • The Looming Debt Crisis About to Make Everything Worse

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponIt’s hard to imagine a more chaotic world than the one we’re in right now—what with Russia’s war on Ukraine, a Covid-19 pandemic that won’t quit and the lockdowns

  • Ian Kennedy closes out Diamondbacks' win over Cardinals, criticizes MLB COVID policy

    Madison Bumgarner pitched five strong innings, Daulton Varsho had two hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2 on Friday night.

  • Taiwan faces largest COVID-19 outbreak yet

    Taiwan, which had been living mostly free of COVID-19, is now facing its worst outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic with over 11,000 new cases reported Thursday. Cases have been on the upswing since late March. In April, the island’s central authorities announced that they would no longer maintain a “zero-COVID” policy like the Chinese government's in which they would centrally quarantine positive cases.

  • Europe strains for clarity as Russia stands by roubles-for-gas demand

    Companies and countries were at odds over Moscow's rouble-for-gas payment system on Friday, while European officials promised more guidance on whether buying Russian gas can comply with sanctions and Russia said it saw no problem with its plan. Russia cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland on Wednesday after they refused to abide by the demand issued in a Russian presidential decree last month for gas payments in roubles, prompting concerns other countries could be the next to be hit. Germany, which imports around half of its gas from Russia, said on Friday energy companies can open special accounts with Gazprombank to pay for Russian gas, without breaching sanctions if transferring euros or dollars to them fulfils their contractual obligations.

  • NATO preparing for massive military exercises as Russia continues invasion of Ukraine

    Tens of thousands of troops from NATO and its European allies are gearing up for a series of military exercises that the United Kingdom is calling one of the "largest shared deployments since the Cold War."

  • If Texans are ever going to revolt over property taxes, this year’s shocking appraisals may do it

    Finding a way to make meaningful cuts, though? That’s another story. [Opinion]

  • Watch Rocket Lab attempt to catch a falling booster with a helicopter today

    Rocket Lab will take a shot a making history today with its attempt to catch a spent booster midair with a helicopter. Don't worry, it's not just a helicopter-mounted catcher's mitt for the first stage to crash into at terminal velocity; they have a little more sense than that. Once its location and velocity are confirmed, a nearby special-purpose helicopter will take off toward its location.

  • China hits back at Australia over Solomon Islands 'red line', saying 'the Pacific is not someone's backyard'

    China has slammed Australia for opposing its security pact with Solomon Islands, calling it a colonialist myth-driven violation of sovereignty and saying Canberra had no right to lay down any "red line". This came as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said a Chinese military base in the South Pacific nation would be a "red line" for his government, days after Beijing and Honiara confirmed the signing of the deal without revealing details. Talk of China building a naval base on Solomon Isla

  • Hezbollah leader: Iran could retaliate for Israeli strikes

    The leader of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group warned Friday that if Israel continues to target Iran’s presence in the region, Tehran could eventually retaliate by striking deep inside Israel. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s warning came in a speech during a ceremony in Beirut marking “Quds Day,” or Jerusalem Day, a traditional show of support for the Palestinians. Hundreds of Hezbollah supporters and officials from allied Palestinian groups attended.

  • Reputed federal informant, whistleblower found dead in L.A. after he's reported missing

    A reputed federal informant and whistleblower who went missing after he was reported to have turned over a trove of secret files about Deutsche Bank was found

  • Beijing diary: Scenes of mass testing, panic buying – and pride?

    Keeping “your eyes peeled for carrots,” and other lessons from our Beijing bureau chief as China’s capital grapples with a COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Pilots pulled in opposite directions in Air France landing scare -BEA

    Air France pilots who reported their Boeing 777 was failing to respond while preparing to land earlier this month simultaneously pulled the controls in opposite directions, French investigators said. Flight 11 was on final approach to Paris Charles de Gaulle airport with 177 passengers onboard after a six-hour trip from New York when the landing was abruptly aborted on April 5. In a preliminary report, France's BEA air accident investigation agency said the two pilots "simultaneously made inputs on the controls" during a go-around for a second attempt.

  • Expats flee as Shanghai's COVID lockdown drags

    Shanghai's heavy-handed COVID-19 lockdown is driving scores of foreign residents to flee the commercial centre, denting the appeal of mainland China's most cosmopolitan city and prompting others to rethink their futures in the metropolis. "Normally we get about 30-40 cases a month but we got over 60 in April," said Michael Faung, founder of international pet movers Shanghai M&D pet. The city of 25 million is the China base for numerous multinational firms and long a magnet for expats lured by the international vibe of areas such as the French Concession, where boutiques and cafes line tree-shaded lanes.

  • Brazil orders more Gripen jets, mulls another large buy

    A second large order of the Gripen is needed to achieve a minimum fleet of 70 new fighter jets, down from the original target of 100 aircraft under the F-X program.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert Almost Came to Blows Over White Nationalist Event: Report

    The conspiracy theorists had to be separated at a House Freedom Caucus event in February, according to Politico