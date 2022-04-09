Australian Leader Scott Morrison Set to Call National Election

(Bloomberg) -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is traveling to the national capital, Canberra, on Sunday morning to call a federal election, according to local media reports.

He’s expected to leave Sydney after 9 a.m. local time, then will visit the country’s Governor-General David Hurley to tell him he plans to call the national poll, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

The election must be held by May 21. It remains unclear whether the election will be May 14 or 21, Sky News reported.

