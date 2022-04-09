Australian Leader Scott Morrison Set to Call National Election
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Scott Morrison30th Prime Minister of Australia
(Bloomberg) -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is traveling to the national capital, Canberra, on Sunday morning to call a federal election, according to local media reports.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Nations Eye Modern Arms for Ukraine as Soviet-Era Stocks Dwindle
Ukraine Update: Sanctions Against Putin’s Daughters, IMF Account
Ukraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv to Offer Support
Elizabeth Holmes Prosecutors Push Back on Her Bid for New Trial
Finland Hit by Cyber Attack, Airspace Breach as NATO Bid Weighed
He’s expected to leave Sydney after 9 a.m. local time, then will visit the country’s Governor-General David Hurley to tell him he plans to call the national poll, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.
The election must be held by May 21. It remains unclear whether the election will be May 14 or 21, Sky News reported.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
China’s $2.3 Trillion Infrastructure Plan Puts America’s to Shame
How Greenwood Became the Most Hyped Startup in Black America
This Is the Red-Hot Center of the Tightest Job Market Since WWII
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.