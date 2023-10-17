Australian man sparred with ‘jacked’ kangaroo to save his drowning dog

The 'jacked' kangaroo is thought to be an eastern grey - milduramartialarts1/TikTok

An Australian man got more than he bargained for when he confronted a kangaroo in the shallows of a river, which had his dog in a headlock.

The incident unfolded on the banks of the Murray River near the town of Mildura, in the southern state of Victoria.

Fearing that his dog Hutchy was in danger of drowning with the kangaroo’s paws around its head, Mick Moloney decided to intervene.

“I looked [towards the river] and behind these reeds, I could just see this massive kangaroo…standing there with his arms actually in the water just staring at me.

“After about 15 seconds, Hutchy came up and he was in a headlock with this kangaroo. Water was just gushing out of his mouth and he yelped quite badly,” he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Worried that no one would believe him, the former police officer recorded the incident on his phone.

As he waded into the water to scare off the six-foot-tall kangaroo, Mr Moloney can be heard saying: “I’m going to punch your f—ing head in. Let go of my dog.”

As he moved closer, the kangaroo, thought to be an eastern grey, lashed out and its claws hit Mr Moloney in the chest, sending his mobile phone flying into the water.

Mr Moloney was struck by how large and muscled the marsupial was, adding: “The muscles on this thing, I was (thinking) ‘this thing’s just got out of jail or something’. It was jacked.”

‘A bit of a tussle’

The video goes blank as the phone is dropped in the river. However, Mr Moloney was able to fish it out in time to film the animal taking another swipe at him. On the footage, he can be heard laughing in disbelief at what had happened.

He later described the confrontation as “a bit of a tussle”.

Mr Moloney’s dog managed to escape from the clutches of the kangaroo, which was filmed after the encounter still standing in the river. “I got my dog back, that’s the main thing,” he said.

Hutchy is an Akita, a robust breed of working dog that originated in the mountains of Japan.

Wildlife experts said the dog may have chased the kangaroo into the river and that the animal then turned to defend itself.

“The normal response of a kangaroo, when chased by a perceived predator, is to flee in fright,” said Lisa Palma, the chief executive officer of Wildlife Victoria, an animal rescue service and conservation organisation.

“Kangaroos are wild animals and, as such, will view human beings, and dogs, as predators.”

Mr Moloney is also a mixed martial arts and Brazilian jujitsu instructor and said he had received a fair bit of ribbing since the incident.

“I’m getting a lot of people sending me messages [asking] ‘what are we doing now, roo-jitsu?’” he said.

Eastern grey kangaroos are powerfully built and can lean back on their tails to box each other during fights. Large adults can weigh 120lbs and when standing erect, reach up to seven feet tall.

