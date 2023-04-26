Australian man's racist attack on group of Asians fishing caught on camera

[Source]

A 69-year-old man was caught on camera attacking a group of Asians who were fishing in Queensland, Australia, on Anzac Day.

Job Prasong, a Muay Thai instructor, was fishing on the Brisbane River with his friends from Korea when the man approached them and began physically and verbally attacking them at around 8:30 p.m. on April 25, according to 9News Queensland.

In the video, the man can be seen going on an anti-Chinese tirade and hitting the Korean couple with a pair of crutches.

“You f*cking Chinese,” he says. “Chinese c*nts — get off here!”

The group informs the man that they are not Chinese and repeatedly ask him what they have done to upset him.

The man accuses the fishermen of stealing and demands they show him their bags.

“You can’t f*cking do anything on your own. All you have to do is f*cking steal from us,” the man says.

The group contacted 911 while trying to de-escalate the situation.

The man was reportedly questioned and fined nearly $400 for public nuisance, according to a Queensland Police Service spokesperson.

Initial information indicates the man was involved in a verbal and physical altercation with a number of people at the nearby pontoon. Police attended and the 69-year-old Teneriffe man was transported to Brisbane City Watchhouse and issued a $391 infringement notice for public nuisance (violent behavior in other circumstances). No complaints have been made in relation to assault however enquiries into the incident are continuing.

Prasong told 9News Queensland that he does not understand why the man was attacking them, noting that it was his first time encountering such an incident in his six years residing in Brisbane.

“I don’t know why,” he said. “No reason. [He] just come and hit people. I tried to stop him, but he tried to push me in the water and try to fight everyone.”

The status of the Korean couple is currently unknown.