Australian Minimum Wage to Rise by Larger-Than-Expected 5.2%

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s industrial relations umpire raised the minimum wage by 5.2% from July 1, a larger-than-expected increase that’s likely to fuel prices and cement the Reserve Bank’s narrative of further interest-rate rises.

The national minimum wage will now be A$812.6 ($560.08) per week, an increase of A$40, Justice Iain Ross, president of the Fair Work Commission, said in Wednesday’s decision. The hourly rate will climb to A$21.38.

Australian bonds extended their falls following the announcement, with rate sensitive three-year yields climbing as much as 16 basis points to 3.61%, the highest level since March 2012.

Economists expect the RBA will raise rates by an outsized 50-basis-points in July, backing up its half-point hike this month, and money markets see a cash rate of 3.6% by year’s end. Governor Philip Lowe warned last night that inflation could hit 7% by December and said Australians need to brace for higher borrowing costs.

For the RBA, the minimum wage rise “will confirm the narrative of accelerating wage growth and the need to return the cash rate to neutral settings,” said Catherine Birch, a senior economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “We are forecasting the cash rate to reach 2.6% by February 2023.”

It currently stands at 0.85% after consecutive monthly hikes in May and June.

Today’s pay decision comes as Australian households struggle with surging prices of goods ranging from food to gasoline and electricity. That’s combined with increasing mortgage repayments and a property market that’s beginning to ease, with implications for the wealth effect.

“This level of increase will protect the real value of the wages of the lowest paid,” FWC’s Ross said. “Given the current strength of the labor market, the adjustments we propose to make will not have a significant adverse effect on the performance and competitiveness of the national economy.”

The 5.2% increase is more than twice the annual wage price index of 2.4% recorded in the first quarter. It’s also above economists’ expectations for a 3.5%-4.5% rise and closer to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s proposal to match the 5.1% jump in consumer prices in the first three months of the year.

The annual review is conducted by a panel of experts who set the minimum wage each fiscal year based on submissions from employer groups, unions and governments. Today’s decision directly affects up to 2.7 million workers and some other employees on enterprise agreements and individual pay setting arrangements, Ross said.

The FWC has also decided to increase all modern “award” wages, the minimum pay rates set for specific industries, by 4.6%.

The Australian Council of Trade Unions, which proposed a 5.5% increase, welcomed the announcement. “We think it is going to make a significant difference to the pressures that low paid workers are under with cost of living rising,” said ACTU President Sally McManus.

She added that labor’s share of GDP has never been lower. “That is not a position we want to be in as a country. All of Australians should share in the recovery and share in the growth that they are producing at the moment.”

Data out earlier this month showed Australia’s economy expanded faster than forecast last quarter as households stepped up spending.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.