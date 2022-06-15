Australian Minimum Wage to Rise by Larger-Than-Expected 5.2%

Swati Pandey
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s industrial relations umpire raised the minimum wage by 5.2% from July 1, a larger-than-expected increase that’s likely to fuel prices and cement the Reserve Bank’s narrative of further interest-rate rises.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The national minimum wage will now be A$812.6 ($560.08) per week, an increase of A$40, Justice Iain Ross, president of the Fair Work Commission, said in Wednesday’s decision. The hourly rate will climb to A$21.38.

Australian bonds extended their falls following the announcement, with rate sensitive three-year yields climbing as much as 16 basis points to 3.61%, the highest level since March 2012.

Economists expect the RBA will raise rates by an outsized 50-basis-points in July, backing up its half-point hike this month, and money markets see a cash rate of 3.6% by year’s end. Governor Philip Lowe warned last night that inflation could hit 7% by December and said Australians need to brace for higher borrowing costs.

For the RBA, the minimum wage rise “will confirm the narrative of accelerating wage growth and the need to return the cash rate to neutral settings,” said Catherine Birch, a senior economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “We are forecasting the cash rate to reach 2.6% by February 2023.”

It currently stands at 0.85% after consecutive monthly hikes in May and June.

Today’s pay decision comes as Australian households struggle with surging prices of goods ranging from food to gasoline and electricity. That’s combined with increasing mortgage repayments and a property market that’s beginning to ease, with implications for the wealth effect.

“This level of increase will protect the real value of the wages of the lowest paid,” FWC’s Ross said. “Given the current strength of the labor market, the adjustments we propose to make will not have a significant adverse effect on the performance and competitiveness of the national economy.”

The 5.2% increase is more than twice the annual wage price index of 2.4% recorded in the first quarter. It’s also above economists’ expectations for a 3.5%-4.5% rise and closer to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s proposal to match the 5.1% jump in consumer prices in the first three months of the year.

The annual review is conducted by a panel of experts who set the minimum wage each fiscal year based on submissions from employer groups, unions and governments. Today’s decision directly affects up to 2.7 million workers and some other employees on enterprise agreements and individual pay setting arrangements, Ross said.

The FWC has also decided to increase all modern “award” wages, the minimum pay rates set for specific industries, by 4.6%.

The Australian Council of Trade Unions, which proposed a 5.5% increase, welcomed the announcement. “We think it is going to make a significant difference to the pressures that low paid workers are under with cost of living rising,” said ACTU President Sally McManus.

She added that labor’s share of GDP has never been lower. “That is not a position we want to be in as a country. All of Australians should share in the recovery and share in the growth that they are producing at the moment.”

Data out earlier this month showed Australia’s economy expanded faster than forecast last quarter as households stepped up spending.

(Adds comments from economist, labor union)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Team Up or Get Left Behind, Top Gold Miner Warns Smaller Peers

    (Bloomberg) -- The gold mining industry will need more mergers and partnerships to dig up harder-to-access deposits in an environmentally friendly way, according to the head of the world’s biggest producer.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapWHO Will Rename Monkeypox Virus to Minimize Stigma, RacismBiden’s ‘Never Been More O

  • Silver Price Forecast – Silver Markets Gap Lower

    Silver markets have gapped lower to kick off trading on Tuesday, tried to rally enough to fill that gap, but then gave up gain rather quickly.

  • Crypto users plan to buy more digital assets despite drops: Survey

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss a BofA survey that indicated that crypto users are looking to buy more digital assets despite recent lows.

  • Australia hikes minimum wage by 5.2% amid inflation pressures

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's independent wage-setting body on Wednesday raised the national minimum wage by 5.2%, largely in line with inflation, bringing respite to families tackling soaring living costs and higher energy prices. The lowest-paid employees will receive A$21.38 ($14.74) an hour from July 1, up from the current rate of A$20.33, the Fair Work Commission said after its annual review, a decision which it said would affect more than 2 million workers. "The low-paid are particularly vulnerable in the context of rising inflation," said Justice Iain Ross, president of the Fair Work Commission, pointing to "a sharp rise" in living costs and possible further rise in inflation for the decision.

  • S.Korea truckers return to work after strike ends; shares rally

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's unionised truckers headed back on the roads on Wednesday after the union and the transport ministry reached a tentative late-night agreement, ending a nationwide strike that crippled ports and industrial hubs. The transport ministry and truckers union agreed on late Tuesday to extend the truckers' minimum wage system and continue discussing expanding a guarantee of minimum pay for carrying cargo to cover additional products. The transport ministry will also review expanding fuel subsidies.

  • Toyota, slow to move to EVs, says it offers choices to meet customer needs

    TOYOTA, Japan (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp, under scrutiny from investors over its commitment to embrace battery electric vehicles, said on Wednesday it needs to offer a variety of choices to suit different environments and customer needs. The world's largest automaker by sales kicked off its annual general meeting on Wednesday under fire from environmentally minded investors for not phasing out gasoline-powered cars and for its lobbying on climate policy. Once a favourite with environmentalists for the hybrid Prius model it popularised more than two decades ago, Toyota argues that hybrids still make sense in markets where infrastructure isn't ready to support a faster move to battery electric vehicles.

  • Railroad, Union Labor Fight Moves Toward Biden Intervention

    (Bloomberg) -- Major railroads, including Union Pacific Corp. and BNSF Railway Co., and their unions remain at an impasse after a government board ended efforts to mediate a settlement, a move which will likely force President Joe Biden’s administration to intervene and prevent a strike that could cripple an already-strained US supply chain.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapStocks’ Pan

  • Celsius hires lawyers to restructure business after freezing withdrawals - WSJ

    Celsius is first looking for possible financing options from investors, but is also exploring other strategic alternatives, including a financial restructuring, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter. Celsius Network and Akin Gump did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. As of May 17, Celsius had $11.8 billion in assets, its website showed, down by more than half from October, and had processed a total of $8.2 billion worth of loans.

  • Video: New UFC champion Jiri Prochazka receives massive hero’s welcome in Czech Republic

    Thousands of people showed up to welcome Jiri Prochazka in Brno after his title win at UFC 275.

  • Stellantis plans layoffs at Sterling Heights stamping plant in U.S.

    The world's fourth largest carmaker did not specify the number of employees being laid off but said, in an emailed statement to Reuters, that the decision was made "in order to operate the plant in a more sustainable manner." A letter https://www.facebook.com/JenniferSzpynda4ONEUnion/photos/a.114910826790762/535990231349484 posted on the Facebook page of United Auto Workers Local 1264, a union that represents employees of Stellantis-owned Chrysler Sterling stamping plant, said that the "indefinite layoff will be from the bottom up," starting as early as June 20. UAW did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment on the number of employees being affected by the layoff.

  • Boeing delivered 29 737 MAX jets in May, notches widebody orders

    Boeing Co said on Tuesday it had delivered 29 of its cash-earning 737 MAX single-aisle jets to customers in May, bringing in needed funds as the U.S. planemaker worked through supply chain and regulatory hurdles. Boeing also handed over to customers the fourth-to-last of its hump-backed 747s, a freighter to Atlas Air, and three 777 freighters, reflecting strong demand for cargo capacity, it said. The closely watched monthly orders and deliveries snapshot comes as Boeing kicks off media briefings at its Seattle-area facilities this week in preparation for Britain's Farnborough Airshow next month.

  • House Republicans say January 6 committee's TV ratings prove that Americans have 'moved on' from the deadly Capitol riot even though 20 million people tuned in

    House GOP portrayed the 20 million viewers who watched the Jan. 6 committee's first public hearing as not that impressive, a jab that's pure Trump.

  • Trump’s pick for Pa. governor says he sees ‘parallels’ to Hitler’s power grab in Capitol riot

    The Donald Trump-endorsed nominee for governor in Pennsylvania compared the Jan. 6 attack to historical events staged by the Nazis, saying that he saw "parallel

  • Republican Rep. Tom Rice who voted for Trump's impeachment says the ex-president is 'purging' the GOP and trying to turn the party into a 'bunch of yes-men loyalists'

    Rep. Tom Rice also told Politico that he has "a lot of respect" for former House Speaker Paul Ryan and thinks he would've voted to impeach Trump too.

  • This Sentence Is Possibly the Purest Distillation of What Motivates Authoritarian Apparatchiks

    Step right up, Jeffrey Clarke.

  • Rep. Sean Casten's 17-year-old daughter Gwen dies

    The Democratic lawmaker and at least one of his two primary opponents have temporarily pulled all their ads off TV.

  • Bernie Sanders skewers Republican critic of ‘full-on socialism’ in Fox debate

    ‘Is guaranteeing healthcare to all people socialistic?’ senator asks Lindsey Graham in stellar defense of political philosophy

  • Fox News Analyst: Republicans Will Secretly Be 'Glad' If Jan. 6 Panel Damages Trump

    Brit Hume predicted "a great many Republicans would privately be very glad" if the findings made Trump's possible 2024 candidacy "go away."

  • Ukrainian successes in southern front are a sign of something bigger, says CIT analyst

    Conflict Intelligence Team analyst Kyrylo Mykhailov, in an interview with Radio NV on June 13, spoke about the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the south, which, according to him, are preparations for a big offensive.

  • GOP Senator Says Political Power Is More Important Than Gun Safety

    “I think we're more interested in the red wave than we are in red flags, quite honestly,” Sen. Kevin Cramer said on Tuesday