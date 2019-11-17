Australian Minister and Senator Comment on ACY Securities.

FX Empire’s Jitan Solanki sat down for an exclusive interview with ACY Securities’s Head of Branding & Communications. Mr. Justin Pooni to discuss ACY’s 8th-anniversary gala event, the latest developments at ACY Securities and Mr. Pooni’s outlook on the CFD industry.
First of all, congratulations on your 8th Anniversary Gala Event. It’s an amazing milestone. Can you share with our readers what the event was all about and what exactly took place over there?
Hi Jitan- It’s a pleasure to speak with you today and thank you for the opportunity to discuss a variety of important topics in this interview.
Yes, we recently had our 8th-anniversary gala event in Sydney and I have to say it was an incredible evening. We not only celebrated our 8 years in the multi-asset online trading industry, but we also unveiled our global brand ambassador – football icon Tim Cahill and officially launched Finlogix – our own social trading & charting platform.
Your keynote speaker at the event, Senator Andrew Bragg who chairs the Senate Select Inquiry into FinTech, commented that “Australian technology companies like ACY know how to win”. Can you tell us more about what has helped ACY Securities emerge as one of Australia’s top brokers?
Firstly, thanks to Senator Bragg for his kind words. He understands very well the importance of FinTech and innovation to the Australian economy and we appreciate the senator’s confidence in ACY Securities as an Australian FinTech company.
I think there are a few things that we are doing quite well that have helped position us as one of Australia’s top multi-asset brokers.
Number one – we focus on technology as much as we focus on the financial markets, and our operational model backs this. Our head office in Sydney is described as half Wall Street and half Silicon Valley, with a commercial-grade TV studio right in the middle so we can pump out timely market updates for our clients.
Number two – Being an innovative tech-focused broker at the forefront of investing in FinTech we believe we can challenge the status quo to deliver better outcomes for traders. Innovation is ingrained in the company’s DNA and we are not afraid to build things from the ground up in an effort to improve client experience across the board.
Number 3 – our proposition to clients is very simple. We deliver an exceptional trading environment through fast execution speed, very low cost of trading, tradeable market analysis, and cut-through education that clients can grow from.
Watch Senator Braggs speech here:
Another keynote speaker at the event, the Hon. Damien Tudehope, Minister for Finance and Small Business, talked very positively about Finlogix. He said, “Finlogix represents a significant opportunity for both entry-level investors as well as veteran analysts looking to make better investment decisions”. Could you tell us a bit more about Finlogix?
Yes absolutely – can I firstly just say that Mr. Tudehope is doing an absolutely fantastic job as the Minister for Finance and Small Business and we are delighted that he sees Finlogix as a significant opportunity for both traders and analysts alike.
Finlogix provides a technologically inspired suite of trading tools designed to equip traders with live market data, real-time HTML 5 charting, an all-encompassing economic calendar and social sharing capabilities.
Our Head of Marketing and product specialist, Ashley Jessen officially launched Finlogix at our gala night and I would encourage all traders and analysts to watch the launch video for themselves to understand the edge that Finlogix can potentially provide.
Watch the Finlogix launch:
Watch Minister Tudhope’s speech:
Since the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) crackdown on the CFD industry, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) plans to follow suit. As an ASIC regulated broker what is your view on the proposed crackdown on Australian brokers as well?
We are of the view that any measures introduced to shield traders from excessive risk is most certainly a good thing. As long as the measures implemented are fair and balanced in terms of safeguarding clients from risk and protecting their ability to profit from market opportunities, such measures can help change the online trading industry for the better.
Additionally, tighter regulation will create higher barriers of entry to the Australian financial industry and that would help filter the system so that only the best brokers remain.
In 2018, you acquired the leading no-intermediary FX broker Synergy Financial Markets. Has the merger gone successfully and what difference has it made to your operations?
Yes absolutely, the acquisition of Synergy FX has been extremely successful and beneficial. Before we acquired Synergy FX, it was a very well-established Australian broker with an impressive seven-year track record in the industry, so we’ve been able to gain a wealth of insights and draw on plenty of history.
Combining many years of experience in servicing both retail and institutional clients in Australia and globally, the acquisition of Synergy FX means we can take our new standard of excellence in online trading to more traders around the world – implementing our best practice procedures and state-of-the-art technology at a deeper level and larger scale.
The merger has also allowed us to fast-track our global expansion through both extending our product offering across new asset classes and securing seasoned industry professionals to our senior team.
You specialize in providing Forex ECN accounts. Can you educate some of our readers on some of the benefits of ECN trading on a currency pair such as the EUR/USD?
Our ECN account type, which is called pureECN is one of the most popular accounts and that’s because it connects traders directly to our liquidity providers in the most transparent way possible.
By aggregating our full suite of liquidity providers, we are able to offer one of the most competitive pricing for those trading the Euro dollar, which is by far the most actively traded FX pair in the world.
Currently, ACY Securities provides trading on markets such as Forex, Commodities, Indices and Cryptocurrencies. Do you plan to offer stocks anytime soon?
Yes absolutely. We are excited to announce the launch of our new MT5 offering – called ‘MT5 X-Change’, which will feature stocks from the US, London and Australian exchanges.
Our goal is to provide clients with a true multi-asset trading environment, so they can trade the global markets from the one account (MT5 X-Change) while accessing our deep liquidity feeds.
About Justin Pooni
With over 13 years’ experience in developing and growing respectable brands in both the Australian and global markets, Justin has specialist expertise in market positioning, brand alignment, brand growth, digital communications and PR within the financial markets.
