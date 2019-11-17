Australian Minister and Senator Comment on ACY Securities.

FX Empire’s Jitan Solanki sat down for an exclusive interview with ACY Securities’s Head of Branding & Communications. Mr. Justin Pooni to discuss ACY’s 8th-anniversary gala event, the latest developments at ACY Securities and Mr. Pooni’s outlook on the CFD industry.

First of all, congratulations on your 8th Anniversary Gala Event. It’s an amazing milestone. Can you share with our readers what the event was all about and what exactly took place over there?

Hi Jitan- It’s a pleasure to speak with you today and thank you for the opportunity to discuss a variety of important topics in this interview.

Yes, we recently had our 8th-anniversary gala event in Sydney and I have to say it was an incredible evening. We not only celebrated our 8 years in the multi-asset online trading industry, but we also unveiled our global brand ambassador – football icon Tim Cahill and officially launched Finlogix – our own social trading & charting platform.

Your keynote speaker at the event, Senator Andrew Bragg who chairs the Senate Select Inquiry into FinTech, commented that “Australian technology companies like ACY know how to win”. Can you tell us more about what has helped ACY Securities emerge as one of Australia’s top brokers?

Firstly, thanks to Senator Bragg for his kind words. He understands very well the importance of FinTech and innovation to the Australian economy and we appreciate the senator’s confidence in ACY Securities as an Australian FinTech company.

I think there are a few things that we are doing quite well that have helped position us as one of Australia’s top multi-asset brokers.

Number one – we focus on technology as much as we focus on the financial markets, and our operational model backs this. Our head office in Sydney is described as half Wall Street and half Silicon Valley, with a commercial-grade TV studio right in the middle so we can pump out timely market updates for our clients.

Number two – Being an innovative tech-focused broker at the forefront of investing in FinTech we believe we can challenge the status quo to deliver better outcomes for traders. Innovation is ingrained in the company’s DNA and we are not afraid to build things from the ground up in an effort to improve client experience across the board.

Number 3 – our proposition to clients is very simple. We deliver an exceptional trading environment through fast execution speed, very low cost of trading, tradeable market analysis, and cut-through education that clients can grow from.

Watch Senator Braggs speech here:

Another keynote speaker at the event, the Hon. Damien Tudehope, Minister for Finance and Small Business, talked very positively about Finlogix. He said, “Finlogix represents a significant opportunity for both entry-level investors as well as veteran analysts looking to make better investment decisions”. Could you tell us a bit more about Finlogix?

The Hon. Damien Tudehope – Minister for Finance & Small Business – Parliament of NSW. More

Yes absolutely – can I firstly just say that Mr. Tudehope is doing an absolutely fantastic job as the Minister for Finance and Small Business and we are delighted that he sees Finlogix as a significant opportunity for both traders and analysts alike.

Finlogix provides a technologically inspired suite of trading tools designed to equip traders with live market data, real-time HTML 5 charting, an all-encompassing economic calendar and social sharing capabilities.