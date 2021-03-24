Australian mom convicted of killing 4 children loses appeal

Kathleen Folbigg appears via video link during a convictions inquiry at the New South Wales Coroner's Court, in Sydney, on May 1, 2019. Folbigg, convicted of smothering her four children over a decade, lost an appeal in a Sydney court on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, against an inquiry’s conclusion that her victims had not died of natural causes. (Joel Carrett/AAP Image via AP)
ROD McGUIRK
·3 min read

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A woman convicted of smothering her four children over a decade lost an appeal in a Sydney court on Wednesday against an inquiry’s conclusion that her victims had not died of natural causes.

A growing number of scientists say Kathleen Folbigg is the victim of a miscarriage of justice, though many others consider the series of deaths too tragic to be bad luck alone.

The New South Wales state Court of Appeal dismissed her application for a review of a judge's ruling that “makes her guilt of these offenses even more certain.”

Her last hope of early release now lies with a petition for a pardon lodged this month with New South Wales Gov. Margaret Beazley. Folbigg’s convictions would still stand, but she would be released.

The petition carried the signatures of 91 scientists, medical practitioners and related professionals including two Nobel laureates.

Folbigg, now 53, was convicted in 2003 of murdering three of her children and the manslaughter of a fourth. She has consistently denied guilt. She was sentenced to 30 years in prison with a minimum of 25 years to be served before she could be considered for parole.

Her first child Caleb was born in 1989 and died 19 days later in what a court determined to be the lesser crime of manslaughter. Her second child Patrick was 8 months old when he died in 1991. Two years later, Sarah died aged 10 months. In 1999, Folbigg’s fourth child Laura died at 19 months old. Folbigg was the first on the scene of each tragedy.

An autopsy found Laura had myocarditis, an inflammation of heart muscle that can be fatal. But given the deaths of her three siblings, a pathologist listed the cause of her death as “undetermined.”

Patrick suffered epilepsy and his death had been attributed to an airway obstruction due to a seizure. The other two were recorded as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS.

At her trial, Folbigg's lawyers told the jury there were medical explanations for each death. Caleb had a floppy larynx and Sarah had a congested uvula that could have obstructed their airways.

Folbigg did not testify at her trial, but she testified for almost three days at the 2019 judicial review of her convictions based on a pathologist’s findings that the children likely died of natural causes with no sign of smothering.

The judge hearing the review also heard expert testimony that both girls had an inherited genetic mutation linked to abnormal heartbeats and sudden death in children and suggesting their deaths may have been triggered by infections they had at the time.

Last year, the findings of 27 scientists describing the genetic mutation in the Folbigg girls and its functional validation were published by Oxford University Press in the peer-reviewed cardiology journal Europace.

The case against Folbigg was circumstantial and relied on interpretations of vague entries she had made in personal diaries, one of which her estranged husband Craig Folbigg reported to police.

The entries included: “Obviously, I am my father’s daughter," a reference to her father stabbing her mother to death in 1968 when Folbigg was 18 months old.

Folbigg’s lawyers note in their petition for a pardon that the diaries contain no admissions of guilt.

“You’ve got to understand that those diaries are written from a point of me always blaming myself,” Folbigg said in a phone call from prison in 2018 which was recorded by Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Scott Disick Has Plans to Temporarily Move to Miami With Girlfriend Amelia Hamlin (Source)

    A source tells ET that Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are planning a temporary move to Miami. ET has learned the 37-year-old reality star wants ‘a change of scenery,’ and that he plans to split his time between the Magic City and LA, so he can see his kids and the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner family. Another source reveals Scott and Amelia’s romance is ‘getting a bit more serious.’ The new details follow the final season premiere of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ last Thursday, where Scott revealed ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie had given him an ultimatum between her and his family life with Kourtney Kardashian and their three children: Mason, Penelope and Reign.

  • If You Test Positive for Covid While Staying at This Caribbean Resort, You’ll Get a Suite or a Private Jet Home—at No Charge

    Baha Mar’s Travel with Confidence program grants you some peace of mind when traveling to the Bahamas.

  • Justin Bieber Took His Evangelical Mission to an L.A. Prison

    The popstar and his pastor pulled up to the California State Prison of L.A. County on Tuesday to support the facility's faith-based programs.

  • My husband and his ex-wife agreed that he could claim their kids on his taxes, but now she’s ‘demanding’ half their stimulus

    ‘I believe she didn’t adjust her budget when the alimony ended, and now she is looking for ways to receive more money from him.’

  • J.Lo and A-Rod Are Reportedly "Putting the Work In" to Save Their Relationship

    "They're doing what they said they're going to do. You have to be together to do that," said a source.

  • Over half of Asian couples doing IVF have to use a white donor egg, report reveals

    Asian couples undergoing IVF have to use a white donor egg in over half of cases, a report into fertility inequalities has found. Analysis by the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA), the UK's fertility regulator, shows that Asian patients, who represent a larger proportion of IVF users at 14 per cent whilst comprising 7 per cent of the UK population, are struggling to access donor eggs if needed. The report shows that 89 per cent of egg donors are white, followed by 4 per cent Asian, 3 per cent mixed and 3 per cent black, resulting in the use of white eggs in 52 per cent of IVF cycles with an Asian patient. The HFEA also found that black patients have the lowest chance of successful treatment of all groups. While overall birth rates from fertility treatment have increased and are highest in patients under 35, black patients aged 30 to 34 have an average birth rate of 23 per cent, compared to 30 per cent for mixed and white patients. Asian patients also commonly had lower birth rates, mainly among those from South Asia. For people aged 30 to 34, people from Asia had an average birth rate of 25 per cent. The study, looking at data from 2014 to 2018, found that 31 per cent of black patients have fertility problems relating to issues with their fallopian tubes, compared to only 18 per cent of patients overall. It said the reasons for the differences in success "are not certain but may relate to several factors, including socioeconomic related pre-existing health conditions such as obesity". Sally Cheshire, chairwoman of the HFEA, said the report showed that there are “several disparities in fertility treatment across ethnic groups that need to be addressed”. "Whilst we currently do not have definitive explanations for why these differences exist between patients of different ethnicities, it's crucial that more work is done, and that action is taken to level the playing field for all our patients,” she added. Dr Christine Ekechi, co-chair of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists' race equality taskforce, said: "We cannot underestimate the negative impact of infertility and reduced outcomes following fertility treatment, on black, Asian and minority ethnic women. "We know that infertility can have a devastating effect on people's lives, causing distress, depression, and the breakdown of relationships. It is therefore essential that we begin to understand the factors contributing to these poorer outcomes in this particular group of women." Gwenda Burns, chief executive of charity Fertility Network UK, said they are launching a new peer support group for Black women alongside their existing Asian group. "We aim to provide spaces for all patients to be open about the issues they face so we can make certain every voice is heard,” she said.

  • Taylor Swift donates $50,000 to GoFundMe for mother of five who lost husband to COVID-19

    Taylor Swift and her mother Andrea are lending a helping hand to a mother of five who lost her husband to COVID-19 days before Christmas last year.

  • Jeopardy! Fans Call for Boycott After Dr. Oz Begins Guest Hosting: 'Horrible Mistake'

    Dr. Mehmet Oz took the podium on Monday to begin his two-week guest-hosting gig on the beloved quiz show

  • Watch Kim Kardashian Lose Her Cool When La La Anthony Pierces Her Ear

    You have to see all of Kim Kardashian and La La Anthony's shenanigans on the set of the latest SKIMS photoshoot. From La La's wardrobe mishap to Kim's ear piercing, they were truly bestie goals.

  • Woman uncovers shocking family secret while scrolling through TikTok: 'It was like looking in a mirror'

    Two women who serendipitously crossed paths on TikTok believe that they might share some family history.

  • California Rescue Caring for Two Jelly Bean-Sized Baby Hummingbirds Found Alone in Tiny Nests

    SPCA Monterey County shared that baby hummingbirds, often affected by storms and yard work, are often the first birds they care for each Spring

  • A family business: how and why smugglers are bringing more children to the U.S. border

    Honduran mother Alicia Cruz handed herself and her son in to border agents in Texas, then watched as unaccompanied children were separated for release from the group of migrants before adults and families, including hers, were expelled into Mexico. That's when she contracted a smuggler to ferry Jeffrey, 17, across the border again – alone. Almost 10,000 under-18s from Central America crossed illegally from Mexico into the United States without their parents in February, nearly double the previous month's figures, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data.

  • Ex-'Top Gear' presenter Jeremy Clarkson calls Meghan Markle a 'silly little cable TV actress' in op-ed defending Piers Morgan

    Clarkson and Morgan have previously had an ongoing public feud that dates back to Morgan's time as a newspaper editor.

  • Woman's post about being labeled a 'geriatric mom' at 38 sparks 'Renaming Revolution' targeting 'troubling' terms

    Chrissy Teigen and Peanut are calling out the outdated language surrounding fertility and motherhood.

  • Supreme Court to weigh execution for Boston bomber

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider the Justice Department's bid to reinstate the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. Jurors in 2015 had sentenced Tsarnaev to death for helping to carry out the deadly 2013 bomb blast, but an appeals court later ordered a new trial regarding the sentence he should receive.That ruling was in turn challenged by the Trump-era DOJ, which, in an effort to reinstate Tsarnaev’s death sentence, argued that the appeals court’s decision should be reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court – which it will now be. President Joe Biden's administration has given no indication it plans to reverse the Trump administration's approach to the case, as it has done in several other cases pending at the court – despite Biden having said on the campaign trail that he would seek to end the federal death penalty. Tsarnaev and his older brother, Tamerlan, detonated two homemade pressure cooker bombs at the Boston Marathon’s finish line in April of 2013. Three people were killed and over 260 were injured. A massive manhunt ensued in the days that followed. The two brothers, while on the run, also killed a police officer. Tsarnaev's brother later died after a gunfight with police. The justices will hear oral arguments regarding the DOJ’s appeal and issue a ruling in the court's next term, which starts in October.

  • Man on top of dump truck causes traffic delays in San Mateo

    It's still unclear what led up to the incident but officers decided to move in an arrest the man after he started throwing what appeared to be gravel at police.

  • 'American Idol' Contestant Funke Lagoke Breaks Silence on Instagram After Her Dramatic Fall

    She and fellow contestant Ronda Felton aren't happy that ABC decided to air the footage.

  • Terrorism conviction of German rapper's wife upheld by court

    A top federal appeals court has upheld the terrorism conviction of the wife of a German-born rapper who joined the Islamic State extremist group in Syria and likely died in an airstrike, authorities said Monday. In a decision from March 9, the Federal Court of Justice upheld the conviction of the woman, Omaima A., for membership in a terrorist organization as well as charges of failing to properly care for her children, weapons offenses and aiding in the enslavement of a Yazidi girl. In its decision, the Karlsruhe-based court said it had found no legal errors were made by the Hamburg state court in its October conviction of the woman, who was 36 at the time.

  • Adorable Special Needs Puppy Has Her Helmet Outfitted With Cat Ears

    Tilly the pint-sized wonder may have a brain condition, but she’s not letting that stop her from living her best life—including making new feline friends!

  • Melania Trump Celebrates Son Barron's First Post-White House Birthday

    "Happy birthday BWT," the former first lady wrote on Saturday, using her son's initials alongside three heart emojis