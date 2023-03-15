Australian Nuclear Subs Are ‘Worst Deal in History,’ Ex-PM Says

418
Ben Westcott
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Ex-Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating condemned the center-left Labor government’s deal with the US and UK to obtain nuclear submarines, saying the nation’s military sovereignty was being surrendered to the “whim and caprice” of Washington.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A former Labor party leader, Keating served as prime minister from 1991 to 1996, during which he sought to loosen Australia’s bonds with the UK — by calling for a republic — and deepen ties with Asia. The Aukus deal announced in San Diego Monday is the “worst international decision” by a Labor government since efforts to introduce conscription during World War I, he said.

Keating further took aim at the price of the program. “For the cost of A$360 billion we’re going to get eight submarines,” he told the National Press Club in Canberra on Wednesday. “That must be the worst deal in history.”

Under the agreement, Australia will purchase up to five US Virginia-class nuclear submarines with the first to arrive in the early 2030s, before beginning construction on a UK-designed model which will be ready in the early 2040s. The program is designed to counter Beijing’s military build up and its construction of bases on artificial islands and atolls in the South China Sea.

In a statement prior to his appearance, Keating said the deal “subsumed” Australia’s international interests to those of its allies, and would leave its security “suborned to the whim and caprice of a US administration.”

Australia has to try to find its security in Asia and improve ties with China, Keating argued. Instead, it’s turning back to London for security “230 years after we left Britain,” he said. “How deeply pathetic is that?”

Keating insisted that China isn’t a threat to Australia, nor to the US. However, when asked whether he would condemn human rights abuses by Beijing toward the minority Uighur population in Xinjiang, the former prime minister avoided answering the question.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Former Australian PM on submarine deal with US: ‘It must be the worst deal in all history’

    Former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating said on Wednesday that his country’s recently announced agreement to obtain three nuclear-powered submarines from the U.S. “must be the worst deal in all history.” Keating lamented that the agreement, which is aimed at bolstering Australia’s defense capabilities amid rising tensions with China, would not serve any useful purpose.…

  • Australia shouldn’t have signed Aukus deal with ‘gormless Brits’, says ex-PM

    A former Australian prime minister accused his country of following “gormless Brits” into a landmark nuclear-powered submarine deal that could carry “deadly consequences”.

  • Mysterious US Navy vessel washes up on NC Outer Banks, then disappears in the night

    “Being Rodanthe, it was probably pirated overnight.”

  • Not enough missiles for Russian Defence Minister, wants production to double

    Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has instructed Russia's largest holding company for the production of various types of missiles to double its production. Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti Details: Shoigu held a work meeting with the management of the Tactical Missiles Corporation, where he noted that the state defence order was being "adequately fulfilled".

  • Pope urges 'respect' for Orthodox monastery facing eviction in Kyiv

    Pope Francis on Wednesday called for "respect" of religious sites in Ukraine, as he mentioned the monastery from which the Russian-aligned Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) is facing eviction. Ukrainian authorities have given the UOC a March 29 deadline to vacate its headquarters in the historic Kyiv Pechersk Lavra complex, in the latest move against a denomination the government says is pro-Russian and collaborating with Moscow. Referring specifically to the Lavra monastery, Francis asked "the warring parties [in Ukraine] to respect religious sites", and praised people who devote their lives to prayer, "be they of whatever denomination".

  • Photo shows volunteers posing for artwork in Germany, not 'captured Pakistani soldiers'

    An image of dozens of naked people bent over has circulated in social media posts that falsely claim it shows Pakistani soldiers who were captured in 1971 during a nine-month war that saw then-East Pakistan emerge as an independent Bangladesh. The picture includes text that says it shows 93,000 captured Pakistani army officers. The image in fact shows volunteers posing for a US photographer in Germany in 2006 when he created a sculpture for an art museum."The people of East Pakistan did this to

  • VC group calls for return to Silicon Valley Bank amid FDIC control

    A group of Silicon Valley firms led by Hemant Taneja, managing director of Palo Alto-based General Catalyst, posted a plea on social media for the startups they support to place at least half of their capital in Silicon Valley Bridge Bank.

  • UK gives India £2.3bn in aid despite pledge to stop handouts

    Britain has sent £2.3 billion in aid to India since 2016, despite ministers having given the impression that the country would receive no more money, a report reveals.

  • Hungary ruling party seeks new delay in Nordic NATO ratifications

    BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary's ruling party lawmakers want to postpone next week's parliament session, which means a further delay in its ratification of Finland and Sweden's NATO admission. An opposition party lawmaker, Agnes Vadai, of the leftist Democratic Coalition, said in a Facebook post on Tuesday she had received a letter from Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen informing her that the ruling Fidesz and the Christian Democrats want to postpone the session which would have started on Monday.

  • US drone may never be recovered from Black Sea, Kirby says

    White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. drone that went down over the Black Sea Tuesday might never be recovered. Kirby said in an interview on “CNN This Morning” on Wednesday that officials are determining if any recovery effort is possible, but said the drone fell into “very deep water.” He said…

  • Automotive manufacturing expert says Tesla's Mexico factory is a 'genius move' for building a $25,000 car

    Tesla is making the right moves to get a more affordable car on the road, expert Sandy Munro said, especially with a "genius move" to build in Mexico.

  • North Korea launches two ballistic missiles into sea as allies hold military drills

    North Korea test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles Tuesday in another show of force after the U.S. and South Korea began military drills that Pyongyang views as an invasion rehearsal, its neighbors said.

  • Russian jet collides with American drone over Black Sea, U.S. military says

    The U.S. military says a Russian jet collided with an American drone over the Black Sea, 75 miles southwest of the Crimean Peninsula in Ukraine. After the incident, the drone was unable to fly and crashed into international waters, where the U.S. is attempting to recover the wreckage before the Russians can get to it. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports.

  • The Iran-Saudi Deal Is Uncomfortable. Welcome It Anyway.

    The announcement in Beijing last Friday of an agreement to restore normal diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran is certainly uncomfortable for the U.S. It reflects the growing clout China enjoys in the Middle East. The deal serves the primary U.S. regional interest in maintaining stability to promote the free flow of oil and liquefied natural gas. Given current Iranian conventional capabilities, a military escalation between Iran and Saudi Arabia could produce devastating consequences for the world economy.

  • Detroit Pistons' Jaden Ivey coming out of NBA health and safety protocols? What it means

    The Detroit Pistons have been without rookie point guard Jaden Ivey since Friday, when he entered the NBA's "health and safety protocols."

  • Turkey plans to ratify Finland's NATO bid ahead of May polls -sources

    Turkey's parliament will "highly likely" ratify Finland's NATO accession bid before mid-April, two Turkish officials told Reuters on Wednesday, a day before Finnish President Sauli Niinisto visits the country. Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the trans-Atlantic defence pact after Russia invaded Ukraine, but faced unexpected objections from Turkey. Ankara says Stockholm harbours members of terrorist groups, which Sweden denies.

  • OpenAI releases GPT-4, artificial intelligence that can 'see' and do taxes

    OpenAI said Tuesday it was unveiling GPT-4, a new version of its artificial intelligence software.

  • Trinity Rodman Opens Up About Social Media Pressure and Being Compared to Her Father

    "I've learned to just be confident in myself and be proud of everything that I do," Rodman tells PEOPLE

  • Why Saudi snub of Biden on China-Iran deal may help US relations

    Saudi Arabia’s embrace of Chinese diplomacy with Iran is being viewed as yet another snub by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against President Biden, however, the deal may ultimately help the United States’ strategy in the Middle East. While experts see a risk of further damage to Washington’s relations with Riyadh, and the deal perhaps…

  • Tinned Fish Is Trending—6 Reasons Sardines Are One of the Healthiest You Can Eat

    Whether you love or hate ’em, the truth is out: Sardines are beneficial for the health of your heart, brain, bones, muscles, and more.