Australian officials push back against UNESCO in a battle over Great Barrier Reef
Australian officials argued against UNESCO's recommendation to put the Great Barrier Reef on the endangered species list.
Australia’s environment minister said Tuesday her government will lobby against UNESCO adding the Great Barrier Reef to a list of endangered World Heritage sites, arguing that criticisms of government inaction on climate change were outdated. Officials from the U.N. cultural agency and the International Union for Conservation of Nature released a report on Monday warning that without “ambitious, rapid and sustained” climate action, the world’s largest coral reef is in peril. The report, which recommended shifting the Great Barrier Reef to endangered status, followed a 10-day mission in March to the famed reef system off Australia’s northeast coast that was added to the World Heritage list in 1981.
Cochise County supervisors are holding out on certifying voters' election results, which would help Democrats, and Katie Hobbs is fighting them.
Sam Brinton, who faces a felony charge, initially told cops they didn't take the bag, but later backtracked and said they "got nervous," police said.
As his father drove from California toward Nevada, repeating prayers while wearing a football helmet, a 12-year-old boy made an emergency call from the passenger seat, telling dispatchers he was concerned about his safety.
A wealthy Connecticut woman whose criminal case file was sealed from public view was sentenced Tuesday to one year in jail for secretly recording three people, including a minor, in a manner involving sexual desire. Hadley Palmer, 54, of Greenwich, was led out of the state courtroom in Stamford in handcuffs by judicial marshals. Judge John Blawie, who sealed Palmer's case file earlier this year over objections by the The Associated Press, ordered that the file remain sealed Tuesday, keeping the specifics of the charges included in an arrest warrant shielded from public view.
After Tiger Woods addressed the media Tuesday before his Hero World Challenge, Phil Mickelson took to Twitter to respond to comments.
The Utah senator responded to the former president's meeting with Kanye West and white supremacist Nick Fuentes.
She was found dead in the trunk of a vehicle being driven by her girlfriend in Michigan, state police say.
Sen. Thom Tillis deflected blame from the former president, who hosted a notorious white supremacist for dinner at Mar-a-Lago.
Sky 5 captured a Boeing C-17 at Boston's Logan Airport on Tuesday. The large military transport aircraft was developed for the United States Air Force and is typically used to transport equipment ahead of a presidential or VIP visit.
Alabama won't seek another lethal injection date for an inmate whose September execution had been halted because of problems establishing an intravenous line, according to the terms of a settlement agreement approved on Monday. The state agreed to never use lethal injection again as an execution method to put Alan Eugene Miller to death. Any future effort to execute him will be done by nitrogen hypoxia, an execution method authorized in Alabama but that has never been used to carry out a death sentence in the US.
After the 2020 and 2021 seasons, the Packers had one very specific Aaron Rodgers problem. As the 2022 season works its way toward a conclusion, the Packers have a different kind of Aaron Rodgers problem. Previously, the concern was that Rodgers would retire or try to force his way to a new team. Currently (or, [more]
It's time to audit those fantasy rosters. Jennifer Eakins suggests five players to drop to make room for your Week 13 pickups.
The late night host mocked the "meeting of the mindless" before revealing which part of the meal he'd have loved to have seen.
NBC Sports Chicago's predictions for the free agent destinations of top shortstops such as Trea Turner and Carlos Correa as well as Aaron Judge, Willson Contreras and even Jason Heyward.
Financial experts break down what you need to earn to afford a median-priced home in the United States.
After Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin died Monday following a battle with cancer, the new Congress will begin with a vacancy until there is a special election.
Denver's 1st-round pick that was sent to Seattle keeps getting higher, and the team's pick from San Fran (via Miami) keeps getting lower.
Duchess Sarah Ferguson (aka Fergie) has been invited to have Christmas with the royals in Sandringham after a 30-year ban.
Lopez and Affleck ended their engagement in 2004. "It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn't get it right," the singer shared.