An Australian Oil Giant Will Be Paid to Bury Its Own Emissions

James Thornhill
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Australian taxpayers will soon be helping to foot the bill for the emissions reduction efforts of one of the nation’s largest fossil fuel companies.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Santos Ltd. on Monday sanctioned the first carbon capture and storage project eligible for funding under a controversial change to a government program that pays companies to lower emissions. The move is another sign of the continued support for fossil fuels by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who later spoke at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and whose proposals to reach net zero by 2050 have been widely criticized.

“It’s Australian taxpayers subsidizing the fossil fuel industry as opposed to the fossil fuel industry being made to pay even remotely a small share of their cost of doing business,” said Tim Buckley, a director at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis. “The absolute core priority of the government -- the gas-led recovery -- is all about supporting more fossil fuel production.”

Adelaide, South Australia-based Santos declined to comment on taxpayer funding of the facility. The company’s A$220 million ($165 million) Moomba project, which will also receive a federal grant, plans to store 1.7 million tons of greenhouse gases annually in underground reservoirs from 2024 after capturing it from a nearby plant that processes the region’s natural gas.

CCS is one of the key technologies being promoted by the government as part of its roadmap to reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, yet critics argue that it helps prolong the use of fossil fuels.

Moomba will qualify for carbon credits for a 25-year period, at a likely cost to the taxpayer of at least A$720 million, according to Buckley. His calculations are based on the current prices the government pays for Australia carbon credits of around A$17 per ton, a level which he said was likely to rise in the years ahead as the demand for offsets increases. Prices on the voluntary market, where companies can buy the allowances to help offset their own emissions, are normally higher.

“This is the first time a national government will award tradable, high-integrity carbon credits to large-scale projects that capture and permanently store carbon underground,” Energy Minister Angus Taylor said in a statement on Tuesday.

The government’s Emissions Reduction fund was established in 2015 to purchase abatement in the form of carbon credits from eligible projects. Up to now those have primarily been in the agriculture sector. Santos’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Gallagher had previously said that enabling it to generate credits was essential for the project to stack up economically.

Moomba CCS was an “important milestone” on the company’s path to hitting net-zero emissions from its operations by 2040, Gallagher said in a statement on Monday, while the International Energy Agency has said that it will be almost impossible for the world to reach net-zero without CCS. Still, the technology has had only mixed success. Chevron Corp.’s multibillion dollar project at its Gorgon liquefied natural gas facility in Western Australia went over time and budget, missing targets set by the state government.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Frost settles over northern Illinois Monday, and more freezing nights ahead

    The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for several northwest suburbs early Monday after overnight temperatures dipped below 32 degrees, foreshadowing several more frozen nights, forecasters said. It was 30 degrees in Aurora. Chicago, meanwhile, saw temperatures drop to 35 degrees early Monday at O’Hare International Airport, where the city’s temperature is officially recorded. ...

  • Ringgit Isn’t Afraid of Fed Taper Storm as Economy Eyes Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Currency traders are gearing up for an action-packed week as the Federal Reserve moves toward tapering its debt purchases. But the Malaysian ringgit is looking surprisingly calm.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe currency looks set to

  • Luka Doncic hits long 3, Mavericks holds off Kings 105-99

    Luka Doncic made a 36-foot 3-pointer to beat the shot clock and blunt a late Sacramento rally and finished with 23 points in the Dallas Mavericks’ 105-99 victory over the Kings on Sunday. The Kings cut a 12-point deficit to 92-89 with 4:53 to play. “That was a big-time shot,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said.

  • American Airlines' flight cancellations are latest travel disruptor

    It was another nightmare weekend for thousands of fliers as American Airlines canceled more than 1,800 flights, scrambling travel plans from New York to Texas. Errol Barnett reports.

  • US hopes Richardson's Myanmar mission can produce results

    The Biden administration said Monday it welcomes a private mission to Myanmar by former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson as a possible way to help speed humanitarian access to the country. The State Department said Richardson was making the trip on his own but that it hoped he could help convince Myanmar’s leaders to allow in much needed aid for the coronavirus pandemic and other urgent needs. "Governor Richardson has extensive experience working on humanitarian issues," the department said.

  • New Yorkers Are In for 24% Heating Bill Increase This Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- New Yorkers are in for a 24% increase in their heating bills this winter as a global natural gas shortage is sending prices for the fuel surging. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismUtility Consolidated Edison Inc. is warning New York

  • Dark horse right-wing party emerges as third-largest in Japan lower house

    A right-wing Japanese party with a stronghold in the western city of Osaka surprisingly emerged as the third-largest in Sunday's election, capitalising on some discontent with the central government and the left-wing opposition. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) defied expectations and held its strong majority in the lower house poll, solidifying his position in a fractious party and allowing him to ramp up economic stimulus. But the left-leaning opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) lost some seats although it remained the second-biggest party in the house.

  • Thinking of Downsizing in Retirement? You May Want to Do It Before Your Career Ends

    It's common practice for people to downsize their homes once they enter retirement. For one thing, retirees with children often reach empty-nester status by the time their careers come to a close and therefore don't need as much space at home. Also, retiring can mean moving over to a fixed income, and a limited one at that.

  • Analysis-Lebanon is dragged back into eye of Iranian-Saudi storm

    Already mired in economic collapse, Lebanon is facing a blast of Gulf Arab anger after a prominent broadcaster-turned-minister levelled blunt criticism at Saudi Arabia, in a row that has further strained Beirut's ties with once generous benefactors. Many ordinary Lebanese fear it is they who will pay the price for the diplomatic deep freeze provoked by the latest spat, which has roots in a long-running rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran that underpins conflicts across the Middle East. Saudi Arabia and its fellow Gulf Arab monarchies once spent billions of dollars in aid in Lebanon, and still provide jobs and a haven for much of Lebanon's huge diaspora.

  • Warriors Report Card: Player grades for Warriors’ win over OKC Thunder

    Player grades from the Golden State Warriors' home win over the young Oklahoma City Thunder.

  • Treasury’s Tapering Seen Outpacing Fed, With $1 Trillion in Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve won’t be the only one announcing a taper on Wednesday. The Treasury Department, for the first time in more than five years, will likely unveil a scaling down of its behemoth quarterly sale of longer-term securities.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in

  • NCAA issues ‘public reprimand’ to Miami Hurricanes for ‘communication devices’ violation

    The NCAA has issued a “public reprimand” to the University of Miami for violating rule 1-4-12 involving coaches’ phones, headsets and communication devices.

  • Family of Missouri motorcyclist killed in collision wants 85-year-old held accountable

    Authorities have announced that the driver who killed a 22-year-old St. Charles man will not face any charges. The victim’s family is looking for answers about why the 85-year-old driver is not being held accountable.

  • Military weighs penalties for those who refuse COVID vaccine

    As deadlines loom for military and defense civilians to get mandated COVID-19 vaccines, senior leaders must now wrestle with the fate of those who flatly refuse the shots or are seeking exemptions, and how to make sure they are treated fairly and equally. Exemption decisions for medical, religious and administrative reasons will be made by unit commanders around the world, on what the Pentagon says will be a “case-by-case” basis. Brig. Gen. Darrin Cox, surgeon general at Army Forces Command, said commanders want to ensure they are following the rules.

  • Elon Musk Is Now Three Times Richer Than Warren Buffett

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s latest rally has blasted co-founder Elon Musk’s wealth past a new milestone: It now eclipses famed investor Warren Buffett’s fortune by a factor of three. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismMusk’s net worth rose by $24 b

  • Video appears to show Melania Trump turning away and rolling her eyes immediately after smiling next to Donald at World Series game

    In the past, Melania Trump has been seen slapping away her husband's hand, ripping her hand away from his, and walking away from him during photo ops.

  • What does ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ mean? Everything you need to know about the Joe Biden insult

    "Let's go, Brandon" is becoming a rallying cry and is all the rage for the Republican base, filling as a stand-in for insulting President Joe Biden.

  • This Is Where the First Climate Wars Will Break Out

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/Photos Getty ImagesClimate-related warfare is a near-term reality—not some far-off boogeyman—according to leading defense thinkers and military strategists. They are still talking about the importance of fighting climate change, but they’re also making plans to fight other human beings because of climate change.So, where will these climate-related battles take place?Some people argue they already have, with controversial academic reports claiming recent conf

  • Biden Appears to Doze Off during United Nations Climate Change Conference

    President Biden appeared to doze off while listening to the opening speeches at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP26.

  • California’s landscapers to bear brunt of ban on gas-powered lawnmowers

    The state’s move to electric off-road engines will cut noise and pollution – but some businesses are far from happy ‘Maybe the writers of this should mow a lawn a few times before judging what’s best for us.’ Photograph: Garo / Phanie/Rex Features Sometimes I wish I lived in California. It’s not just the weather or In-N-Out Burgers, it’s simpler than that. It’s the peace and quiet I’d soon be experiencing when the state’s new ban on gas-powered engines takes effect. No loud leaf blowers drowning