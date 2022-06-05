Australian Opposition’s Dutton Names 10 Women in Shadow Cabinet

(Bloomberg) -- Australian opposition leader Peter Dutton unveiled a shadow cabinet with 10 women among its 24 members as the Liberal-National coalition seeks to woo back female voters who deserted it at last month’s election.

The center-right Liberal Party will hold 18 of the shadow portfolios and the National Party, which represents rural and regional Australia, will have the other six. Deputy Liberal leader Sussan Ley will be shadow industry minister and opposition spokesperson for women.

“We’ve tried to get a balance here and the balance is not just across jurisdictions, not just in terms of gender, but experience,” Dutton told reporters in Brisbane on Sunday. “I’m very proud of the team that we’ve been able to put together.”

Among the key roles:

Angus Taylor will be shadow treasurer

Andrew Hastie, who served with Australian special forces in Afghanistan, will be shadow defense minister

Simon Birmingham shadow foreign affairs

Jane Hume shadow finance

Susan McDonald shadow resources

Alan Tudge shadow education minister

Michaelia Cash, will be shadow minister for employment and workplace relations

Karen Andrews will be shadow home affairs minister

Anne Ruston shadow health and aged care

Sarah Henderson shadow for communications

Julian Leeser becomes shadow attorney-general,

Nationals leader David Littleproud will remain in the shadow agriculture portfolio, while Bridget McKenzie will be Nationals leader in the senate and shadow minister for infrastructure, transport and regional development.

Former Foreign Minister Marise Payne will be shadow cabinet secretary.

