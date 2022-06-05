Australian Opposition’s Dutton Names 10 Women in Shadow Cabinet
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Peter DuttonAustralian politician
(Bloomberg) -- Australian opposition leader Peter Dutton unveiled a shadow cabinet with 10 women among its 24 members as the Liberal-National coalition seeks to woo back female voters who deserted it at last month’s election.
Most Read from Bloomberg
‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News Daily
Oil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend Market
Starbucks Illegally Closing N.Y. Cafe to Retaliate, Union Claims
‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian Roots
There’s a Better Solution for Student Loans Than Forgiving Debt, Experts Say
The center-right Liberal Party will hold 18 of the shadow portfolios and the National Party, which represents rural and regional Australia, will have the other six. Deputy Liberal leader Sussan Ley will be shadow industry minister and opposition spokesperson for women.
“We’ve tried to get a balance here and the balance is not just across jurisdictions, not just in terms of gender, but experience,” Dutton told reporters in Brisbane on Sunday. “I’m very proud of the team that we’ve been able to put together.”
Among the key roles:
Angus Taylor will be shadow treasurer
Andrew Hastie, who served with Australian special forces in Afghanistan, will be shadow defense minister
Simon Birmingham shadow foreign affairs
Jane Hume shadow finance
Susan McDonald shadow resources
Alan Tudge shadow education minister
Michaelia Cash, will be shadow minister for employment and workplace relations
Karen Andrews will be shadow home affairs minister
Anne Ruston shadow health and aged care
Sarah Henderson shadow for communications
Julian Leeser becomes shadow attorney-general,
Nationals leader David Littleproud will remain in the shadow agriculture portfolio, while Bridget McKenzie will be Nationals leader in the senate and shadow minister for infrastructure, transport and regional development.
Former Foreign Minister Marise Payne will be shadow cabinet secretary.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Oz Won by Ditching the Oprahverse for Trump and Planet Hannity
In Seattle’s Burning Hot Real Estate Market, It’s A.I. or Bust
Seven Ways to Beat Burnout and Get Your Career Back on Track
For Finland, a Border With Russia Is Bad. But It’s Better Than No Border at All
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.