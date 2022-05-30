New Australian opposition leader says China 'biggest issue'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Peter Dutton
    Australian politician
  • Scott Morrison
    30th Prime Minister of Australia
  • Sussan Ley
    Australian politician

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Former Defense Minister Peter Dutton was chosen Monday to lead Australia's conservative opposition following the party's election defeat nine days ago.

Defeated Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he would step down as Liberal Party leader after his loss to new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who leads the left-leaning Labor Party. Dutton was elected unopposed to become the new leader of the Liberal Party, and former environment minister Sussan Ley was elected his deputy.

Before entering Parliament, Dutton, 51, worked for a decade as a police officer and is known for his tough stances on immigration and law and order.

He said China's leadership under Xi Jinping was the “biggest issue our country will face in our lifetimes."

“That’s the assessment of the American, British, Japanese, Indians, and it’s our assessment as well. I will support policies which help to defend our country," he said. “I want us to have a productive relationship with China. I want it to be restored, but that is an issue for China."

He vowed to be true to the party’s values and represent Australia’s “forgotten people” in the suburbs and regional areas.

“Make no mistake, and Australians understand this, the next three years under Labor is going to be tough for the Australian people,” Dutton said. “Already they’re breaking promises and foreshadowing policy shifts.”

He said that before the next election “we will have presented a plan to the Australian people which will clean up Labor’s inevitable mess and lay out our own vision.”

Ley, meanwhile, pledged to earn back the trust and faith of female voters who deserted the party in the election.

“My message to the women of Australia is ‘We hear you’,” she said.

Morrison congratulated Dutton and Ley.

“They are incredibly experienced, well versed, deeply, deeply committed Australians to both the Liberal cause and, of course, the cause of the nation and I think they’ll do an outstanding job and I look forward to giving them all of my full support,” Morrison said.

Coalition partner the Nationals also chose a new leader, David Littleproud, a former banker who represents the Queensland district of Maranoa. He was elected in a party meeting on Monday after a three-way contest with former Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and Darren Chester.

New South Wales Sen. Perin Davey was elected as the Nationals deputy.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Peter Dutton: Staunch conservative named Australia's opposition leader

    Peter Dutton - an ex-policeman and polarising figure - will succeed Scott Morrison as Liberal leader.

  • Ex-Defense Minister to Lead Australia’s Opposition Liberal Party

    (Bloomberg) -- Former defence minister Peter Dutton has been elected unanimously to lead Australia’s center-right Liberal Party after its election defeat, potentially foreshadowing a shift to the right in the country’s largest conservative party.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellStocks Gain as China Virus Easing Spurs Optimism: Markets WrapElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Bill

  • Here is the cost to foreigners who flee to the safety of U.S. Treasurys

    Safety has its price, and that's the case for investors who flee to the safest asset in the financial system, U.S. Treasury securities.

  • Eurovision Winner Sells Trophy for $900,000 to Buy Drones for Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellStocks Gain as China Virus Easing Spurs Optimism: Markets WrapElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished for NowA crypto-currency exchange bought this year’s Eurovision crystal mic trophy from Kalush Orchestra, the Ukrainian rap-folk band that won t

  • Norwegian Air orders 50 Boeing MAX aircraft, resolving dispute

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norwegian Air has agreed to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and secured options for a further 30 of the planes at an undisclosed price, ending a contract dispute between the two firms, the budget carrier said on Monday. The deal is a boost for Boeing, anchoring long-standing customer Norwegian to the U.S. plane maker after the Oslo-based airline earlier this year said it would consider switching to rival Airbus. For Norwegian the deal marks a return to aircraft ownership after it was forced to resort to leasing deals during bankruptcy proceedings that rescued the company last year.

  • Slinger schools in Washington County go on lockdown after a report of a student with a gun; suspect in custody

    Slinger Middle School in Washington County went on lockdown Friday afternoon after a report of a student with a gun.

  • 'They can't afford to stay': Do Louisville prosecutors, lawyers need higher starting pay?

    Officials with the Jefferson County Attorney's Office and Louisville Metro Public Defender's Office say starting pay raises are needed to keep staff.

  • Russia Offers to Ease Ukraine Grain Blockade. Don’t Count on It.

    Western diplomats have increased pressure on Moscow to let Ukrainian grain come to market. Russia said it would lift the blockade for food shipments if sanctions are dropped.

  • Japan PM Kishida's support hits highest ever as election nears -Nikkei

    Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida scored his highest approval ratings since taking office eight months ago in a weekend survey, the Nikkei daily reported, with critical upper house elections just weeks away. Should Kishida, fresh from talks with U.S. President Joe Biden last week, and his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) win a decisive victory in July's election, he won't face another scheduled ballot for three years. Support for Kishida and his cabinet climbed to 66%, a rise of 5 points from the previous April survey and the highest since he took office last October, according to a weekend survey by the Nikkei and TV Tokyo.

  • Volkswagen CEO defends operations in China's Xinjiang, Handelsblatt reports

    Volkswagen plans to continue operations at its plant in China's Xinjiang region despite reports of human rights violations there, the chief executive said in comments published by the Handelsblatt newspaper on Monday. The German carmaker, which has a joint venture with China's biggest automaker SAIC Motor, has since 2013 run a plant in Urumqi, the capital of the western region where Western nations and rights groups say ethnic Uyghurs face torture and detention. "I believe that the presence of SAIC Volkswagen leads to the situation improving for people," Chief Executive Herbert Diess was quoted as saying.

  • US raises concerns over UN human rights chief’s visit to China

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken is raising concerns with United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet’s recent visit to China, where she explored human rights issues in the country, including what is said to be the detention of at least 1 million Uyghur Muslims in prison-like camps in the region of Xinjiang. Blinken…

  • Zero-COVID, big money: China's anti-virus spending boosts medical, tech, construction

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's 'zero-COVID' policy of constantly monitoring, testing and isolating its citizens to prevent the spread of the coronavirus has battered much of the country's economy, but it has created bubbles of growth in the medical, technology and construction sectors. The Chinese government, alone among major countries in vowing to eradicate the coronavirus within its borders, is on track to spend more than $52 billion (350 billion yuan) this year on testing, new medical facilities, monitoring equipment and other anti-COVID measures, which will benefit as many as 3,000 companies, according to analysts. "In China, the companies that provide testing services and other related industries are making big money because of the government's focus on a containment-based approach in fighting COVID," said Yanzhong Huang, a global health specialist at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), a U.S. think tank.

  • US retakes first place from Japan on Top500 supercomputer ranking

    The United States is on top of the supercomputing world in the Top500 ranking of the most powerful systems.

  • Ukrainians see their culture being erased as Russia hits beloved sites

    Ukrainians say deliberate attacks on cultural sites, war crime under the 1954 Hague Convention, are part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s effort to erase Ukrainian identity.

  • How a sailor reunited with the Vietnamese refugees he helped rescue after fall of Saigon

    Lisa Dam fled Vietnam in 1978 with 50 other people, only to find themselves lost in the South China Sea, adrift on a fishing boat.

  • Australian PM’s Labor Party Gets Parliament Majority, ABC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s Labor Party clinched a parliamentary majority after day of ballots getting counted in tightly contested seats, giving his government the heft to push through bills on issues ranging from climate change to anti-corruption measures. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellStocks Gain as China Virus Easing Spurs Optimism: Markets

  • 2 of the world's top rice producers are reportedly in discussions about hiking prices, and it's bad news for buyers

    Thailand and Vietnam are the world's second- and third-largest rice exporters after India, accounting for about one-quarter of the world's exports.

  • Rumor: Arkansas’ Jaylin Williams has received draft promise

    Williams announced that he will remain in the NBA draft and forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility.

  • The idea of America is under attack. This is how we'll defend it

    It's time to regroup and use the tools at our disposal to defend democracy, communicate our core values and address everyday problems facing Arizona.

  • Newly arrived Ukrainians recount escaping war, finding haven in Chicago. ‘No child should have to live through this.’

    Each time a police siren wailed or an airplane whirred overhead, Olena Raczkiewycz would relive the terror of her last few days in Ukraine, when Russian tanks and bombs besieged her country. This sensation lasted for the first month or so after her late February escape from Kyiv. The everyday innocuous sounds that might mimic an air raid alert or rockets launching could plunge her into a state ...