Australian pension fund client queries GQG about Adani investment

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad
Lewis Jackson
·2 min read

By Lewis Jackson

SYDNEY (Reuters) -An Australian pension fund client of GQG Partners has asked the U.S. boutique investment firm for more information about its nearly $1.9 billion investment in the embattled Indian Adani group.

GQG Partners bought shares worth $1.87 billion in four Adani group companies, marking the first major investment in the Indian conglomerate since a short-seller's critical report sparked a stock rout.

The U.S. firm manages money on behalf of at least four major Australian pension funds with a total of A$563 billion under management. GQG's investment could expose these funds to Adani at a time when major investors, including Norway's sovereign wealth fund, are selling the stock.

Cbus Super, with A$71 billion under management, has a A$243 million emerging markets mandate with GQG Partners. A spokesperson told Reuters the fund is working to get a clear picture of its Adani exposure.

"Adani entities had not been part of the portfolio, but we are currently engaging with the external manager who has recently made acquisitions in this area," they said.

GQG Partners Australia and New Zealand managing director Laird Abernethy said in a statement the fund manager had reached out to all its institutional investors to explain the rationale for its purchase.

AustralianSuper, which has an external mandate with GQG Partners, will be exposed to the four Adani Group companies following the deal, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The $258 billion fund had no investments in Adani Group companies as of June 2022, according to a review of the most recent holdings disclosures.

A spokesperson for the A$67 billion Rest Super said the pension fund was aware of the transaction and "currently it has not impacted our portfolio."

Shares of Australia-listed GQG Partners closed down 3% on Friday after news of the investment was made public. The wider bourse edged up 0.4%.

"There's a very high level of scepticism about what that stake means, whether they've understood the risk they're taking on," said Jun Bei Liu, who manages the A$1.2 billion Tribeca Alpha Plus Fund.

New York-based short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the Adani Group in a Jan. 24 report of stock manipulation and improper use of offshore tax havens that it said obscured the extent of Adani family stock ownership in group firms.

The Indian conglomerate, which has denied any wrongdoing, has since seen more than $130 billion wiped off the value of its seven listed firms.

(Reporting by Lewis JacksonEditing by Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Racks Up Weekly Gain as Investors Warm to China’s Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a weekly gain as optimism over China’s recovery offset concern that US monetary policy is set to tighten further.Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeCitigroup Cuts Hundreds of Jobs, Including in Investment Banking and Mortgage UnitsSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.West Texas Intermed

  • Ukraine Latest: US to Donate Ammo; Putin Meets Security Council

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin will hold a regular meeting of the Russian Security Council on Friday, a day after scrapping a trip to southern Russia after an attack in a village near the border with Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeCitigroup Cuts Hundreds of Jobs, Including in Investment Banking and Mortgag

  • Xmon Tokens Fall 80% After End of SudoSwap Lock Drop Program

    Traders initially bid up prices of Xmon to get an airdrop of sudo, the governance tokens of SudoSwap.

  • Lufthansa returns to annual profit after Covid losses

    German airline giant Lufthansa said Friday it returned to annual profit in 2022 after two years of losses, its fortunes lifted by rebounding demand as economies reopened after Covid shutdowns.Lufthansa, which also includes Eurowings, Austrian, Swiss and Brussels Airlines, said 102 million passengers flew with airlines of the group in 2022 -- more than twice as many as in 2021. 

  • New crew from US, Russia and UAE arrives at space station

    The SpaceX capsule and its four astronauts had to wait 65 feet (20 meters) from the orbiting lab, as flight controllers in California scrambled to come up with a software fix. SpaceX Mission Control urged patience, telling the astronauts they could stay in this holding pattern for up to two hours. In the end, the linkup occurred an hour late as the capsule and space station soared 260 miles (420 kilometers) above the coast of Somalia.

  • Global Stocks Set for Weekly Gain; Dollar Declines: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of global stocks was set to snap a three-week run of losses as investors weigh the negative impact of higher interest rates against positive growth signs from China’s economy. Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeCitigroup Cuts Hundreds of Jobs, Including in Investment Banking and Mortgage UnitsSorry, Twitt

  • Asian stocks following U.S. markets higher as interest-rate fear turns to hope

    ASSOCIATED PRESS BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher early Friday after a Federal Reserve official raised hopes the U.S. central bank might not step up its anti-inflation fight as much as feared.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Warns Against Landmark Move by Biden

    The legendary investor says the Student Loan Relief program will have "terrible consequences" for America.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom

  • Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi banned from Indian stock market

    India's market regulator says they were involved in share price manipulation.

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Do you love dividends? Of course you do — and rightly so! Scholars who study the stock market’s historical performance estimate that over time, the payment (and reinvestment, and compounding) of dividends have contributed anywhere from 30% to 90% of the S&P 500’s total returns. Simply put, if you’re not investing in dividend stocks, you’re doing it wrong. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two stocks that are offering dividends of at least 11% yield – that’s almost 6x higher the averag

  • This Dividend Growth Stock Seemed Stable, But Just Suspended Its Payouts

    It can be tempting to think that because a company has a strong track record of paying and increasing dividends the trend will continue. A great example of that is what happened with Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ: HCSG) in February. Healthcare Services' business centers around housekeeping and dining services it offers to healthcare facilities.

  • Build Your Wealth by Buying and Holding These 2 Dividend Stocks for at Least 20 Years

    When your time horizon for investing is as long as Warren Buffett's, your universe of investable stocks for wealth building is larger than that of most investors. Rather than looking for short-term growth or a great dividend yield today with questionable dividend sustainability in the future, finding businesses that'll keep delivering tortoise-paced returns for 20 years or more ensures that you'll have an abundance of time for your initial investment to steadily compound in value, making you richer in the process. Most stocks don't have the history of consistent performance to justify such a long-term investment, unfortunately.

  • Will Bitcoin mint more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here are Warren Buffett's 3 reasons for why he believes crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Join Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet in the $1 Trillion Club

    Artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, and the metaverse could catapult these companies to trillion-dollar valuations.

  • Rivian Is Pumping the Brakes on Spending and Production Growth. That's a Green Flag for Investors.

    Investors reacted with disappointment when Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) provided its fourth-quarter 2022 financial and operational update yesterday evening. Rather, it was what the company said about 2023 that spooked investors and sent the stock down. The company is throttling its investment spending and provided an outlook for 2023 vehicle production below Wall Street expectations.

  • Pakistani rupee touches record low, bonds fall as IMF talks drag

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's rupee touched a record low and its dollar bonds slumped on Thursday as the country struggles to unlock critical IMF funding, while a bigger-than-expected interest rate hike failed to revive its markets. The country's international bonds fell by more than 3 cents on the dollar. The currency - which has weakened by nearly 20% since the start of the year - has been sliding after delays in a deal between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that parties have been negotiating since early last month.

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 FAANG Stocks, but He Especially Loves This One

    This isn't just Buffett's favorite FAANG stock; it's his favorite stock overall outside of Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Could an FDA Approval Send This Stock Flying?

    For a small-cap stock, getting approval from the Food and Drug administration (FDA) for a drug can be the game changer that sends its value soaring. One stock investors should be watching closely right now is Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX). At a valuation of only $1.4 billion, it's a modestly sized healthcare company.

  • Tesla Stock Could Take a Big Hit After Investor Day

    Tesla shareholders often react to the news that CEO Elon Musk reveals at its quarterly or annual meetings. The electric vehicle manufacturer's shares often decline after its meetings and today's 2023 investor meeting may yield the same result. Shares of Tesla are down by 1.4% today, but rose by 11.8% during the past month.