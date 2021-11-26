Australian pilot charged in killing of missing senior couple

An Australian airline pilot has been charged with the killing of a missing elderly couple.

Greg Lynn was reportedly fired from his job at Jetstar, an Australian budget airline owned by Qantas, shortly after he was arrested on Monday. He was charged on Friday, after three days of questioning.

The 55-year-old father of three is accused of killing Russell Hill, 74, and Carol Clay, 73. The two haven’t been seen since March 2020.

Lynn “sat unmoving during his brief court appearance on Friday morning,” the Australian newspaper The Age reported.

He was arrested Monday afternoon at a campsite about 34 miles from where Hill and Clay were last seen.

The disappearance of the pair generated headlines across the country, and it sparked one of Victoria’s largest missing person investigations.

Australian authorities allege that Hill and Clay disappeared from the Victorian Alpine National Park and were killed on March 20, 2020.

According to court documents, the couple used a radio to call a friend that day, saying that they were about to set up camp in the Wonnangatta Valley.

The next day their campsite had been destroyed by fire, according to police.

“Our efforts to locate the remains of Russell and Carol will continue,” Victoria Police Assistant Commissioner Bob Hill said on Thursday.

His family said in a statement released through their lawyers that the revelations had left them “completely traumatized.”

It’s unclear what evidence investigators have against the former pilot, but his lawyer, Chris McLennan, told the court he was aware the police investigation was “fairly substantial.”

Lynn is expected to appear back at the regional court again on May 31, 2022. He was transported to Melbourne Assessment Prison on Friday afternoon.