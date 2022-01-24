Australian PM’s Account Blocked on China’s WeChat, Lawmaker Says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Westcott
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Scott Morrison
    30th Prime Minister of Australia

(Bloomberg) -- The popular Chinese messaging application WeChat appears to have blocked access to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s account, leading one senator to call for a parliament-wide boycott of the service.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Senator James Paterson, chair of the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security, said on Monday the prime minister’s team had been having trouble accessing the WeChat account for months. It was finally taken out of the government’s control in early January despite formal representations from Morrison’s office, he told radio station 4BC.

“My view is given that WeChat is such a closely controlled company by the Chinese Communist Party, that this amounts to foreign interference in our democracy and in an election year no less,” he said.

The prime minister’s office had no immediate comment on Monday. Efforts to find Scott Morrison’s WeChat account on Monday morning in China were unsuccessful.

With more than a billion users globally, WeChat is one of the most popular messaging applications in the world. China’s government regularly censors sensitive content, including on WeChat, which is owned by Tencent Holdings Ltd.

A Tencent spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Many Australian politicians, including opposition Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese, have WeChat accounts posting in Mandarin in an attempt to reach out to China’s large diaspora. In the 2016 census, about 5.6% of the population said they had Chinese ancestry -- more than one in 20 citizens.

Paterson called for all Australian politicians to stop using WeChat until the prime minister’s account was restored.

“No one should be legitimizing their censorship and their control over our public debate,” he said.

In comments to 4BC, Albanese said he would talk with Morrison over the WeChat incident, adding that it could have “national security implications.”

Former diplomat Dave Sharma, who is now a lawmaker in Morrison’s coalition, told Sky News the decision to block access to the prime minister’s account was “more likely than not state-sanctioned.”

“It shows the attitude towards free speech and freedom of expression that comes out of Beijing,” he said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US suspends 44 flights from China for 2 months

    This is a direct response to China’s “Zero COVID” policy that saw the same number of flights from U.S. to China canceled a few weeks ago.

  • 44 Australians heading to Beijing for Winter Olympics

    Australia will send 44 athletes to the Winter Olympics beginning Feb. 4 in Beijing — 23 women and 21 men in 10 disciplines. The Australian Olympic Committee said Monday that snowboarder Scotty James and mogul skier Britt Cox will compete at their fourth Olympics, joining just six other Australians to compete at four or more Winter Games. Another 12 athletes will compete at their third Olympics, 10 athletes return for their second while 20 athletes will make their Olympic debut.

  • Sycamore Expresses Interest in Kohl's After Starboard-Backed Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Department store retailer Kohl’s Corp. is fielding interest from two suitors at the same time that it’s grappling with multiple activist investors pressuring it to sell.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoU.S. Orders Families of Diplomats Out of Ukraine Citing War RiskThe latest potential takeover offer comes from Sy

  • Andreas Wellinger, Olympic ski jumping champion, left off German team for Beijing

    Andreas Wellinger, who earned three ski jumping medals at the 2018 Olympics, including normal hill gold, was left off Germany's team for the Beijing Games.

  • NBA Twitter reacts to Steph Curry’s game-winner at buzzer vs. Rockets

    After Steph Curry drilled a jumper at the buzzer to give the Warriors a much-needed win over the Rockets, NBA Twitter exploded with reactions. Here is what fans and analysts were saying on Friday night.

  • City of London’s $10 Trillion Chinese Conduit Plans for Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s relations with China may be at a low ebb but China Construction Bank Corp.’s City of London outpost is banking on ever closer financial flows between the two countries.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoU.S. Orders Families of Diplomats Out of Ukraine Citing War RiskThe branch is the sole renminbi clearin

  • Blinken 'very convinced' on 'united response' against Russia

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday signaled that the U.S. and its European allies were prepared to make a "united response" against any further Russian aggression Ukraine, following his diplomatic trip through Europe last week.Appearing on CBS's "Face the Nation," Blinken said he discussed two paths with his Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, one of diplomacy and one of continued Russian aggression."I tried to make...

  • How China and Russia forged a friendship after bridging decades-old differences

    Nearly 2,000km (1,200 miles) from Beijing, over a frozen river separating China and Russia, a steel bridge stands ready for the leaders of the two countries to personally declare it open. No launch date has been announced, but the Kremlin underscored the bridge's importance with the release of a transcript from a November meeting that discussed the opening ceremony. Ruslan Baysarov, board chairman of BTS-Most, which built Russia's section, told the Kremlin working group he had asked President Vl

  • Stock market has worst week since pandemic began

    Stock market has worst week since pandemic began

  • Bob Myers shares Warriors' NBA trade deadline thought process

    General Manager Bob Myers explained the Warriors' thought process as the NBA trade deadline nears.

  • Britain says Russia seeking to replace Ukraine government

    The British government on Saturday accused Russia of seeking to replace Ukraine’s government with a pro-Moscow administration, and said former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevheniy Murayev is being considered as a potential candidate. Murayev is head of the small pro-Russian party Nashi, which currently has no seats in Ukraine’s parliament. Britain’s Foreign Office named several other Ukrainian politicians it said had links with Russian intelligence services.

  • China property sector could see "significant" policy easing -BNP Paribas

    China's real estate sector will likely see "significant easing" in the policies that govern it, BNP Paribas Asset Management said, months after starting to build a long position in that sector's debt. "We are of the view that we are at a major inflection point in terms of policy and we are likely to see some significant easing," said Jean Charles Sambor, head of emerging market fixed income at BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNPPAM) in London. Sambor could only discuss the overall sector, not company-specific investments.

  • High school girls volleyball scores for the 2021-22 school year

    Girls' high school volleyball scores from Herkimer and Montgomery counties and Mohawk Valley leagues for the fall 2021 and winter 2021-22 seasons.

  • Wildfire along California's Big Sur forces evacuations

    Firefighters on Saturday were battling a wildfire that broke out in the rugged mountains along Big Sur, forcing hundreds of residents on this precarious stretch of the California coast to evacuate and authorities to shut its main roadway. The fire started Friday night in a steep canyon and quickly spread toward the sea, fanned by strong winds up to 50 mph (80 kph). The blaze burned at least 2.3 square miles (6 square kilometers) of brush and redwood trees, said Cecile Juliette, a spokesperson for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

  • Briton dies after Thailand knife attack: police

    A Thai suspect was in custody, police in Kanchanaburi province said, and another Briton who suffered injuries was in hospital.Police said a Thai man was suspected of attacking the two with a rice sickle for drinking and playing music loudly.Local media said the suspect had a history of mental health issues. Police said his history was being investigated.

  • Temasek Set to Buy Bridgepoint’s Testing Business for $7 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore state-owned investor Temasek Holdings Pte is nearing a deal to buy testing company Element Materials Technology from buyout firm Bridgepoint Group Plc for almost $7 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoU.S. Orders Families of Diplomats Out of Ukraine Citi

  • NFL playoffs Saturday: Garoppolo and Tannehill are same but different

    Two QBs similar to Mayfield played similar Saturday but had different results:

  • China’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech War

    (Bloomberg) -- In today’s China, behemoths like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. are out of favor, but “little giants” are on the rise.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoU.S. Orders Families of Diplomats Out of Ukraine Citing War RiskThat’s the designation for a new generation of startups that have been selecte

  • Fred Warner records career-high PFF score in 49ers' win over Packers

    Fred Warner recorded a career-high PFF score in win over the Packers

  • Which Really Costs More: Charging an EV or Filling Up Your Tank With Gas?

    Electric vehicles and gas cars have always come with a tradeoff. Fully electric vehicles are more expensive to buy, but they're cheaper to own because they're cheaper to fuel and maintain -- and they...