Australian PM Anthony Albanese says he is engaged to partner Jodie Haydon

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese announced his engagement to partner Jodie Haydon on social media on Thursday.

He posted a photo of the couple, with Ms Haydon wearing the new engagement ring, and captioned it: “She said yes”.

Mr Albanese’s engagement to Ms Haydon has sparked interest among the nation, partly because their marriage could mark a historic first for Australia. Depending on the timing of their wedding, Mr Albanese could become the first Australian prime minister to get married while holding office.

The proposal reportedly came after a Valentine’s Day dinner at Italian & Sons in Canberra, local media stated.

Mr Albanese, who had specially designed the engagement ring, according to the Guardian, asked Ms Haydon to marry him upon returning to their residence at The Lodge.

The couple expressed their excitement and gratitude, looking forward to a future together. “We are thrilled and excited to share this news and look forward to spending the rest of our lives together. We are so lucky to have found each other.” Ms Haydon is a financial services professional.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton and New Zealand prime minister Christopher Luxon congratulated the couple on the engagement.

Nine News reported that the prime minister has been reluctant in the past to share information about his personal life.

“It’s something I’m protective of,” he said. “I’m the one running for public office. Jodie has to put up with, if we’re out having dinner, put up with people coming up and photos and all that.

“But it’s part of the deal. It’s part of who I am.”

Australian Foreign Affairs minister Penny Wong posted on X: “Love is a beautiful thing. I’m so happy for you both!”

She said yes ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aU1Mk2WInH — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) February 14, 2024

“Congratulations!” Home Affairs minister Clare O’Neil said.

Mr Dutton told 2GB that he congratulated Mr Albanese on Thursday. “I wish them every happiness and it’s obviously a special relationship that they’ve got and I wish them every success.”

Mr Luxon said: “Congratulations Anthony – very happy for you and Jodie.”

Mr Albanese was previously married to Carmel Tebbutt, who is also a prominent figure in Australian politics. Ms Tebbutt served as a former deputy premier of New South Wales. They have a 23-year-old son.

Ms Haydon has previously told 7News: “He respects me being independent but also he is kind and thoughtful.”