Australian PM to Attend June NATO Meeting to Support Ukraine
(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will head to Europe for a NATO meeting in late June, in what the new leader has described as a show of support for Ukraine in the face of “thuggish, illegal behavior” by Russia.
In an interview with Sky News Australia Friday, Albanese didn’t confirm whether he would accept an invitation by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to visit Ukraine’s capital Kyiv but said he would attend the NATO meeting in Madrid on June 29.
“I’m going to NATO as a priority, because Australia is actually the largest non-NATO contributor to the efforts to support sovereignty in Ukraine and to support the people of Ukraine standing up against this thuggish, illegal behavior of Russia,” he said.
To date, Australia has pledged A$285 million ($200 million) in support to the Ukraine government, including the provision of more than a dozen M113 armored personnel carriers and Bushmaster armored vehicles.
Zelenskiy invited Albanese to visit Kyiv in a letter of congratulation following the new Australian prime minister’s election victory on May 21, Ukraine’s embassy in Australia confirmed on Friday.
In a speech to Australia’s Parliament on March 31, Zelenskiy thanked the Australian government for its support in the war against Russia but called for additional assistance.
At the time, then-opposition leader Albanese compared the invasion to the horrors of World War II, and said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attempts to divide Western nations had failed.
