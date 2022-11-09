Australian PM hopes for meeting with China's Xi at summit

FILE - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks with Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong at Parliament House in Canberra on Oct. 18, 2022. Albanese said Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2022 a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping would be a "positive thing" if one can be arranged on the sidelines of one of the leaders’ summits to be held in Southeast Asia this month. (Lukas Coch/Pool Photo via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
ROD McGUIRK
·2 min read

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Wednesday a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping would be a “positive thing” if one can be arranged on the sidelines of one of the leaders’ summits to be held in Southeast Asia this month.

Albanese’s shift from neutral language about the prospects of his first meeting with the Chinese leader suggests the Australian leader expects that talks will take place.

“I’ve made it very clear that dialogue is a good thing, and so if a meeting is arranged with Xi, then that would be a positive thing,” Albanese told reporters.

Albanese leaves Australia on Friday for an East Asia Summit in Cambodia, followed by a Group of 20 meeting in Indonesia, then an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum meeting in Thailand.

Albanese said his office was organizing a “range of meetings” with “various leaders,” which would be announced when details were finalized.

China-Australia relations have shown signs of thawing since May when Albanese’s center-left Labor Party won elections for the first time in nine years. Beijing immediately relaxed a ban on minister-to-minister contacts.

Albanese has urged China to demonstrate good faith toward his new government by lifting a series of official and unofficial trade barriers that is costing Australian exporters an estimated 20 billion Australian dollars ($13 billion) a year. But China has shown no signs of easing trade restrictions.

China’s Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian said in August that Beijing would discuss with Australia whether conditions were right in November for Albanese to meet Xi in Indonesia during the G-20 summit. Xi is not expected to attend the East Asia Summit.

The meeting would come as competition for influence among South Pacific island nations heightens between Australia and China since Beijing struck a security pact with the Solomon Islands early this year that has raised fears of a Chinese naval base being established in the region.

Bilateral relations with Australia's previous conservative government soured over issues including Australian demands for an independent inquiry into the COVID-19 pandemic and a ban on Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei's involvement in the Australian 5G networks on security grounds.

Recommended Stories

  • Australia's Albanese says it would be positive if meeting arranged with China's Xi

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday a meeting with China's President Xi Jinping it would be a positive development after years of strained relations between the two countries. Albanese is set to attend the G20 summit in Bali, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok and the East Asia Summit in Cambodia, his office said on Wednesday.

  • Sunday Gardener: What plants will make it through the winter?

    On this Sunday Gardener segment Ava Marie is joined by Carrie Engle of Valley View Farms as they discuss what plants and flowers will make it through the winter and tips on planting perennials now that will return in the spring.

  • Two races in Washington state could tip scales in Congress

    Control of Congress could come down to one or two seats in Washington, but the state’s vote-by-mail system means final results likely won’t be known for days. Voters got their ballots weeks ago, and the state’s congressional districts are among those being decided. In the soon-to-be open seat in the 3rd Congressional District, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez faces Trump-endorsed Republican Joe Kent, who edged out incumbent Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in the state’s top two primary.

  • Southern Copper Gets a Fundamental Supporter

    On Tuesday a sell-side firm raised their fundamental opinion of Southern Copper Corp to overweight (buy) with a $54 price target. In this daily bar chart of copper futures (continuous contract) we can see that prices have rallied above the 50-day moving average line. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is still in a decline but the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is crossing the zero line now for an outright buy signal.

  • G20 host Indonesia says Putin may seek to join summit virtually

    Russian President Vladimir Putin will join next week's G20 leaders summit "if the situation is possible", his Indonesian counterpart and the meeting's host said on Tuesday, adding that Putin could attend virtually instead. Joko Widodo, who is this year's chair of the bloc of major economies, said Putin during a phone conversation last week had not ruled out attending the summit in Bali, and would join if possible. "But if not ... maybe he'll ask to do it virtually," Jokowi, as the Indonesian president is popularly known, told reporters during a visit to Bali.

  • Brazil’s da Silva forms mixed economics team for transition

    President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s transition added a team of economists Tuesday that includes at least two members likely to allay market worries about potential business and financial policies the incoming leftist leader might be considering. Investors look favorably on André Lara Resende and Pérsio Arida, conservative economists who were among the architects of the Real Plan in the 1990s that implemented a new Brazilian currency and tamed hyperinflation. The other two economists on the transition team are Nelson Barbosa, who was finance minister under President Dilma Rousseff of da Silva’s Workers’ Party, and Guilherme Mello, an economics professor who has long been known as the Worker’s Party economist.

  • China factory gate prices fall for first time in nearly two years

    Factory gate prices in China were down for the first time in nearly two years last month, official data showed Wednesday, as falling global commodity prices made their mark on an economy ailing under strict Covid controls.

  • Morgan Stanley Cuts China Annual Inflow Estimate as Risks Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Global funds are likely to return to Chinese assets in 2023 after a withdrawal this year, according to Morgan Stanley which also cut its forecast for inflows through 2030.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesPutin's Elite Tremble as Hardliners Call for ‘Stalinist’ StepsElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for

  • New Hampshire Senate race could be key GOP pickup

    Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan faces Republican Don Bolduc Tuesday in a closely watched race that could decide the balance of power in the U.S. Senate. Flipping the seat would be a key pickup for Republicans hoping to win control of the Senate. Bolduc, an Army veteran who has previously run for but not won elected office, is hoping to both harness voters’ dissatisfaction over the economy and draw upon the connections he’s forged from the nearly constant grassroots campaigning he’s done since he unsuccessfully sought the nomination for the state's other senate seat two years ago.

  • Brackett's win shows continued GOP strength in Indian River County unwavering

    Former Vero Beach mayor Robbie Brackett sails in to state House District 34 seat

  • Australia's Medibank warns that hacker may release more data

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's biggest health insurer Medibank Private Ltd, recently hit by a massive cyber hack, said on Wednesday the hacker could release more stolen data after the company refused to make ransom payments. Local media has reported the stolen data was posted on a blog linked to ransomware crime group REvil, which some experts say has links to Russia. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government was working with investigators on the cyber hack, the latest in a string of data breaches which have rocked corporate Australia.

  • Congressional Democrat majority at stake in Texas Borderland

    All five Texas congressional districts at the U.S.-Mexico border are on the ballot Tuesday. U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, an El Paso Democrat, is favored to win her race for District 16.

  • Indian Trail Improvement District: Accomando, Farrell, Johnson win seats on board

    The Indian Trail board governs roads, recreation, drainage in The Acreage and Loxahatchee. Michael T. Johnson, currently the board's president, will remain in Seat 5 and newcomers Elizabeth Accomando and Patricia "Patty" Farrell will represent seats 1 and 3, respectively.

  • Indian River County voters OK tax increase to purchase, protect sensitive environmental land

    The county will borrow $50 million to purchase and preserve environmentally sensitive lands, voters decided Tuesday.

  • Australia's Medibank aware of hacker threat to leak data in 24 hours

    Cyber security incidents in Australia have snowballed recently, with a government report suggesting there is one attack every seven minute. The country's biggest health insurer also warned that its customers could be contacted by the criminal directly, adding that the Australian Federal Police was trying to prevent the sharing and sale of its customers' data.

  • Frost projected to be first Gen Z Democrat elected to Congress

    CBS News projects that 25-year-old Maxwell Frost has won Florida's 10th Congressional District race, paving the way for Generation Z to head to Capitol Hill.

  • Voting machine problems in Arizona seized on by Trump, election deniers

    PHOENIX (Reuters) -Problems with dozens of electronic vote-counting machines in the battleground state of Arizona on Tuesday were seized upon by Republican former President Donald Trump and his followers, who falsely claimed it was evidence of election fraud by Democrats. Just a few hours into Election Day, Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer told reporters that about 20% of electronic vote tabulation machines in the state's most populous county were malfunctioning, and technicians were being deployed to fix them. Richer called the malfunctions "disappointing" and correctly predicted that election deniers such as Trump would "exploit" the issue.

  • Asia stocks advance as investors await U.S. midterm election results

    Asian shares rose and the dollar wobbled on Wednesday as investors awaited U.S. inflation data as well as the results of the U.S. midterm elections that could signify a power shift in Washington. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.45% higher, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.2% and Australian stocks gained 0.70%. China's stock market opened flat, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index 0.12% higher.

  • Maryland man allegedly kills ex-girlfriend, her family in quadruple murder-suicide

    A 28-year-old man allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend and her family dead before killing himself in a home in La Plata, Maryland. A preliminary investigation identified Andre Sales, 28, as the suspect of the shooting. According to authorities, Sales entered the house and allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend, Sara Mann, 21; her brother Kai Mann, 18; and their mother Sommaly Mann, 48.

  • Florida’s purple reign is over. After midterm elections, it’s solidly MAGA red | Editorial

    “That is no surprise to anyone who’s been following Florida and South Florida politics over the years,” Herald Editorial Board writes.