Australian PM in Indonesia for talks on investment, climate change

FILE PHOTO: General election in Australia
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Anthony Albanese
    Australian politician
  • Joko Widodo
    Joko Widodo
    7th President of Indonesia
  • Scott Morrison
    30th Prime Minister of Australia
  • Penny Wong
    Australian politician

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was in Indonesia on Monday to meet its President Joko Widodo and shore-up relations between the two neighbours, in his first bilateral visit since being elected last month.

Albanese is expected to discuss trade, investment, climate change and security with Jokowi, as the Indonesian leader is popularly known, and will be accompanied by an Australian business delegation.

The trip comes as Australia's new Labor government, which ended almost a decade of conservative rule in a May 21 election, puts greater focus on relations with Southeast Asia and climate change, an issue crucial to its Pacific neighbours, as it navigates ties with a more assertive China.

"I look forward to productive discussions about our shared priorities on climate and energy, investment, and regional security," Albanese said on Twitter.

The Australian delegation includes Trade Minister Don Farrell and Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

Wong, who previously said Indonesia did not get the attention it deserved under the former Prime Minister Scott Morrison, met with Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi on Sunday.

Albanese was also scheduled to meet Lim Jock Hoi, the Jakarta-based secretary general of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), before heading to Makassar in eastern Indonesia.

Albanese has expressed a desire to strengthen ties with ASEAN, at a time of geopolitical rivalry in the Pacific and on Sunday said the delegation with him underlined Indonesia's importance to Australia.

"We have serious business leaders from Australia here because they want to deepen the economic ties between Australia and Indonesia," he told reporters.

(Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Canada-Panama match canceled in labor, equal pay dispute

    Canada's men's national team refused to play a match Sunday against Panama amid strained labor negotiations with the nation's governing body, as players seek to equalize match fees and share World Cup prize money with the women's team. The players also refused to train Friday and Saturday as the team prepares for its first World Cup appearance since 1986. The team issued a statement Sunday amid heated negotiations with Canada Soccer, which come less than a month after the unions for the American men's and women's team reached a landmark agreement with U.S. Soccer for equal pay.

  • Gary Payton says Jordan Poole must 'step up,' 'relax' in NBA Finals Game 2

    Gary Payton believes Jordan Poole is a key player on the Warriors' offense who must step up and "relax" in NBA Finals Game 2 on Sunday against the Celtics.

  • Mesmerizing Stream of Lava Flows Down Sicily's Mount Etna Volcano

    Spectacular footage caught a stream of lava flowing down Sicily’s Mount Etna volcano on May 31, following its most recent volcanic eruption.This video captured by photographer Gaetano Longo, who operates a Facebook account called Etna Like, shows the river-like stream running down the southeast crater of the volcano. Credit: Gaetano Longo via Storyful

  • Moscow deploys planes and electronic jamming as it ‘throws everything’ at battle for Donbas

    Moscow has unleashed the full force of its military aircraft and deployed electronic jamming systems for the first time as it “throws everything” at the battle for the Donbas.

  • Estonian government collapses amid fears of Russian security threat

    Estonia’s government has collapsed amid fears Moscow is attempting to destabilise the country, which is hosting a key Nato deployment of British troops.

  • Tariff Fight Paralyzing US Solar Threatens American Steelmakers

    (Bloomberg) -- For decades, American steelmakers have enjoyed a reliable shield against foreign competitors: US trade policy. Now they say that very protection is under threat from the solar industry.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Eve

  • Biden should not visit Saudi, meet crown prince, Democratic Rep. Schiff says

    U.S. President Joe Biden should not visit Saudi Arabia or meet its Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who approved an operation to capture or kill murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to U.S. intelligence, a leading Democratic lawmaker said on Sunday. Khashoggi, a U.S. resident who wrote opinion columns for the Washington Post critical of the prince’s policies, was killed and dismembered in 2018 by operatives linked to the prince in the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul.

  • Johnson Is Taking Tories to Heavy Loss in Special Election: Poll

    (Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party is heading for a thumping defeat in this month’s special election in Wakefield, according to a poll published in the Sunday Times, a result that would heighten speculation over the prime minister’s long-term future.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive a

  • Blake Masters Blames Gun Violence on ‘Black People, Frankly’

    Gage Skidmore/The Star News Network/Wikimedia CommonsTech investor and Arizona Republican Senate hopeful Blake Masters acknowledges that the United States has a gun violence problem. But he also has a theory about why there’s a problem—it’s “Black people, frankly.”Masters boiled the issue down in an April 11 interview on the Jeff Oravits Show podcast, telling the host that “we do have a gun violence problem in this country, and it’s gang violence.”“It’s people in Chicago, St. Louis shooting each

  • Australian Surveillance Plane Cut Off by Chinese Fighter Jet

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia said one of its surveillance planes was cut off by a Chinese fighter jet in international airspace over the South China Sea in the latest encounter between the militaries of the two countries.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketUS May Allow More Ira

  • French arms firm busts sanctions to help Russia build weapons

    This story began with the fact that in April, volunteers noticed the products of the French manufacturer Thales in Russian military equipment – the T72B3 tank and the BMD-4 "Bakhcha" infantry fighting vehicle. Both combat vehicles used foreign thermal imaging sighting systems.

  • Are AR-15’s weapons of war? Here’s what a former Fort Benning commander had to say

    The retired major general pushes for gun safety.

  • Putin says Russian anti-aircraft forces 'cracking' enemy weapons 'like nuts'

    RIA news agency, which first cited the comments, quoted Putin as responding to a question about U.S.-supplied arms by saying, Russia was coping easily and had already destroyed the weapons by the dozen. But the clip of an an interview to be aired on Sunday made clear that Putin had in fact been responding to a different question, which was not shown. Although the exact kind of weapon was not clear, Russia says it has destroyed both aircraft and missiles fielded by Ukraine.

  • 'Neutron Jack' fired thousands of GE workers and helped the rise of 'Trumpism'. A new book explains why he was wrong

    Former General Electric CEO Jack Welch was responsible for the worst of the US economic system, says New York Times reporter and author David Gelles.

  • Trump calls Paul Ryan a 'pathetic loser' after the former Republican House Speaker said many in the GOP didn't have guts to impeach him

    Donald Trump heaped insults on Fox News and Paul Ryan after the former Republican House Speaker said a lot of the GOP wanted to impeach him.

  • Fact-check: Has the Supreme Court ever taken away a constitutional right?

    Tammy Baldwin wrong that Supreme Court has never taken away a constitutional right

  • Biden scrambles to avoid Americas Summit flop in Los Angeles

    When leaders gather this week in Los Angeles at the Summit of the Americas, the focus is likely to veer from common policy changes — migration, climate change and galloping inflation — and instead shift to something Hollywood thrives on: the drama of the red carpet. With Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador topping a list of leaders threatening to stay home to protest the U.S.’ exclusion of authoritarian leaders from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, experts say the event could turn into a embarrassment for U.S. President Joe Biden.

  • Biden not at fault for nation’s high gas prices, Pete Buttigieg says

    Don’t blame the White House for pain at the pump, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Sunday. The Biden administration is doing everything it can to fight soaring gas prices and overall inflation, which is at the highest level in decades, Buttigieg said on ABC’s “This Week.” “The price of gasoline is not set by a dial in the Oval Office,” he said. The nationwide average price of gas ...

  • Kremlin orders army commander Dvornikov to take Severodonetsk by June 10 — regional governor

    The Kremlin has given the commander of Russian troops in Ukraine, General Alexander Dvornikov a deadline to seize Severodonetsk in Luhansk Oblast, according to the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Hayday.

  • Opinion: Forget gun control; it's time for ammunition control

    Limiting the amount of ammunition anyone can have at home would cut down, perhaps drastically, on gun deaths.