Australian police exhume body of 'spy' found dead in 1948 in hope of solving country's most enduring mystery

Giovanni Torre
·3 min read
The Somerton Man has inspired thousands of armchair sleuths
He was found dead on an Australian beach, with a scrap of Persian poetry in his pocket that traced back to a book containing an unbreakable code.

Seventy-three years later Australian police are exhuming the body of the so-called 'Somerton Man' in an attempt to finally break the riddle of his identity.

Many have speculated that he must have been a Russian spy assassinated at the beginning of the Cold War just before Canberra cracked down on Soviet espionage, while others have claimed he was a soldier, a military man, or the jilted lover of a local woman.

The exhumation could be the first step in a long process.

Last month South Australia Police revealed that the state’s Attorney-General, Vickie Chapman, had approved an exhumation order on the grounds that the case had generated “intense public interest.”

“It's an enduring mystery – but I believe that, finally, we may uncover some answers, thanks to the combined expertise of SA Police and [Forensic Science SA],” Ms Chapman told local media.

South Australian police exhumed the remains of the so-called Somerton man&#xa0; - AAP Image/Mark Brake
"The Somerton Man is not just a curiosity, or a mystery to be solved, it's somebody's father, son, perhaps grandfather, uncle, brother, and that's why we are doing this and trying to identify him," Detective Superintendent Des Bray told reporters at the cemetery.

"There are people we know that live in Adelaide who believe they may be related and they deserve to have a definitive answer as to whether they are a descendant of the Somerton Man or not."

Somerton Man was found on Dec 1 1948, fully dressed on Somerton beach, Adelaide, South Australia. He carried nothing to identify him, and no one came forward to offer any clues as to who he was.

A month later, a suitcase was found in the cloakroom of the Adelaide Railway Station. It had been checked in the day before the Somerton Man's body was discovered, and police suspected it belonged to him.

The case contained clothes that also had their labels removed, and a waxed thread not sold in Australia - the same kind used to repair the unidentified man's trousers.

The name Kean or Keane was written on some of the items, but officials still could not identify the man.

Adding to the intrigue, which has attracted thousands of armchair sleuths over the decades, the man was found with a scrap of paper in his pocket bearing the words “tamam shud”, meaning “it is finished” in Farsi.

Later, police appealed to the public to help find the book from which the scrap had been torn, and a businessman came forward with a matching copy – which he had found left in the back of his car.

It was from a poem by Omar Khayyam. Remarkably, the book contained in it what appeared to be a coded message which has never been deciphered.

There was also a phone number, but the woman whose number it was, a local called Jessica Thomson, denied knowing the man or recognising him from photos of his body.

She lived near where his body was found but requested her details not be kept on file as it would cause her embarrassment, which police complied with.

An international search for information and a coroner's inquest left the case unsolved, but interest has never waned.

On Wednesday morning, after hours of digging, the Somerton Man's skeleton was unearthed.

The gravestone above the coffin simply read: “the unknown man”.

