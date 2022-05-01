Australian Policy Makers Take Election Center Stage in Rate Call

(Bloomberg) -- Australian policy makers face a political challenge on whether to raise interest rates in the middle of a highly charged election campaign or hold off until June and take the possible criticism for ducking a tough call.

An overwhelming majority of economists expect the Reserve Bank will hike for the first time since 2010 at Tuesday’s meeting: most see a 15 basis-point move to 0.25%, as do money markets; a few reckon it’ll be a super-sized 40 basis points. Only three of 21 surveyed see Governor Philip Lowe standing pat.

The conundrum is that the economy is expanding strongly and approaching full employment, while inflation is escalating, a combination that normally suggests a tightening cycle should begin. But doing so 18 days out from a May 21 ballot would see the RBA thrust into the campaign spotlight. The major parties would use the hike as a political weapon to attack each other’s economic credentials.

The governor does have an option to hold fire by pointing to a May 18 wages report, having referred to it as important data for policy in past messaging. Inflation is also being driven by energy prices exacerbated by Russia’s war on Ukraine, and a local rate hike will do little to counter that pressure.

Following is a look at the RBA’s options and arguments for and against each.

15 basis-point hike to 0.25%

The is the most popular option, favored by 13 of 21 economists surveyed and backed up by market pricing.

Australia’s A$2.2 trillion ($1.6 trillion) economy is powering ahead and data last week showed annual inflation accelerated to the fastest pace in 21 years. Job vacancies are at a record high in a very tight labor market and business confidence is buoyant, suggesting a light tap on the policy brakes is in order.

“The strength of price pressures in the economy means the RBA can no longer afford to wait,” said Besa Deda, chief economist at St George Bank. “Once the genie is out of the bottle, is it hard to get it back in. The same goes for inflation. If it gets out of hand, more rate hikes could be needed.”

Already, the RBA is facing criticism for falling behind the curve on inflation, given international counterparts from Wellington to Washington are already on a firm tightening path and set to hike further in coming months.

The risk of putting off a rate rise when the case to move is strong is the specter of politics trumping economics in a monetary policy decision. That undermines the very reason for the central bank being made independent.

40 basis-point increase to 0.5%

Five economists including AMP Capital Markets predict a 40 basis point hike. AMP says last week’s “inflation blowout” adds significant pressure on the RBA to raise rates more aggressively than initially expected.

Others say the RBA can move in smaller increments given its board meets monthly -- outside a break in January -- unlike peers such as the Federal Reserve and Reserve Bank of New Zealand that convene every six weeks.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Despite starting its hiking cycle more quickly than earlier anticipated, we still see the RBA stressing its intention to tighten gradually -- a contrast with market expectations for rapid rises.”

--James McIntyre, economist.

Rates unchanged at 0.1%

This was the consensus view until Wednesday’s inflation report. It was based on the RBA signaling that it wanted to see first-quarter wages data, while also avoiding any intrusion into the election.

There was also the issue of Lowe suggesting he might be prepared to allow inflation to run above the top of the 2-3% target for a period after several years of it being below the bottom of the range.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s Gareth Aird says it’s reasonable for Lowe to wait to see wages in order to be confident inflation is sustainably within target.

In minutes of its April meeting, the RBA signaled a rate hike was in prospect, while adding that policy makers wanted to assess incoming data on both inflation and labor costs “over coming months.” Aird said moving before the wages report would mean the RBA reneging on its most recent guidance.

The flip side of another unchanged decision tomorrow is that it will greatly increase the chances of a supersized 40-basis point hike to 0.5% in June. That will be a blow to the election winner who will face surging costs, rising rates, falling real wages and a gaping budget deficit.

Opinion polls are pointing to the opposition Labor Party winning the election, bringing to an end nine years of center-right rule.

Decision on bonds

The RBA’s meeting agenda also includes plans for the proceeds of future bond maturities. The RBA tripled its balance sheet to more than A$650 billion during the pandemic, equivalent to 30% of the country’s economic output.

Economists generally expect the RBA will decide against reinvesting, in effect embarking on a gradual tightening. The impact of the decision is likely to be minor over the next year as only a small number of bonds are due to mature.

