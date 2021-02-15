Australian political staffer claims she was raped in minister's office

Giovanni Torre
Parliament House in Canberra - &#xa0;Mark Graham/Bloomberg
Parliament House in Canberra - Mark Graham/Bloomberg

A political staffer was allegedly raped in the office of Australia’s Defence Industry Minister in 2019, it emerged on Monday.

Brittany Higgins, was 24 and just four weeks into a new job when she claims that a man working in the Defence Industry Minister’s office took her to Parliament House late on a Friday night and assaulted her in the minister’s office.

Ms Higgins was later made to attend a meeting to discuss the alleged assault in the location in which she says that it occurred, the office of Minister Linda Reynolds.

This was confirmed by the office of Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who described the choice of location as an “oversight” that “is regretted”.

The story was first reported by News.com.au and Ms Higgins, when contacted the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, said the details reported were accurate. She later spoke on Network Ten’s “The Project” and broke down in tears during the interview.

She told The Project that when she sought help to deal with the trauma of the alleged attack, she was effectively told she was going to have to “suck it up” or leave the party, and revealed the Liberal staffer who allegedly assaulted her now has a “good job” in Sydney and “just kind of got to keep going”.

Ms Higgins said that the man, who was considered a “rising star” in the Liberal Party, bought “lots of drinks” on the Friday night in question, then offered to share a taxi with her which could drop her home on the way to his own place. Instead, he allegedly directed the driver to return take them to Parliament House. She fell asleep on a couch and alleges that she awoke to find the man raping her.

Ms Higgins said she started crying and she claimed the man eventually stopped and left without saying a word. She later took a photograph of the large bruise left on her leg from the incident.

The claim comes after a series of women came forward about the toxic treatment of women in Australia’s Federal Parliament, with a number of Ministers exposed as having affairs with junior staffers, and a number of female staffers reporting sexual harassment.

In November, an ABC investigation reported on the alleged serial inappropriate conduct by the nation’s Attorney General, Christian Porter, both before and during his time in Federal politics. Mr Porter was formally reprimanded by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in 2017 over his drunken behaviour in public with young women.

Minister Alan Tudge was also revealed to have had a relationship with a staffer, and in February 2018, Barnaby Joyce resigned as leader of his party and as his post as deputy prime minister after his affair with a staffer, who later had his child, came to light.

Senator Reynolds, who is now the Defence Minister, told the Senate she was “extremely concerned” for Ms Higgins's wellbeing.

“My only priority throughout this matter was the welfare of my then-staff member and ensuring that she received the support that she needed… [including] ensuring she was clear about the support available to her, and her right to make a formal complaint to the Australian Federal Police,” she said.

ACT Police confirmed they spoke to a complainant in April 2019 but the individual chose not to make a formal complaint.

“Victims always have a say in how far a police investigation goes… It is not uncommon for an investigation to halt… at the request of a victim,” ACT Police told the ABC.

