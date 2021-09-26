Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison defends submarine deal with U.S., U.K.

Reuters

The U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) will give Europe more clout and set standards and rules for the 21st century, the EU's trade and digital chiefs said, underscoring global concerns about China's growing power. The comments by Valdis Dombrovskis and Margrethe Vestager came ahead of the first TTC meeting in Pittsburgh on Wednesday and as the United States and Europe face off with China in areas ranging from trade to defence to technology and human rights. "TTC is not about any specific third country, it is about cooperation and coordination on a number of policy areas between the United States and the EU," he said.