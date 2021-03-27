Australian prime minister's tears not enough to dampen fury over sex abuse scandal

Giovanni Torre
6 min read
Prime Minister Scott Morrison at his emotional press conference

Australia's prime minister Scott Morrison took to the lectern with a tear in his eye. His voice appeared to shake as he finally spoke on the sex abuse scandal engulfing his parliament and triggering a public reckoning over toxic masculinity.

“I acknowledge that many Australians, especially women, believe that I have not heard them," said Mr Morrison, who carefully cultivates an image as an affable suburban family man. "That greatly distresses me. I have been doing a lot of listening over this past month."

There has certainly been plenty for him to listen to. In what he has described as a "traumatic month" for the country's political class, Brittany Higgins, a former political advisor to Mr Morrison's ruling centre-right Liberal Party, went public with allegations that she was raped in a minister’s office by a colleague in 2019. She further alleged that she received no support from within the government.

Shortly afterwards it was revealed that the country’s top law officer, Attorney General Christian Porter, had been accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in 1988. The woman contacted police in 2019 to pursue an investigation, but took her own life last year. Mr Morrison has admitted that he did not read an anonymous letter sent to him detailing the accusations, which Mr Porter denies.

The two sets of allegations sparked nationwide demonstrations earlier this month by women demanding an end to violence and harassment. Further outrage has now been stoked by reports that surfaced last Monday that Liberal Party employees had filmed themselves having sex in Parliament House, and that one had masturbated on a female MP's desk.

Former government staffer Brittany Higgins, who alleged publicly last month that she had been raped by a colleague in a minister's office in 2019

Pressure has been building on Mr Morrison for not taking the mounting allegations seriously enough. On Saturday he sent an MP on an 'empathy' course for mocking an apology he mader for bullying two women constituents.

"In this climate - I willingly apologise - I didn't even know what for at 4pm when I did it," Andrew Laming has written on social media, adding three tongue sticking out emojis and a heart eyes emoji. Later in the day, it was revealed Mr Laming had photographed a woman at a workplace from behind when she bent over. He has since gone on medical leave from parliamentary duties and is “considering his future”.

There is speculation that Mr Morrison will shuffle his cabinet in a bid to quieten the storm. A Newspoll conducted for The Australian newspaper earlier this month gave Morrison's party its worst rating since the 2019 bushfires, as it showed the centre-left Labor party gaining the upper hand.

Critics say the scandals have laid bare a culture of misogyny at the heart of Australian political and public life. The prime minister himself has been identified as part of the problem, after clumsy handling of the issue.

In his emotional press conference at Canberra's Parliament House, Mr Morrison said Australia should now have an historic reckoning against misogyny - not just in parliament, but across the country as a whole.

“These events have triggered, right across this building and indeed right across the country, women who have put up with this rubbish and this crap for their entire lives, as their mothers did, as their grandmothers did," he said.

It may be a hard sell for a man who in the past has not shied away from embracing his country's image as a plain-speaking, easy-going paradise.

In a previous job as Australia's head of tourism, Mr Morrison, who has the laddish nickname ScoMo, wooed visitors with an advert peddling every cliche of life Down Under. It featured beer-swilling men in the Outback and bikini-clad women on the beach, with the blunt catchphrase: "Where the Bloody Hell Are Ya?"

Most Australians argue that the country has largely long moved on from the macho, hard-drinking image sold to the world in the 1980s through the likes of Paul Hogan's Crocodile Dundee films and the Castlemaine XXXX lager adverts, which featured bluff Outback types with little interest in anything but beer.

A person holds up a "just listen" sign at Town Hall on March 15

However, many believe that sexist attitudes persist more than in most other Western nations. Dr Jasmina Brankovich, a consultant who runs response programs addressing sexual harassment, told The Telegraph that female visitors from western Europe and Canada had expressed shock to her at the misogyny they had encountered from Australian men.

“I think it has a lot to do with the particular type of colonial patriarchy that was imported here," she said. "And those attitudes are connected to the incidents of violence."

Such differences appear to be particularly marked in the country's political discourse, where insults that would be deemed unacceptable elsewhere have long been tolerated.

In 2012, a speech by Australia's then Labor prime minister Julia Gillard gained world headlines after she criticised the way she had been treated by male counterparts. Her then Liberal opposite number, Tony Abbott, had been photographed in front of protest signs denouncing her as a "bitch" and a "witch". As a woman without children, she had also faced repeated questions about her ability to relate to voters with families. At a Liberal Party fundraising dinner in 2011, a menu once served up "Julia Gillard Kentucky Fried Quail" with “small breasts and huge thighs”.

Mr Morrison's government has already been damaged by the recent allegations. The defence minister, Linda Reynolds, on whose couch Ms Higgins was allegedly raped, is on sick leave after calling Higgins “a lying cow”. Both she and Mr Porter are expected to be relieved of their portfolios, although they may still be retained as ministers.

Mr Morrison has alienated protesters by commenting that in less democratic countries, they might have been "met with bullets". The remark made him sound like he thought the demonstrators should be grateful.

Last year, he also upstaged Anne Ruston, a fellow minister, at a news conference when she was asked how women in government were treated. She was only eight words into her answer when Mr Morrison cut in with his own take on the subject - a move critics dubbed the "Manterruption" of the year.

All of which leaves Dr Brankovich unconvinced by Mr Morrison's vows for change, including his pledge to consider quotas to increase female representation in the Liberal Party. Too much of it, she suspects, is about "saving his own arse".

“You can talk about quotas for female MPs and procedures in parliament, but that still leaves a vast number of victims outside of that system," she added. "You can’t have this situation where people just save their own backside and they’re not changing anything.”

