Australian regulator presses banks to update online payments tech

FILE PHOTO: Two women walk next to the Reserve Bank of Australia headquarters in central Sydney
·2 min read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's central bank is pressing the country's commercial banks to meet deadlines on new payments systems that will make it easier and cheaper for customers to set up direct debits and to transfer money internationally.

In a speech on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) head of payments policy Ellis Connolly said some major banks had recently indicated they would be unable to meet a commitment to launch a new PayTo system for direct debits by July.

"Given this, the Governor (Philip Lowe) has written to the CEOs of the relevant banks to seek assurance that they will be ready to launch PayTo by no later than April 2023," said Ellis.

The new systems are intended as an upgrade to the New Payments Platform (NPP), a major modernisation of Australia's real time payments system which the RBA has been leading since 2012.

There are now 107 financial institutions offering NPP payment services for almost 90 million customer accounts, including Australia's four major domestic banks. Over the past year, the NPP processed more than a billion transactions, worth more than A$1 trillion ($705 billion).

The RBA is also pressing banks to adopt a new international payments business service which will enable the Australian dollar leg of inbound cross-border payments to be processed by the NPP.

The system would allow additional data about the sender to be provided, making it easier for banks to meet their compliance obligations related to financial crime, said Ellis.

"The Reserve Bank expects the industry to remain committed to delivering the international payments business service in 2023," said Ellis.

International payments using the current system were too expensive, slow and opaque, said Ellis, and using the NPP would increase the speed and lower the cost of transactions.

($1 = 1.4188 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Costa Rica to roll out fourth COVID shot for some

    Costa Rica will offer a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to the immunocompromised and to those over 50, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday. The fourth dose will be optional and can be applied three months after the third shot, said Dr. Roberto Arroba, secretary of the National Commission for Vaccination and Epidemiology at the Ministry of Health. More than 85% of the Central American country's population has received at least one shot, while 79% have had two doses, and 41% have received a third vaccine, according to official data.

  • Kimberly Palmer: To fight inflation, take down food expenses

    Like many shoppers, I’ve noticed my grocery bill getting bigger each week: February food prices were 7.9% higher than they were a year ago, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service. For extra guidance, I turned to budgeting and cooking experts with experience making food spending more manageable, as the USDA predicts food prices will continue to increase, growing 4.5% to 5.5% in 2022 . While so much about the economy can feel completely outside of our control, including rising interest rates, inflation and supply chain challenges, our food spending is actually one area where we hold a lot of sway, says Erin Lowell, a Bowdoin, Maine-based lead educator at You Need a Budget, a budgeting app .

  • Do You Really Need $1 Million to Retire Comfortably?

    As retirement becomes increasingly expensive, it's more important than ever to have a healthy nest egg. Between surging healthcare costs, longer lifespans, and an ever-increasing cost of living, most workers will need to save a substantial amount to retire comfortably. One million dollars is a number often tossed around when it comes to setting saving goals, but do you really need a million-dollar retirement fund?

  • 50 Mindless Ways You’re Burning Through Your Paycheck

    Budgeting your money is important, but even with a budget in hand, you might be spending and wasting your hard-earned dollars without even knowing it. Find Out: Surprising Things You Can Buy With...

  • 25 Things You Should Never Do With Your Money

    There is possibly an endless list of things you shouldn't do with your money. But from bad habits to decisions based on wishful thinking, some of the bigger missteps can really cost you. Discover:...

  • Planning To Retire by the End of 2022? Here’s What You Need To Do Now

    If you've put in decades of hard work and are now less than a year out from retirement, you've probably been planning for this transition for years. Even so, you're going to want to sprint to the...

  • Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed if a National Emergency Happens

    You've probably heard time and again that it's important to have a rainy day fund set up "just in case" something unexpected were to happen. But we're now at a time when having an emergency fund is...

  • 34 Dollar Store Secrets You Need To Know Before You Shop

    Dollar stores are known for their incredible deals -- but there are ways to save even more on their already low prices. Related: 10 Dollar Store Items That Aren't Even Worth the Buck Also See: 10...

  • Should You Save Your Money or Invest it?

    Brittney Castro, a certified financial planner, answers client questions about saving versus investing.

  • 20 Genius Things Mark Cuban Says To Do With Your Money

    You might have heard this billionaire's name, but who is Mark Cuban and how did he make his money? It's possible you know him as one of the sharks on the hit show "Shark Tank," but Cuban is more than...

  • 9 Expert Tips on Reaching Financial Independence When You’re Single

    There are a lot of perks to being single, such as making all your own decisions without the need to consult anyone else, and having full control over your financial choices. Tips: 11 Ways Warren...

  • Financial Planning: Can You Do It Yourself?

    You don't have to hire a pro to manage your money, but to be your own financial advisor, you must have the inclination, time, and skills.

  • Experts: Here’s How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Account at Every Stage of Life

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with your parents or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • 5 Critical Steps to Help Women Financially Prepare for Divorce

    Take control of your financial life by taking these steps as early as possible in the divorce process. You’ll be glad you did.

  • What Is a Revocable Living Trust?

    A revocable living trust offers grantors flexibility that other trusts do not. They also provide benefits like more privacy. Learn more here.

  • 19 Ways To Tackle Your Budget and Manage Your Debt

    Debt is a growing problem in America. Total household debt was over $15.58 trillion in the last quarter of 2021, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Find Out: How To Get Rich With a...

  • How to Open an HSA: 2022 Guide

    A health savings account (HSA) allows you to set aside pre-tax money for qualified healthcare expenses. You can set up an HSA account with a bank, investment firm or other qualified financial institution. Many employers also offer access to HSA … Continue reading → The post How to Open an HSA: 2022 Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Steps to Paying Off Your Auto Loan Early

    Between auto insurance, maintenance, and gas, you might spend a lot of money just to have the option to get from place to place. This especially holds true if you don't own your vehicle outright and are still making payments on an auto loan. Maybe you have $2,000 left on your auto loan.

  • Could Personal Finance Be Coming to a High School Near You?

    High school students routinely take classes like algebra, trigonometry, and calculus. The reality is that personal finance classes are not a fixture in many schools' curriculum. In a recent survey by the National Endowment for Financial Education, 88% of respondents said they feel their state should require a personal finance course prior to high school graduation.

  • 7 Asian and Pacific Islander Financial Influencers to Follow

    Amid stagnating wages and rising prices, the financial pros will tell you the same thing: You can’t keep saving and spending the same way you always have if you want…