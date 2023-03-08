Australian regulator to monitor rapid growth in digital platforms sector

·1 min read

(Reuters) -The Australian competition regulator said on Wednesday it would probe the country's fast-evolving ecosystem of digital platform service providers as part of a five-year inquiry into the sector.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said consumers and businesses are becoming increasingly dependent on products and services offered by digital platforms such as Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta and Microsoft, and it's crucial to examine how these giants are expanding their reach in the country.

The regulator said it will look into procedures adopted by the sector such as creating confusing interfaces known as "dark patterns", which can "manipulate users into taking certain actions", as well as conditional service offerings, also known as "tying", that restrict access to particular services.

"Interconnected products ... can provide consumers with a seamless experience that simplifies everyday tasks, but it's important that competition and consumers are not harmed as digital platforms invest across different sectors and technologies and expand their reach," ACCC Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said.

ACCC also published an issues paper, seeking feedback from consumers, businesses and relevant stakeholders concerning the investment choices made by digital platforms and the potential effect on competition and consumers.

This follows the ACCC announcing in January that it had conducted a sweep to identify misleading testimonials and endorsements by social media influencers across a range of digital platforms.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Recommended Stories

  • Meta to cut thousands more employees as soon as this week: report

    Meta Inc., the parent of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, could announce thousands of more cuts as soon as this week, following the company's largest ever cuts just months ago.

  • My Top Growth Cryptos to Buy Now

    Fetch.AI and Optimism stand out as two fast-growing crypto tokens with impressive long-term prospects.

  • Should You Buy Solana While It's Still Below $25?

    It's been another crazy few weeks for Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) as another outage hit the blockchain. The reaction is telling for a cryptocurrency that's been tied to Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX's collapse and seen high-profile NFT projects leave for other blockchains. If you're like me and you think the blockchain will increasingly be used as a payment layer or verification of digital assets, there needs to be quick scalability and speed for transactions at a very low cost.

  • Putin controls more powerful computers than Britain, Sunak warned

    Britain has fallen behind Russia and China in the global supercomputing race, ministers have been warned.

  • Memecoins in 2023: The Best Thing for Retail Investors?

    Memecoins and investment are words you don’t often hear in a sentence together unsarcastically.

  • Meta will keep releasing AI tools despite leak claims

    (Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc on Monday said it will continue to release its artificial intelligence tools to approved researchers despite claims on online message boards that its latest large language model had leaked to unauthorized users. "While the model is not accessible to all, and some have tried to circumvent the approval process, we believe the current release strategy allows us to balance responsibility and openness," Meta said in a statement. Facebook owner Meta maintains a major AI research arm and last month released LLaMA, short for Large Language Model Meta AI.

  • Blockchain: what you need to know and don’t need to worry about yet

    While blockchain technology is best known for powering cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, it will soon be used for far more than that.

  • Garden edging ideas: 18 stylish ways to border your lawns, flower beds, and paths

    If your plot needs a pick-me-up, then it's time to try one of our simple garden edging ideas to make any space look more orderly. In a modern space, you might be looking for clean, paved lines to frame your flower beds. You can also opt for garden border ideas that are green and leafy – lavender-lined pathways or topiary balls have a stunning effect.

  • Cheap DIY garden path ideas: 10 ways to build a path for less

    However, laying a path can be a significant investment costing thousands of dollars, especially if you go for premium materials. The beauty of pebbles is that they are entirely natural and always come mixed in various shades of earth browns, soft grays and neturals.

  • How the End of Medicaid Continuous Enrollment Could Affect You

    As of November 2022, nearly 92 million people were enrolled in Medicaid and CHIP, the highest number on record and a nearly 30% increase over February 2020 enrollment numbers. This is largely thanks to the fact that, during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (PHE), state Medicaid agencies could get extra federal reimbursement money as long as they didn’t terminate anyone’s coverage. But this requirement is ending on April 1, and it could result in millions of people losing their health insuran

  • New EU-US data pact may come too late for Facebook -regulator

    A new pact to facilitate the safe transfer of EU citizens' personal data to the United States might not come into force in time to avoid a suspension of Facebook's transatlantic data flows, the U.S. firm's lead European regulator said on Tuesday. Facebook owner Meta, which has warned a stoppage could force it to suspend Facebook services in Europe, declined to comment on the possible timing of the regulator's decision or the new pact's entry into force. European Union regulators led by Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) Helen Dixon are finalising a ban on the legal tool used by Facebook to transfer European user data because of concerns U.S. intelligence agencies could access them.

  • The Top Antitrust Cop Says Big Tech Looks a Lot Like Standard Oil

    Jonathan Kanter, the Department of Justice’s top antitrust enforcer, says Big Tech’s cornucopia of questionable business practices looks an awful lot like the oil industry during Standard Oil’s reign. Once a symbol of unstoppable corporate power, the John Rockefeller-owned mega-monopoly was ultimately broken up into 34 separate companies in one of the strongest antitrust enforcement efforts in American history. Like oil before it, Kanter said technology in 2023 represents the “lifeblood” of mode

  • What Is a Sovereign Rollup? Rollkit Pitches Second Layer for Bitcoin

    Whether or not it's novel, it's another Bitcoin tool inspired by Ordinals.

  • US FTC asked Twitter for details on Musk's internal communications -House report

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Trade Commission asked Twitter to turn over some internal communications related to owner Elon Musk and other detailed information about business decisions as part of an investigation into the social media company, according to a report put out by two House of Representatives committees. The FTC has sent more than a dozen letters to Twitter and its lawyers since Musk's takeover in October. Among the requests were the company "identify all journalists" who were granted access to company records and to provide information about the launch of the revamped Twitter Blue subscription service, the report said.

  • Corning (GLW) Unveils Easily Deployable Data Center Solution

    Corning (GLW) launched the New EDGE Distribution System to expedite and simplify server cabling installation and enhance the data center's capability to process larger information flow.

  • Bitcoin Mixers Offers Services, Protecting the Anonymity and Making Transactions Untraceable

    Valletta, Malta - (NewMediaWire) - March 6, 2023 - Bitcoin mixers are an emerging essential tool for individuals who value their privacy and anonymity when conducting Bitcoin transactions. To address the latest innovation, Bitcoin Mixers strives to provide the services of protection and anonymity and make transactions untraceable. It is an effective tool for individuals who value their privacy and anonymity when conducting Bitcoin transactions.

  • The FTC is investigating Elon Musk's handling of Twitter Blue and the ‘Twitter Files’

    The Federal Trade Commission is stepping up its investigation into Twitter, scrutinizing its handling of the launch of Twitter Blue and the "Twitter Files."

  • China’s WeChat social media giant integrates digital yuan into payment platform

    WeChat, China’s leading social networking and payment app, has integrated the digital yuan into its payment network, which may help adoption of the CBDC.

  • CrowdStrike (CRWD) Rides on Growing Cyber Security Demand

    CrowdStrike (CRWD) gains from spurring demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the increased necessity for security and networking products amid hybrid work environment being the new normal.

  • Hewlett Packard (HPE) to Acquire Israel's Axis Security

    The buyout of Tel Aviv-based network security company, Axis Security, is going to strengthen Hewlett Packard's (HPE) Aruba SASE offerings, bolstering its edge-to-cloud network security capabilities.