Australian regulator sues comparison site over crypto product

Byron Kaye
·2 min read

By Byron Kaye

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's corporate regulator sued the country's biggest comparison website on Thursday in relation to a cryptocurrency product, accusing it of conducting unlicensed financial services and breaching consumer protection laws.

The lawsuit is the third by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) against a supplier of crypto-related products in the past two months as it tries to rein in the still largely unregulated sector.

Finder Wallet, a unit of price comparison website Finder.com, effectively sold a debenture product without a financial services licence by inviting people to deposit money in an account, converting it to a "stablecoin" and paying guaranteed returns, ASIC said in a federal court filing.

The civil lawsuit requested a court declaration that the company broke laws requiring it to hold a financial services licence, disclose investment risks, and make a formal declaration about the product's intended market, as well as unspecified fines.

ASIC Chairman Joe Longo said in parliament this month that the regulator wants to test in court whether crypto assets count as financial products under the law.

"Just because an offer involves a crypto-asset related product does not guarantee it will fall outside the current regulatory regime," ASIC Deputy Chair Sarah Court said in a statement published with the Finder.com lawsuit.

ASIC's court filing said people who used Finder.com's product "made uninformed (or inadequately informed) investments, exposing them to a risk of loss ... given that they did not have the benefit of the regulatory regime".

As of September, Finder Wallet owed A$20.8 million ($14.2 million) to consumers in the absence of legal protections, the cour filing added.

A Finder.com spokesperson told Reuters the company did "not share ASIC's view that Finder Earn can be regarded as a debenture" and said all customer money was returned when the product was closed in November.

The spokesperson did not say if Finder.com would defend the lawsuit.

($1 = 1.4646 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • Bethlehem welcomes Christmas tourists after pandemic lull

    Business is bouncing back in Bethlehem after two years in the doldrums during the coronavirus pandemic, lifting spirits in the traditional birthplace of Jesus ahead of the Christmas holiday. Elias Arja, head of the Bethlehem hotel association, said that tourists are hungry to visit the Holy Land’s religious sites after suffering through lockdowns and travel restrictions in recent years. “We expect that 2023 will be booming and business will be excellent because the whole world, and Christian religious tourists especially, they all want to return to the Holy Land,” said Arja, who owns the Bethlehem Hotel.

  • Kenneth Walker will play. But Seahawks may not have Al Woods to stop the 49ers’ run

    Walker is not even on Seattle’s injury report for Thursday night’s key home game. Woods is, questionable. He hasn’t practiced.

  • Steelers QB Mason Rudolph take subtle jab at depth chart

    It doesn't sound like Mason Rudolph feels like he's the No. 2 quarterback.

  • Walmart rolled out self-checkout to streamline operations and reduce labor – but employees and customers say it's causing a surge in thefts

    Walmart's CEO says theft is spiking and may lead to closures. Workers and shoppers say the real problem is self-checkout has made shoplifting easier.

  • Union Pacific railroad shipping limits generate complaints

    Federal regulators and shippers are questioning Union Pacific's decision to temporarily limit some businesses' shipments as part of its effort to clear up congestion across the railroad. The head of the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, Martin Oberman, said Wednesday he's concerned about Union Pacific's increasing use of the embargoes because they disrupt operations of the businesses that rely on the railroad, and they haven't seemed to help its performance significantly. An embargo can force a business to consider cutting production or resorting to more expensive shipping options, like trucking, if that's even an option.

  • To protect your mental health and career, try the "care less" approach

    “Care less.” It was the mantra we used just to get through the project. I was leading a massive change management effort for a large hospital system, and almost everyone on the project described themselves, at least behind closed doors, as miserable. We were missing deadlines due to a lack of action from the executives and hitting walls due to the all-too-normal company behavior of expecting things to change without increased clarity or capacity for the staff.

  • Ecuador's trade agreement with China is 'practically closed,' says Lasso

    Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso said on Wednesday that the country is on the verge of closing a free trade agreement with China, a deal that would increase exports and boost employment in the South American country's manufacturing industry. "A highly efficient negotiation has been carried out in less than 10 months and I can confirm that the agreement is practically closed," Lasso said during a meeting of businessmen from China and Latin America in the city of Guayaquil. Ecuador started negotiating with Beijing in February, aiming to seal an agreement by the end of this year.

  • Senator Warren Introduces New Crypto Bill Targeting Self-Custody Wallets

    Critics say that the bill, which would expand KYC requirements for crypto network participants, is “opportunistic” and “unconstitutional.”

  • Hate Elon Musk all you want, but he's got one management trick that every boss should emulate

    Musk is right: Managers have become alarmingly distanced from average workers. They should be able to do the same work as the employees they manage.

  • "Me Realizing Digital Footprint Is Real": This TikToker Lost Out On A Job, So A Cybersecurity Expert Shared Exactly How Companies Find You On Social Media

    "When they called for a job interview, they loved me. But when they did a background check, they said they didn't want to hire me any more."View Entire Post ›

  • Binance, the World’s Largest Crypto Exchange, Faces a Test as Customers Withdraw Funds

    In the 24 hours through Tuesday, investors withdrew assets from the exchange at the fastest rate in months.

  • Tech's tidal wave of layoffs means lots of top workers have to leave the US. It could hurt Silicon Valley and undermine America's ability to compete.

    If the US can't reform its immigration policies, tech workers forced to leave the country after getting laid off may not want to come back.

  • Amazon to shut down Kennesaw facility

    As Amazon reportedly looks to cut thousands of employees nationwide, the e-commerce retailer is closing one of its metro Atlanta facilities. Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will close its ATL5 facility in Kennesaw at 4190 Jiles Road, 2 miles west of Kennesaw State University. The closure will be effective around April 1, according to a notice sent to the Georgia Department of Labor through the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

  • US to Add More Than 30 Chinese Companies to Trade Blacklist

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration plans to put Yangtze Memory Technologies and more than 30 other Chinese companies on a trade blacklist that would prevent them from buying certain American components, deepening tensions between the world’s two economic superpowers.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsWho Is Bernard Arnau

  • Electric cars are shredding the brand loyalty automakers have spent decades building up — and it's great news for Kia and Hyundai

    According to a new study from car-shopping site Edmunds, EVs are convincing once-loyal buyers to change brands.

  • A Warren Buffett-backed Tesla competitor is making a dent in Elon Musk's EV empire

    China's BYD has already more than doubled its electric car sales this year as compared to 2021. In 2023, it'll start selling cars in Japan and Mexico.

  • MLW Moving Forward With WWE Lawsuit, Conference Set For 2023

    MLW is moving forward with its lawsuit against WWE. MLW […]

  • 8 Top Companies Looking for Remote Workers

    The pre-pandemic world now feels like a different era, so it's easy to forget that the trend toward remote work was already well underway before 2020 hastened the transition. Holiday Spending: Get...

  • SEC charges 8 influencers in securities fraud scheme

    STORY: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday that eight social media influencers have been charged in a so-called "pump and dump" scheme, alleging they reaped about $114 million by using Twitter and Discord to hype certain stocks to their followers with the intent of dumping them once their prices had risen.The individuals charged in the fraud scheme were Texas residents Edward Constantinescu, Perry Matlock, John Rybarczyk and Dan Knight, along with California residents Gary Deel and Tom Cooperman, Stefan Hrvatin of Miami and Mitchell Hennessey of Hoboken, New Jersey. The eight men allegedly purported to be successful traders on the social media platforms and then used the websites and a podcast to manipulate stocks, according to prosecutors and the SEC.Constantinescu, who uses the Twitter handle @MrZachMorris, had posted antagonizing photos and messages referencing the SEC.Matlock, whose Twitter account has been suspended, pleaded not guilty following his arrest on Tuesday, according to a court filing. His attorney did not respond immediately to a request for comment.The others either could not immediately be reached or did not respond to requests for comment.

  • Leading oil and gas companies investing billions in Permian Basin, despite dip in prices

    Much of the spending would go to decreasing the environmental footprint of fossil fuel extraction, according to company announcements.