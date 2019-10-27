Australian serial killer Ivan Milat dies in prison while serving seven life sentences for backpacker murders

Milat, pictured in 1997 after attending court in Sydney, continued to deny his crimes to the end - AP

Australia’s most notorious serial killer, who murdered at least seven people including two British tourists, has died in prison at the age of 74.

Ivan Milat, who was convicted in 1996 of the murders of seven backpackers, died of stomach and oesophageal cancer early on Sunday morning in Long Bay prison’s hospital wing.

He had recently given his brother a sealed envelope to be opened upon his death, telling him it was not a confession, Australian news site 10 Daily reported, citing police sources. It is understood that it contained a one-page letter, but no details are publicly known.

New South Wales Corrections Minister Anthony Roberts issued a statement in which he said Milat “can rot in hell”.

“He showed no remorse,” the minister said.

While Milat maintained he was innocent to the end, police suspected his involvement in a number of other disappearances - including three young women in Newcastle, New South Wales, in the 1970s.

He was serving seven life sentences for the murders of British women Caroline Clarke and Joanne Walters; Deborah Everist and James Gibson, a couple from Melbourne; and three German backpackers, Gabor Neugebauer, Anja Habschied and Simone Schmidl.

Caroline Clarke was murdered along with fellow British backpacker Joanne Walters in 1992 Credit: PA More

Ian Clarke, the Northumberland-based father of Caroline Clarke, killed at the age of 21 while travelling with 22-year-old Walters, said: "No matter how Christian one might be, you can't help but be glad that this has happened."

Milat, who inspired the horror film Wolf Creek, was successfully prosecuted in part due to the testimony of British backpacker Paul Onions, who escaped from the murderer in 1990.

Mr Onions was hitchhiking from Sydney to Mildura, a country town in Victoria, when he met Milat in a shop near Mittagong. Milat, noticing his accent and backpack, offered him a lift.

When approaching Belanglo state forest, Milat slowed the car down and pulled out a gun. Mr Onions leapt out and ran, and Milat fired a shot at him and missed. The British tourist ran back to the road to flag down another car for help and wrestled with the notorious murderer before breaking free and jumping into the next car.

Police suspected Milat was behind other killings including those of three women in the New South Wales city of Newcastle in the 1970s Credit: STR/Fairfax Ltd/AFP More

Joanne Berry, the Australian grandmother behind the wheel, quickly drove them away from Milat.

Earlier this year, Ms Berry told Seven News that “things could have taken a dramatic turn for the worst”.