Australian ski resort blames freak wind gust in chairlift accident

A chairlift at the Thredbo Ski Resort in Australia's New South Wales is shown in a 2010 photo. Officials are investigating an accident in which a chair detached and fell, injuring three snowboarders. File Photo by Maksym Kozlenko/Wikimedia Commons

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Authorities on Sunday are investigating the circumstances of an incident in which a chairlift at a popular ski resort in Australia crashed to the ground, injuring three snowboarders.

The state agency SafeWork NSW is probing the Saturday incident at Thredbo Ski Resort, located about 130 miles south of Canberra, in which a chair detached from the resort's Kosciuszko Quad Express and fell "several meters" to the ground, according to a statement issued to media outlets.

"The incident is currently being thoroughly investigated by SafeWork NSW and an independent engineer," the statement read. "There were no major injuries caused, and the three guests involved are being looked after by the team."

The resort blamed the accident on "freak gust of wind."

Emergency responders said two women in their 20s sustained back injuries and were flown by helicopter to a hospital in Canberra while a man in his 20s was was also hospitalized with facial injuries, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported.

The Kosciuszko chairlift is Australia's longest at more than 6,500 feet in length. It will remain closed during the investigations, the resort indicated.