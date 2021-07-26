Australian sports writer doesn't think Naomi Osaka is Japanese enough to light Olympic torch

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ryan General
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is apparently not Japanese enough to light the Olympic cauldron, as far as one Australian journalist is concerned.

Fanning the flame: In his article for The Australian, titled “Burning question: How Japanese is Naomi Osaka?”, writer Will Swanton claimed the Tokyo Olympic committee “got it wrong” by having Osaka light the symbolic torch during the Games’ opening ceremony on Friday.

  • The piece, which Swanton claimed “isn’t a criticism of Osaka,” juxtaposed her selection to that of athlete Yoshinari Sakai, who lit the flame in the 1964 Games.

  • Swanton noted that Sakai, a Hiroshima survivor, was a fitting symbol to the “growing up” of Japan following the events of World War II.

  • In contrast, the writer considered the 23-year-old athlete a mere "blow-in" as she flew from Florida to participate in the Games.

  • Swanton wrote: “Osaka was three years of age when the family moved to the US to live at Long Island, New York. Osaka has been there ever since. If these were State of Origin eligibility rules, she’d be wearing a US jersey at these Games.”

  • Swanton acknowledged Osaka's pride in her Japanese heritage and identity but argued that the four-time Grand Slam-winning athlete "carries dual passports and describes herself more as a citizen of the world."

  • Osaka renounced her U.S. citizenship in 2019 in her bid to represent Japan at the Games, NextShark earlier reported.

  • Swanton also cited Osaka’s alleged lack of connection to the Japanese fans, describing her as a “multicultural, multiracial, Japanese-Haitian-American woman with a wonderful mix of bloodlines in her veins.”

  • In the end, the writer offered several alternatives to light the Olympic flame, including local baseball star Sadaharu Oh, the 2008 Japanese softball team and judo gold medalist Tadahira Nomura. He also said "a doctor or a nurse" would be a better option than Osaka.


Achievement and honor: Osaka, who has long dreamed of representing Japan at the Olympics, called the Olympic cauldron lighting moment "the greatest athletic achievement and honor" she will ever have.

  • "I have no words to describe the feelings I have right now, but I do know I am currently filled with gratefulness and thankfulness," she wrote on Twitter.

  • While Osaka mostly grew up in the U.S., she has been representing Japan in international tennis tournaments.

  • Osaka's decision to disengage with media duties to preserve her mental health earlier this year earned mixed reactions from fans and the press.

  • "You can never please everyone," she wrote in an essay with TIME. "The world is as divided now as I can remember in my short 23 years."


Featured Image via Melbourne Press Club (left), beIN SPORTS Asia (right)

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Son Heung-min and 27 Rising Stars to Represent South Korea at 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

One-Legged Basketball Player in China Goes Viral for His Incredible Three-Point Shots

Why Sprinter Michael Norman is Learning Japanese for His Olympic Debut in Tokyo

Naomi Osaka Withdraws From Wimbledon Championships, Expresses Excitement for Tokyo Olympics

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tokyo Olympics: Naomi Osaka breaks media silence, even smiles

    Naomi Osaka spoke to the media after winning her first Olympic match, ending an awkward two-month silence that had stirred debates on mental health.

  • Naomi Osaka showed up ready to pursue gold — and ready to face the media

    Osaka spoke to several media outlets after her first-round Olympic win.

  • Rudy Giuliani came to Miami to hammer Cuba’s regime. Just a few people showed up

    As thousands of Cuban Americans marched in Washington Monday to call for the U.S. to put more pressure on Cuba’s government, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani came to Miami to denounce Cuba’s communist regime. He spoke to a small group of people outside of Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana.

  • Naomi Osaka’s Very First Tennis Coach Was Her Dad, Leonard

    Her parents are the cutest, btw.

  • 5 dead, including a sheriff's deputy, in the wake of California standoff

    Phillip Campas, 35, was a five-year veteran of the force and had served as a Marine in Afghanistan.

  • Lakers Star Anthony Davis Scores $31 Million Bel Air Mansion

    Just a few short months after finalizing a $190 million contract with the Lakers, Anthony Davis has reinvested a substantial chunk of those earnings into a new Los Angeles home, The Dirt reports. The Real Deal first revealed that the Chicago native forked over an eye-popping sum for a huge estate in Bel Air Crest, […]

  • Republicans blame liberals while finally urging vaccines

    Republicans blame liberals while finally urging vaccines

  • Rapper T.I defends DaBaby’s homophobic rant at Rolling Loud festival amidst backlash

    This past weekend during a performance at the Rolling Loud Festival held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, rapper […] The post Rapper T.I defends DaBaby’s homophobic rant at Rolling Loud festival amidst backlash appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Haiti gang leader rallies hundreds to honor slain president

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — More than 1,000 demonstrators gathered around one of Haiti's most notorious gang leaders on Monday to commemorate slain President Jovenel Moïse. The crowd was mostly dressed in white as they cheered on Jimmy Cherizier, a former police officer who now leads “G9”, a federation of nine gangs whom officials have blamed for a spike in violence and kidnappings in recent months. “Everyone needs to wait on my order before we respond to the killing of Jovenel Moïse,” said Cherizier, who goes by the name of “Barbecue" and whom police say is behind several recent massacres that targeted civilians living in communities run by other gangs.

  • Andrew Cuomo applauds Justice Department dropping 'cruel' nursing home investigation

    Gov. Andrew Cuomo applauded the end of the Department of Justice's "cruel" investigation into nursing home deaths in four states, including New York.

  • April Love Geary Has the Perfect Response to Criticism Over Her Bikini Photo

    After receiving a message in response to her latest sizzling bikini photo, model April Love Geary—who shares three kids with Robin Thicke—responded in the best way possible. See her clapback.

  • Grisly viral videos put spotlight on New York's crime wave

    A firefighter walking his dog swarmed by scores of thugs. A 68-year-old man pummeled mercilessly on the sidewalk in broad daylight. A disabled woman beaten and robbed of her walker by heartless creeps.

  • Shohei Ono: Judo's elusive star dominates another Olympics

    Shohei Ono made two of his first three opponents cry when he returned to judo at the Tokyo Olympics after 18 mysterious months away. Loud, body-shaking sobs emanated from the men who had to walk behind Ono in defeat through the otherwise hushed halls of the Budokan, giving voice to the anguish of extraordinary athletes whose lifetimes of preparation had still left them unequipped to survive four minutes against Japan's elusive judo superstar. Turkey's Bilal Çiloğlu, the world's No. 9 lightweight, screamed and put his fists to his head after Ono pinned him helplessly to the tatami for an ippon, his wails echoing down the corridors.

  • A top-secret, abandoned Soviet submarine base that was hidden from the public for decades is now a museum. Take a look inside.

    The Balaklava naval base, used by the USSR, was built to withstand a nuclear bomb.

  • Meghan McCain Says People Think 'The View' Hosts Are 'Equally Incendiary' as Tucker Carlson (Video)

    Following a very public confrontation between Tucker Carlson and a man from Montana over the weekend, the hosts of "The View" are thinking about where they stand on the concept of calling out public figures. And Meghan McCain feels like she and her co-hosts are at just as big of a risk. On Monday's show, the panel of women were relatively split on how they felt about the incident. While they each acknowledged their own distaste for Carlson, they also added that they don't necessarily believe in

  • Sparked by pandemic fallout, homeschooling surges across US

    Although the pandemic disrupted family life across the U.S. since taking hold in spring 2020, some parents are grateful for one consequence: They're now opting to homeschool their children, even as schools plan to resume in-person classes. The common denominator: They tried homeschooling on what they thought was a temporary basis and found it beneficial to their children. “That’s one of the silver linings of the pandemic — I don’t think we would have chosen to homeschool otherwise,” said Danielle King of Randolph, Vermont, whose 7-year-old daughter Zoë thrived with the flexible, one-on-one instruction.

  • Kanye’s Donda listening party featured $40 hot dogs

    Last Thursday Kanye West held a sold-out listening party for his new album Donda at Atlanta’s 71,000-seat Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In perfect Kanye fashion, he showed up two hours late, didn’t actually release the album on its scheduled release date, and is apparently now living inside the stadium, Phantom-of-the-Opera-style. Please remember that this event could have easily featured Kanye performing in a whimsical food-related costume or breaking out into a reflective soliloquy about his admirati

  • Sha’Carri Richardson, Alen Hadzic and our unending forgiveness for white male athletes

    The differing treatment of a black female athlete and a white male in the run-up to the Olympics show the double standards that permeate sport The US sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson (left), who was suspended for a positive test for marijuana, and Alen Hadzic, an alternate on the US fencing team who has faced accusations of sexual assault. Photograph: Getty Images In seemingly less time than Sha’Carri Richardson’s world-stopping, 100m triumph at the US trials, the matter of her Olympic-disqualifyin

  • Bezos offers NASA $2 billion in exchange for moon mission contract

    Fresh off his trip to space, billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos on Monday offered to cover up to $2 billion in NASA costs if the U.S. space agency awards his company Blue Origin a contract to make a spacecraft designed to land astronauts back on the moon. NASA in April awarded rival billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX https://www.reuters.com/technology/spacex-wins-us-contract-spacecraft-send-astronauts-moon-washington-post-2021-04-16 a $2.9 billion contract to build a spacecraft to bring astronauts to the lunar surface as early as 2024, rejecting bids from Blue Origin and defense contractor Dynetics.

  • Olympics: Warriors’ Draymond Green tallies two points, four assists in Team USA’s upset loss in group stage vs. France, 83-76

    In Team USA's surprise loss in the group stage of the Olympics to France, Draymond Green tallied two points and four assists in 28 minutes.