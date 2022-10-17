An Australian startup is "growing" water for drought-parched California
Tomatoes are typically turned into ketchup and other sauces, but this Australian startup is turning them into fresh drinking water for drought-parched California.
Tomatoes by the truckload—lined up for processing in California’s central valley— But inside this sea of red is much more than pasta sauce. There are also millions of gallons of drinking water.
